Lights, Camera, and Action

Two enormous facts may not be enough to convince people that hantavirus — or any other virus isn’t real. Some may open their eyes and be open, but may need more information to really persuade them that they’ve been lied to, especially if the majority of one’s life may have been built on such fallacies.

To assist with more information in a relatively digestible manner, here are seven additional reasons why one should not bother with the narratives of make-believe science.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why the symptoms attributed to viral illness are too vague to be taken at face value

How the very test used to diagnose viral infections was never designed for that purpose — according to its own creator

Why “virus isolation” has never actually been demonstrated under scientific scrutiny

How fear, stress, and external chemicals can produce real symptoms without any virus present

Why the protocols designed to “protect” you may be the actual source of the deaths being blamed on disease

One: All Viruses have “mild” — or better yet, “vague” symptoms.

The following are the major signs and symptoms of “viral illness”: fatigue, fever, headache, coughing, nausea, body aches, diarrhea, dizziness, and inflammation.

Which one of those sounds particularly life-threatening?

In my article on polio — one of the very first scamdemics — we read:

“Polio has been framed as a diabolical disease, bringing death and devastation. A simple Google or Wikipedia search will reinforce this imagery, using history’s most harrowing cases as the anchor for the entire disease’s reputation. But what if I told you that this perception is misleading? Here’s the reality: 75% of polio cases are asymptomatic. Most people who “get polio” show NO symptoms whatsoever. The remaining 25% show mild symptoms: fever, sore throat, fatigue, nausea, headache. Only a fraction of cases (less than 1%) lead to paralysis. In other words, the vast majority of polio cases were either completely asymptomatic or indistinguishable from the flu, a cold, or heck, even COVID-19.”

Fun fact: that 1% that had paralysis was the same 1% that got the polio vaccine.

Viruses have vague symptoms — hence why chicken pox, measles, etc., were welcomed back in the day. Science, Pharma, and Media have realized they can capitalize on this ambiguity, and here we are.

Two: “Testing” for viruses is pseudoscience — the creator of the PCR test said so himself

“Kary Mullis — the creator of the PCR Test — repeatedly emphasized that PCR was never designed to determine whether someone is actively sick. PCR amplifies tiny fragments of genetic material, meaning it can detect remnants long after an illness has passed or identify fragments that may not indicate active disease at all. During COVID, even mainstream discussions acknowledged issues surrounding cycle thresholds, contamination, over-amplification, and false positives.”

Don’t know if you all recall or not, but even Fauci mentioned that depending on the PCR cycle, one can look “deep enough” to see if there’s viral remnants to determine if there’s an “infection” or not. Increase the cycle, and anyone can be positive. Decrease it and vice versa. If this isn’t pseudoscience at its finest, I don’t know what is.

The fact that the creator of the PCR test tells us not to use it for active infection, then passes away, then people like Fauci come along saying to use it for active infection, while also acknowledging that it can be flawed? Again, if this isn’t confusion, pseudoscience, and ultimately gaslighting, I don’t know what is.

Fun fact: when you dive down this rabbit hole of “genetic” testing, you realize that it itself is a fraud. Check out the work on Why ‘Disease-Causing Viruses’ Are Pseudoscience – Part 3 and Why You’re a Healthcare Customer, Not a Patient to learn how genes, DNA, and all that we know are all wrong.

If you’ve used 23&Me, sorry to tell you, those results are highly fraudulent.

Three: A “virus” has never been isolated

This is one of my favorite ones because it ties into not only viruses, but also other pseudoscience narratives — like space. Here’s a tip for anyone new to the conspiratorial space: if you have to use CGI (Computer Generated Images) to prove something exists, it doesn’t exist.

For years, we’ve been shown “computer images” of “viruses” and how the “strain has been isolated.” When you deeply examine this, you realize that this is all entirely BS.

