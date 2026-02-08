Returning to the Roots: How Ancestral Wisdom Defeats Modern Mental Paralysis

Welcome to Spiritual Sundays — I’m your host, Franklin O’Kanu.

If you’ve been following Unorthodoxy for any length of time, you know I cover everything from current events to health, history to institutional deception. But when you study varying industries and narratives long enough, you start seeing recurring themes — threads that connect across seemingly unrelated topics. Those threads are deeply spiritual, often esoteric, and they reveal an unorthodox understanding of how this reality actually operates.

That’s what Spiritual Sundays is for. This is where we explore the metaphysical frameworks underlying everything I research. These are ideas still developing, concepts that would take forever to write out in full, so I bring them to you in spoken form, like a Sunday sermon, to let the words resonate and see what lands.

In today’s episode, we’re diving into complexities: those spiritual thought forms that capture your mind’s eye and create temporary paralysis. Examples are: you wake up, and immediately your mind is flooded with decisions, worries, and what-ifs. You’re stuck before you even begin.

Modern society treats this as normal, maybe throws some productivity hacks at you, but what if this isn’t new? What if every culture throughout history has dealt with these same complexities, but they just had different names for them?

Here’s what we’ll cover in this podcast:

What complexities actually are : spiritual thought forms that our ancestors called demons, fairies, and spirits

Why planning your day literally makes complexities “plain” : the etymology reveals ancient wisdom

How Ifa, the Nigerian Yoruba spiritual practice, provides daily principles to break through mental paralysis (like “cooling your head” and practicing good character)

Carl Jung’s transformative journey into Africa : and how his final mystical vision perfectly mirrors Ifa’s concept of the Epony, Ori, and personal head

The cosmology of heaven on Earth : why the Gospel of Thomas and Ifa both say spiritual warfare happens on this plane daily

Modern spiritual attack through phantasmagoria : how we’re under assault and don’t even recognize it

Why disconnection from our roots makes us vulnerable: and how returning to ancestral principles restores agency

This piece is about diving into a practice that ancient humans knew. It’s about recognizing that what we’re experiencing now — mental fog, decision paralysis, even information overload — has been experienced before. Those who came before us developed principles to navigate it.

This is our first step to relearning those principles.

Without any further ado, let’s dive in.

What You’ll Learn

By the end of this episode, you’ll understand:

How to recognize complexities as spiritual thought forms rather than just “mental clutter.” The connection between Carl Jung’s mystical experiences and ancient African wisdom — they discuss the same concepts How biblical “casting lots” is identical to Ifa divination — pattern recognition as divine communication Why principles (not impulses) break through paralysis—including “action without wisdom destroys its own cause.” How modern phantasmagoria functions as spiritual warfare—and the Ifa warning about dwelling on wickedness Why being disconnected from your roots makes you vulnerable to manipulation—and how reconnection restores sovereignty

🎙️ Timestamp of Podcast: Complexities

Summary:

Franklin O’Kanu explores how “complexities”—spiritual thought forms that can paralyze our minds—are not new to the modern world but have been addressed by ancient wisdom traditions for millennia. By examining the Nigerian Yoruba practice of Ifa, he reveals how principles like “cooling your head” and “good character” (Iwa’pele) break through daily mental fog.

The episode traces connections between Carl Jung’s African journey, biblical casting of lots, and ancestral wisdom that modern society has lost—showing that our disconnection from these roots leaves us vulnerable to spiritual warfare disguised as information overload.

Introduction: What Are Spiritual Sundays? (00:00:49 – 00:02:14)

Welcome and date: February 8th

Purpose of Spiritual Sundays: exploring esoteric threads connecting all topics

Differentiation from regular Unorthodoxy content—deeper, more spiritual topics

Origin as “Sunday sermon” format for developing ideas

Focus on letting words resonate rather than detailed analysis

Core lesson: Spiritual Sundays addresses the unorthodox spiritual framework underlying all research topics

The Writing Process & Capturing Ideas (00:02:14 – 00:04:00)

Franklin’s creation method: capturing ideas in note app throughout fragmented days

Building articles incrementally as thoughts develop

“Complexities” as a working title for this concept

Core insight: “Complexities are spiritual thought forms that can capture your mind’s eye, resulting in temporary paralysis”

Rudolf Steiner’s influence on daily release and renewal

Core lesson: Writing as communication tool, not identity—ideas captured iteratively across interrupted time

Defining Complexities: Thought Forms as Judgments (00:04:00 – 00:07:38)

Complexities affect work, conversations, and decision-making

Planning etymology: making complexities “plain” on the earthly plane

Three key notes on complexities: How thought forms become judgments Complexities are spiritual thought forms Our job is to tame them, not eliminate them

Planning the day makes complexities manageable by externalizing them

Words reverberate through “etheric field of reality”

Core lesson: Principles break through complexities—planning transforms mental chaos into actionable structure

Ancient Names for Modern Problems: Demons, Fairies, Spirits (00:07:38 – 00:10:37)

“Complexity” as modern terminology for ancient spiritual phenomena

Historical names: demons, fairies, spirits across cultures

Reference to An Unorthodox Truth chapter on fairies and New Orleans River People

Internet “trolls” as modern echo of ancient troll concept

How British Empire swept away old practices, installing “new world order”

Society as ahistorical—disconnected from origins and vulnerable to manipulation

Core lesson: What we call complexities today, ancient cultures addressed as spiritual entities requiring navigation principles

Introduction to Ifa: Nigerian Yoruba Spirituality (00:10:37 – 00:14:26)