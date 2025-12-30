Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Roach's avatar
Dan Roach
5h

I agree. All of my “timelessness” experiences have occurred when deep in logic. Weird metaphysical phenomenon. Moreover, I often ask the logic questions audibly, even when I am by myself, something like “why would this FFT fail here”? Asking as if the creator will answer me. And then I get the answer, usually not right away, maybe even the next day, but formulating the precise audible question is the key. The other thing I have learned after 60 years or so, is that I often don’t want to know somebody else’s solution before I give the creator enough time to help me to figure it out. I don’t want my thinking to be biased by a known solution, I want to figure it out on my own, for some reason. But sometimes I have to read another solution because of time constraints, but my consciousness will hunt for my solution, even in background mode. One day the solution just appears, sometimes months or years after you ask the question. Logic (and his cousin mathematics) seem to be the most divine experiences I get. Thanks for the post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture