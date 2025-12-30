The Art of Reasoning

In this article, you’ll learn...

Why reasoning is the universal language that connects all humanity to the divine

How political and religious blinders corrupt our access to spiritual truth

The relationship between reasoning, reality, and the characteristics we call “fruit of the spirit”

Why principles (principalities) require reasoning to elevate consciousness

The dangerous spectrum from reality to fantasy to phantasmagoria to gore

The Divine Mind

During Thanksgiving break, I had a wonderful opportunity to meet in person with a family member. We were able to go deep on the topic of religion.

If you’ve been following, I engaged with this family member on religion, and that led to the Divine Conversation piece, where I talked about how we had this discussion using the rules of argument. It was very passionate, intimate, yet respectful as we talked about something powerful: the Christian faith.

As you all know, I grew up in the faith. I experienced it deeply as a Pentecostal Christian, and as I’ve studied theology. I’m well-versed in the faith. I can see it from one side, and I can see other aspects as well. As I talked about in my other article, Lessons From The Thinkers Way, you need to be able to see multiple perspectives.

One of the talking points that occurred during our conversation was this: If God, this supreme, almighty, this divine entity, is the creator of all humanity around the world, then due to humanity’s nature, with different people speaking different languages and holding different cultures and different traditions, we all would be able to acknowledge and speak of the existence of this almighty being.

This Divine, known as God, or Source, or whatever you want to call it, due to its omnipresent nature, then all humanity across the world would experience and be able to describe this in a similar manner. My premise was that this divine experience that all humans have, from Africans to Americans to Europeans to Asians, everywhere around the world, we would all be describing this being, and it would all be the same.

This experience that we determine to be God is very spiritual. It’s very metaphysical. It’s deeply internal. In my Unorthodoxy Mantra, this idea of God can be seen as the Divine Mind.

There’s a mental aspect to the spiritual piece that we call God.

Reasoning as Spiritual Practice

When you see God as the Divine Mind, you begin to see that, through prayer and meditation, you’re engaging with the Divine through the practice of logic and reasoning. Because in the Divine is where truth lies. This is where love lies. These are the characteristics of the Divine, and reasoning and logic help us attain these.

Going further in my argument, this is why all religions, in some way, shape, or form, stress discipline. They stress study. Logic and reasoning. The Bible says, “study to show yourself approved.” There’s also the verse about the Holy Spirit that “gives you the peace that passes all understanding.”

This is the divine experience. This divine mind is what we call God. From my manifesto and from studying other faiths, I’ve come to see that this divine experience is available only when you remove the political and religious blinders imposed on us for centuries.

This divine experience exists throughout humanity, among tribes and nations of different tongues. What we do is we try to understand it, and this is where our religions and our spirituality come from. They do help us in a way understand this.

However, we can quickly see how dark these can become when they become politicized.

When you add religion combined with the blinder of political motivation, this pure essence known as the divine can become a terribly mentally blinding experience. When you understand the divine, there is peace. But when fallacies or control are introduced, a spiritual blinding occurs in society.

The Sword That Cuts Through Lies

The one thing that helps cut through this blindness, this political and religious subjugation, is the practice of reasoning.

Reasoning cuts through lies and identifies the fallacies. Reasoning forces you to confront illogical thought processes and exposes blind faith. Reasoning gives you courage and all of those positive characteristics we know as the fruit of the Spirit.

Reasoning is the language of the divine.

Reasoning is a spiritual piece that has been given to humanity. It separates us from the mammals and the other creatures on this earth. The ability to think is life-changing, especially when viewed from a metaphysical and esoteric perspective.

One of the biggest points in our conversation was this: If this divine God created all of humanity, what sense does it make for this divine to create all of humanity for millennia, for tens of thousands years, from the Americas, to Africa, to Middle East civilization, the cradle of civilization, to Asia, all around the world, to all of a sudden step in and limit itself and come down to one people, for one lineage, for one religion only?

That logic makes no sense. It requires blind faith and ideology to accept that. This is the power of reasoning: to see through the fallacies, to see through the lies, and to cut right to the matter of things.

Principles and Higher Consciousness

From this idea of thinking and reasoning, we are given the abilities known as principles. Principles, or principalities, are what give us the higher moral ground, the higher logical moral ground, where we’re able to stand and attain the levels of heaven, the higher levels of consciousness.

The purpose of life is to attain higher levels of consciousness, and then to live those levels of consciousness in modern physical life. Principalities help us do that only when they are empowered by reasoning.

Here again is where the Bible warns against principalities, as Paul states, “Beware of the Principalities in higher places.” There is a spiritual nature to our existence, and this can speak to us in spiritual internal ways. However, this can be evil. This is where our ability to reason, to converse with the divine, comes into place, so we can align ourselves with the divine.

Reason is the language of the divine. Reason is what takes this animal and makes it into a human being, infusing the mammal with the hue.

Reality, Fantasy, and Gore

As I’ve learned more about the esoteric piece, and about thinking, and because of my background in religion, metaphysics, and psychology, I’ve come to examine my thoughts and identify them. I’ve come to realize that reasoning is very closely tied to reality, which is how we can identify the physical nature of the divine, as in the book of Psalms. Reality is when nature speaks to us.

I discuss this in my piece, The Black Man’s Reality. Before the Bible, we knew the language of God, because we saw God in nature, in reality. And reasoning is how we understand reality.

I use the word “reality” very intentionally because, in my earliest articles, I discussed the early alchemists and the use of fantasy. The early alchemists warned against fantasy and told us to stay away from it. The quote is that imagination, this great tool that we have, can be misused when focused on fantasy. Instead, our imagination should be fueled and focused on reality.

What I’ve come to realize is that our thought processes have two poles. We’ve got reasoning on one side. And from reason we have reality, since reality is derived from reason, from the divine. However, when we drift away from reality, we enter a world of fantasy.

From Reality to Fantasy

My argument is that we should be careful of fantasy, because fantasy leads us to the next step, the worst step, and we can only get to this step via phantasmagoria. That step is gore.

I’ve mentioned gore in my piece on statistical deception. Gore is a very powerful piece of our reality, impacting our thinking. We will examine gore further when we talk about the deadening, but for now, here’s an earlier piece I’ve written on how we use our imagination mixed with modern-day fantasy:

How We Misuse Our Imagination Franklin O'Kanu · June 19, 2024 So what happens is we begin to dwell on these thoughts. When we dwell on these thoughts, we empower them, focus on them, and give our consciousness to them, and these thoughts begin to have life; they begin to run, and our imagination runs wild. This is how we misuse our imagination because we start to focus on these fantasies/gore mixed with fantasies that we’ve been introduced to either via propaganda and/or menticide. Read full story

For now, we will close with this: the ability to reason is the ability to talk with the divine. Reasoning and logic remove fallacies, especially when the spiritual nature of distortion can be used to deceive.

It’s easy for us to go from reasoning to gore as the line between the two is based on reality versus fantasy, and we’ll be exploring more about this in future articles.

Takeaways

The divine is universal and mental. If God exists for all humanity, then all cultures should be able to access and describe this experience—and they do. The divine mind is not limited to one people or one tradition.

Reasoning is sacred. The practice of logic and reasoning is not separate from spirituality—it is the very mechanism through which we commune with the divine. Prayer and meditation, at their core, are exercises in reasoning.

Political religion blinds. When spirituality gets politicized, it becomes a tool of blindness rather than enlightenment. Reasoning is the antidote to this corruption.

Principles require reasoning. You cannot access higher consciousness or live by principalities without the foundation of logical thought. Empty principles are just ideology.

Stay tethered to reality. The alchemists warned us: imagination is a tool that should serve reality, not fantasy. The drift from reality to fantasy to phantasmagoria to gore is a descent away from the divine.

Next Action Items

Audit your beliefs for logic. Take one religious or spiritual belief you hold and subject it to rigorous reasoning. Does it require blind faith, or does it hold up under logical scrutiny? Identify the political blinders. Examine where your spiritual beliefs intersect with political motivations—either your own or those of your religious institution. These intersections are where blindness creeps in. Practice reasoning as meditation. In your next meditation or prayer session, consciously engage the logical mind. Examine your thoughts. Identify fallacies in your thinking. Treat reasoning as a spiritual discipline. Ground your imagination in reality. Monitor where your imagination goes. When you catch yourself in fantasy, redirect toward reality. Use imagination as a tool for understanding what is, not escaping it.

If interested, check out the articles listed throughout this peice. Understanding the archived work helps put everything together.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

Recommended Reading

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Want to go deeper on what’s really affecting our physical health?

The Master Reference Guide — A comprehensive, fact-based resource on what’s actually in these vaccinations, what the data shows, and what’s been hidden from public view. Built for those who want the full picture.

The Parent’s Guide to Recognizing Severe Reactions — If you have children that have been vaccinated, this is essential. Learn to identify the warning signs that get dismissed, misdiagnosed, or reclassified. Because knowing what to look for can change everything.

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee