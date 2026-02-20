Eyes are the windows to the soul

The Aether and the Reality of Metaphysics

In yesterday’s short notes take, I talked about the aether and the reality of the aether. In my podcast, Speaking Into the Ether, I talk about how this aether is a dynamic field that responds to thoughts, resonance, and intention.

When we start diving into concepts like the aether, we’re diving into ideas known as metaphysics — which, as I’ve talked about, have not been understood by the public. And actually been hidden from the public.

This is new territory that we need to really understand, because it provides more reality to our world than what we’ve been given. It is the true underlying of our world. And one of the topics regarding metaphysics that we interact with every single day is the topic of visualization.

Visualization is very closely tied to imagination. And to really understand visualization and imagination, you have to understand the concept of the mind’s eye.

I’ve talked about this in a plethora of articles, but we’ll recap at a high level here — because the mind’s eye refers to the idea that we see things mentally, while our physical eyes see things completely differently. In my previous article We Think in Images, I talk about how, as we go about our day, we are constantly bombarded with different images from the mind’s eye. The Ancient Egyptians, they called it the pineal gland, the organ that projects the images we see — but we don’t physically see them. I touched on this in other articles like How Ideas Grip Us.

These ideas — these visions — we see them in our mind’s eye, even though we don’t see them physically. And the takeaway here is that there is a metaphysical piece occurring when we look at imagination and visualization. It’s all about activating the mind’s eye.

Now, a lot of this might seem completely theoretical. But as I’ve discussed, we shouldn’t judge ideas based on preconceived notions — we should judge them on the application, on the result, on the consequences. And if they result in positive attributes, then we should further investigate them.

In this article, you’ll learn...

Why visualization and imagination are metaphysical technologies rooted in the mind’s eye — not self-help buzzwords

How Nikola Tesla built the modern world using the mind’s eye, and why that knowledge was subsequently buried

The layered anatomy of the human being, from the physical body, to the personal head, to the Ori, and how these interact in real time

How intelligent beings — angels, daemons, archetypes — interface with your mind throughout the day, and what that actually means

A practical daily visualization exercise for moments when you’re gripped by complexity: anger, emotion, anxiety, fear

Nikola Tesla: The Greatest Case Study of the Mind’s Eye

One of the greatest examples — one of the greatest case studies — that speaks to the utilization of the mind’s eye is the great mystic and unorthodox thinker known as Nikola Tesla.

If you don’t know, Nikola Tesla is the man who built our modern society. What’s even more interesting is that he built our modern society based on his knowledge of metaphysics and unorthodox concepts like the aether. His work was then stolen after his death by the government. Then Albert Einstein comes along to tell the world that there is no aether, thus hiding this sub-etheric field that we interact with every single day. This is the reason why we don’t know much about Tesla. And then you have the charlatan Elon Musk come and call his electric cars “Tesla” — though it’s meant to be an ode to the great Nikola Tesla, who built our world, the masses don’t know the man behind the name.

Now, what was known about how Tesla worked is that he never worked on an invention until he saw the finished product in his mind’s eye. It’s been documented that he would sit there until he could see how every single crack in his invention operated — only then would he begin to work on any of it. This speaks to the idea of visualization. This speaks to the idea of imagination. This speaks to using the mind’s eye to see things before they appear.

In The Thinker’s Way, we read the following:

Research studies have shown that high-achieving people are able to envision a detailed, three-dimensional picture of their future on which their goals and aspirations are clearly inscribed. In addition, they are able to construct a mental plan that includes the steps they will have to take and strategies to employ for overcoming the obstacles they are likely to encounter. Such realistic and compelling concepts of the future guide their progress and enable them to make sacrifices in the present to achieve goals they envision for themselves.

In this series of articles, we’re going to touch on the first part of that quote — the envisioning piece — and tie it down to the metaphysical concepts underneath it.

The Foundation: Understanding What You Actually Are

What we need to understand is that there’s a different way to do work in this world. The idea is that we can infuse spirituality and mysticism into our daily lives. As I’ve talked about with the aether, death and life are in the power of the tongue. That’s using our oral core, our sound. But what about our visual energies? That’s what this piece is about. We’re going to talk about visualization and imagination as daily practices, and what that actually looks like.

To really grasp the gamut of this topic, we first have to realize that a lot of what we’ve been told comes only from the mainstream perspective. We need to suspend our judgment as we dive into new physics and metaphysics.

Foundation point one: We have a physical body, and then there’s a metaphysical body. Psychologies, religions — all of them talk about a body outside the body. From the Christian perspective, we have a physical body, but then we have a spirit and a soul — that’s what gets saved after our physical body dies. Rudolf Steiner has written about the four bodies: from the physical, to the etheric, to the astral, and higher. Carl Jung talks about the three aspects of the psyche: the physical, the soul, and the higher self. And in the IFA tradition — the part of my study connected to my Nigerian heritage — we see these same layered bodies as well. Everyone is saying the same story, just in different tongues.

For the purposes of this argument, I’ll be using the IFA perspective as I’m currently studying that, and I’ll tie in how the other traditions connect to it as well.

Foundation point two: We have to understand our mind, and we have to think outside of the information we’ve been given. In my article How to Train Your Mind, Parts 1 and 2, what we look to examine is the fact that the experience of the mind is a completely aetheric aspect of our being, and it happens outside of our physical body. In my article Your Body is a Temple, I discuss how our bodies — from the brain to the heart — are receivers. There’s another article on consciousness that shows that consciousness does not reside in the physical body but outside the body.

The idea that thinking is confined to the body is wrong. From the metaphysical perspective, from the ancient perspective, from the religious perspective — this body is simply a vehicle we operate on this physical earth. We have a soul. We have a mind, specifically a mind that is aetheric, that contains all information, and that infuses into our body. That is how we react to the world.

Foundation point three: The last piece to tie everything together is my work on the five principles. In that work, we talk about the different layers of reality and the different levels of consciousness operating in this world. There are other consciousnesses out there, and this has been documented and explained across time. When you understand these five layers, you start to have a better view of the metaphysical terrain we’re about to dive into.