In Why ‘Disease-Causing Viruses’ Are Pseudoscience – Part 2, I detail the work of Dr. Stefan Lanka. From that piece, we read:

“In 2011, Lanka publicly offered €100,000 to anyone who could provide scientific proof of the existence of the measles virus. The rules were simple, and the proof had to be a single scientific publication that fulfilled virology’s own claimed standards: Proper virus isolation, purification from all other genetic material), Characterization of the isolated virus, Clear demonstration that the virus causes the disease (measles), Use of valid controls to rule out other causes of observed effects...”

Long story short, he won his challenge. No scientist was able to prove any such existence of the measles or any kind of “isolation.” All of this work on “isolation” is all theoretical. And again, this may be news to some people, but when you realize that dinosaurs, space, evolution, gravity — all of these “scientific discoveries” are not in fact discoveries, but simply theories, you begin to understand how they can spew out more theories, but those theories are propagated as fact.

Dr. Lanka didn’t stop with measles. He took on HIV as well. From the article, we continue to read:

“Lanka also claimed that HIV has never been isolated as a complete, pure viral particle from a human sample. He asserted that what scientists call HIV is actually a collection of cellular debris and fragmented genetic material observed under electron microscopes—not a distinct, infectious virus. He also emphasized that the tests used for HIV, such as ELISA and Western Blot, do not detect a virus but rather detect non-specific antibodies—markers of immune stress or previous exposure, not infection.”

And he was right yet again. No such thing as HIV.

:: gasp :: — I can hear that “gasps” through the air as people read this. Remember, with a PCR test and CGI, I can make up anything.

Welcome to the unorthodox truth of our reality, but let’s keep going.

Four: These “animals” that transferred the virus are never found

Here’s an easy, fun fact for you: For covid, we never found the bat that “transferred” the virus to the human. Nope, never did. Guess what, with hantavirus, we also never did find the “rat” that transferred the virus either.

Again, once you spend time studying news cycles, studying how different stories are amplified, how information can lead to more “conclusions” — whether accurate or not — you begin to notice the gaps in stories.

In both the covid and hanta, we’re being told that an animal passes the virus on to a human, but we never ever identify “this is the specific animal that did so.”

Again, if you want to trust the media to tell you the truth, hey, do you — I’m just telling the facts that animals that are supposedly spreading diseases to humans are never found, but thanks to the concept of a Convenient Truth, told to us by the media, our brains goes ahead and fills in the rest of the story — never once questioning if such a thing was possible, but simply accepting it as truth, and therefore, this virus must be real.

The deception is real, folks, but let’s keep going.

Five: Stress and aerosols will make you sick

From my article, Lies Not Discussed Within The Truth Community, we read the following:

“The mass psychogenic effect of news reports was documented by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in 2006. Reports of the mere fear of terrorism, or a single incident could immediately send thousands of people to the hospital with clinical symptoms and with no exposure to any chemical or pathogen — only the idea of one.”

The Department of Homeland Security has data to show that simply the news coverage of any such disease will send people to the hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, do I need to keep going with the buffoonery that is occurring here? This is literally the nocebo effect that I just wrote about in The Power of the Placebo Effect. Everyone knows that chemotherapy is rough, so if you tell a patient that you’re giving them chemo — even if you don’t — they will get the signs and symptoms of chemo: nausea, fatigue, etc. The mind is a powerful tool — and best believe that governments and ruling powers know this — and tap into this at will.

I mention aerosols because this is something that I just recently wrote about, and I don’t think many people pay consideration to. Under the guise of “weather research,” we have aerosol particles released in our air for research such as weather forecasting, climate monitoring, etc. Well, to do this ‘research,’ chemicals are utilized... in the skies. People don’t think that those chemicals will eventually come down? I documented this in Why did the trails stop with the government shutdown and also The Skies, the Sickness, and the Shutdown. Once the research continued, people across the country started complaining of getting sick. There’s a correlation here folks.

