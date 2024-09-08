“In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view,’ there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of soul and spirt.” Rudolf Steiner (1861—1925)

Rudolf Steiner - A pictue most have not seen of him

Greetings, Unorthodoxy readers! This article is not going to be a typical one with a structured flow. Instead, it’s going to be a free-flowing ramble of thoughts that provides about Rudolf Steiner. The idea behind this ramble is to provide some relevance and value to you as the reader.

I’ve been fascinated with Steiner, having first been introduced to his work by Dr. Cohen right before COVID happened. As I’ve grown in life, I keep coming back to his teachings.

Recently, I’ve been particularly drawn to Steiner’s works and spent the past couple of hours diving into some YouTube videos, identifying things to work on. Shout out to the Rudolf Steiner Philosophy YouTube channel—I’ve been on their page for the past hour, soaking in information.

What fascinates me about Steiner is how admirable his life is. Born in Germany in the 1860s, Steiner is probably someone many of us don’t know about. But as I’ve learned more about history, I’ve realized there are many things we don’t know about but probably should.

For example, I’ve discussed figures like Charles Darwin in my book, or Sir Richard Owen, who coined the term “dinosaur,” and of course, Albert Einstein. Some people even hold individuals like John Dee in higher regard. But when you look at these figures from a different perspective, you start seeing their flaws.

There are true intellectual giants out there who deserve more recognition.

Figures like Carl Jung, Friedrich Nietzsche, and Nikola Tesla belong in this category. And yes, Rudolf Steiner should be mentioned among them too. He’s one of those individuals who made significant strides in various fields, yet I only recently discovered the depth of his work.

In just the past couple of hours, I’ve learned so much and gained tremendous admiration for his career.

Two Phases of Steiner’s Life

Steiner’s life can be characterized into two phases: the scientific and the esoteric. At heart, Steiner had always been a deeply spiritual person, clairvoyant since the age of eight. But during the first part of his life, he dominated the scientific community in Germany.

Steiner was a German scientist, and I think a lot of great work came from Germany that we don’t fully appreciate today. Germany played a crucial role as a nation dependent on its industry, and that model clashed with the current nation-banking reality we live in today.

The destruction of Germany led to the loss of many valuable contributions, including those of Rudolf Steiner. This is something I’ve explored in-depth in my article The Holocaust Examined, where I talk about how Germany’s intellectual and industrial heritage was systematically dismantled.

In the first half of his life, Steiner’s scholarly work was amazing—what we call his scientific period. But in the latter half, he transitioned into a deep dive into the occult and spirituality, emphasizing freedom. Freedom was a constant theme throughout Steiner’s work.

The Shift to Esoteric Work

In one of his interviews, Steiner was asked why he never talked about the esoteric in his earlier works when he was so focused on science. His response?

He said he had to first establish himself as a credible individual in the field of science so people would take him seriously. Once he had achieved that, he could introduce his more esoteric and occult ideas with the same rigor.

I find that fascinating because it’s the exact path that I’ve taken in my personal and professional career. Professionally, I’ve rose to the top of my scientific career and now I’ve began to dive into the unorthodox nature of our reality. I’ve often discussed theoretical science, ideas like geocentrism, flat Earth, and the concept of ether. Like Steiner, I am a scientific individual at heart, but I also believe in the value of exploring the occult.

Carl Jung had a similar trajectory—an established psychiatrist who was highly respected, yet later delved into deeper, more spiritual topics. Steiner’s ability to build a career in science and then transition into the occult mirrors this journey and inspires me.

The Philosophy of Freedom

In the first half of his life, Steiner focused on The Philosophy of Freedom, a concept that delves deep into the intellectual exploration of liberty. I’ve never heard anyone discuss freedom as much from an intellectual perspective as Steiner.

For Steiner, freedom was about living without restraints—creativity of spirit. But this freedom is not without responsibility. It comes with morality, truth, and the duty to live in alignment with those ideals. We live in a time where the true meaning of freedom has been lost, and to reclaim it, we must revisit Steiner’s works.

I plan to read four of Steiner’s key books, immerse myself in them, and let them guide my growth. I’ll be sharing my reflections on Substack as I go. The Philosophy of Freedom needs to be rejuvenated in our society because what we call freedom is often a mere illusion. Steiner is the perfect guide to help us rediscover this lost value.

As stated earlier, freedom is not just a concept; it’s a creative spirit. And with creativity comes responsibility. It’s not just about singing “Kumbaya”—there has to be moral, right action that supports true freedom. In today’s increasingly authoritarian world, Steiner’s philosophy is even more essential.

Steiner has been an amazing source of inspiration. Studying his work has influenced how I live life, both personally and spiritually. On a professional level, I’m also reflecting on how I write and share my ideas in different phases. This leads to my ongoing collaboration with Beehiiv and Substack.

Substack will remain the home of my deeper, more philosophical ideas. These are concepts that demand a certain level of brevity and introspection from the reader.

However, I recognize that the broader audience, the mass audience, may not yet be ready for these ideas. They may need more SEO-friendly, catchy content, which is where Beehiiv comes in.

Quick note: If you don’t want to follow the Beehive transition, I will provide instructions on how to unsubscribe from Beehiiv. I understand Beehiiv will be more accessible and friendly, but I assure you the information will still be valuable.

The reason I’m embracing Beehive alongside Substack is because we need to engage both the scientific and spiritual perspectives. We must take spirituality seriously, but more importantly, we need to reexamine the Philosophy of Freedom.

Occult Beliefs and the Akashic Records

Steiner didn’t just stop at the philosophy of freedom—he ventured into the occult. He believed in the Akashic Records, a collection of all knowledge throughout history. Nikola Tesla also believed in this concept, which makes it all the more intriguing.

Steiner also explored ether, a concept that Albert Einstein tried to discredit. This is something I delve deeper into in my article The Magic of Albert Einstein, where I examine Einstein’s role in shaping modern scientific thought while highlighting how certain ideas, like ether, were dismissed.

It’s fascinating to see how alternative scientific theories like these have real-life consequences. Steiner’s work challenges commonly held beliefs, like the idea of dinosaurs or the heliocentric Earth, and it encourages us to question what we’ve been taught.

Spiritual Insights on Vaccines

Steiner himself, back in the 1900s, predicted that there would be a mass vaccination that could trap or damage human souls. Some argue that what we’re witnessing today with the rise in autism might be connected to this prediction.

And that would be a very solid correlation to make. Steve Kirsch talks about this extensively in his work on vaccination and autism. We must begin to pay attention to the spiritual nature of reality.

And this is probably why I have not yet completed part two of my analysis on the spiritual nature of reality.

The spiritual nature of reality involves so much knowledge, and I feel like I’ve only scratched the surface. I need to study this further because my introduction to it came through my work on ether. Steiner speaks about the etheric body, which ties directly into this, so I need to explore this more in depth.

The Journey We’re All Here to Experience

To be philosophically free, which ultimately leads to physical freedom, we must understand the spiritual aspect of reality.

Steiner presents this beautifully—you don’t have to believe in mysticism, but rather look at the logical conclusions he draws. He lays it out in such a way that avoids spiritual seduction while emphasizing the practicality of freedom.

These are the characteristics of someone who is philosophically free. Once we recognize what it means to be free, we can identify what’s holding us back. Using intuition, logic, and reasoning, we can exert our true creative, divine nature on this reality we call life.

This is the journey we’re all here to experience. We are all here at this time for a reason, and we always have a choice to make. The evils of Society have tilted the scales in their favor, but we can definitely tilt them back.

Personally, I feel like this is the next level—the next step in my journey. Diving deeper into Steiner’s work could provide the deepest insight into spirituality that I have encountered. I plan on building on Steiner’s work and need to be mindful that it’s even harder now to uncover the truth because of the amount of deception and fallacies one has to fight through just to understand the truth.

Steiner seems to share some views similar to mine on Christianity, so as I dive further, I’ll see if that’s the case. Steiner’s message remains relevant today—perhaps even more so. We must strive to understand what freedom truly means and recognize the spiritual dimensions of our reality.

If you’ve read or listened to this, thank you for your time and attention. I look forward to diving more into Steiner’s work and sharing my thoughts with you. So far, it’s been a great experience.

Thanks again to the Rudolf Steiner Philosophy YouTube channel for all the insights. If anyone has questions or wants to discuss further, feel free to leave a comment.

Let’s be great.

Ashe!

Frankin O’Kanu