Fun fact: ironically, this (2025) was one of the longest shutdowns on record — and also ironically, this was a weaker flu season AND hurricane season as well. Lemme guess, coincidence huh?

Six: Any “protocol” will eventually kill you

This is one thing that I’ve recently discovered. In order to show that real people are dying, policies, protocols, and guidelines are changed to “mitigate the spread.” In Why I Don’t Wear A Mask, I show how all the science on mask wearing changed in 2020 — solely for the plandemic. Think about this, folks, if a virus did exist, their own literature shows that the viral particle can slip through the mask — but they still want you to wear one, which ultimately makes you sicker by blocking oxygen flow and dirtying the oxygen that you are breathing in.

But the sad part is that real people do die, thus spreading the notion that “a virus is real.” In my article on How the COVID Protocols Killed Millions, I talk about how changes in protocols resulted in real lives being lost. We all know how the lockdowns killed a lot of the elderly in nursing homes. Well, those were real deaths that they were attributing to the ‘virus.’ Then, we had the excess ventilator use — that also killed children with measles — as I documented here in ‘Medical Error’ Led to Death of 6-Year-Old Who Developed Pneumonia After Measles Diagnosis. And let’s not talk about having student doctors and nurses practicing on real people — students with no real-world experience but using the protocols that were just developed, further leading to more deaths — that was also blamed on the virus.

So, you change the guidelines, broadcast the news “program,” induce stress in the population, and have them come into the hospital. Again, this is all coincidental — or you start to see that there may be an underlying theme here.

Seven: Asymptomatic Carrier is the ultimate fear tactic

This is the ultimate fear tactic here: an asymptomatic carrier. What?! That means that anyone — including a completely healthy individual — can be a carrier of such said virus, and therefore they need to take heed to protocols so they don’t spread such a disease. At first, this notion makes sense, but if you recall back to point one here, all of these viruses are extremely vague — and that’s the point. The more vague it is, the more range you have to tell whatever story you want to tell. Essentially, if you’re perfectly healthy, you still may carry the virus, so take the precautions, mask up — making yourself sicker — to ensure you don’t get sick. Better yet, take a new experimental technology to ensure that you can fight off the virus.

There has been an increase in heart-related deaths in the last five years, and there’s also been an increase in cancers as well, both in young people. Ironically — just ironically — both of these seem to have only increased in the mRNA population vs those who did not take the shot, yet no one seems to address this — or do any studies to negate this claim. Cancer is your body’s last resort to survive, as I detail here, and the mRNA affects heart tissue. If one doesn’t see any of this, I just don’t know what else there is to say.

Closing Thoughts

The word “hanta” in Hebrew is meant to mean fraud. The word “NASA,” derived from the Hebrew word nasah, is meant to deceive. I’ve written on how this is a Jewish Century and how that Hermes — the trickster God — is worshiped by the EAZF. The EAZF are those who appear to have a tremendous amount of influence in this day and age, but fortunately, that influence only works if one falls for the trick.

Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve laid out seven facts with referential information so anyone can look to see and examine my claims here, but I’m sure some will still believe conventional and mainstream. My hope is that this reaches those who are questioning and can present them with an opposing view, so please share this piece with anyone who should and may be open to this.

Most people are skeptical, especially after seeing the fakery that was covid. There is an immense push, though, to support science, with influencers, news, and media personalities all alike. But the age-old truth: the revolution will not be televised, reigns supreme. Since the pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in declined vaccinations — but ironically, we don’t see an increase in deaths. The world is awakening, and the ruling power is looking to hold on to its control as much as possible.

Hanta may be the latest trick up their sleeve, but with truth, logic, and discernment, we can slice and cut our way through this fallacy and reach out to others as well, pulling them from Plato’s Cave.

As always, thanks for the time in reading this. Please share with folks who need to hear this, and have a great and wonderful day.

Takeaways:

Viral symptoms are intentionally nonspecific — vague enough to be attributed to almost anything, which is precisely what makes them useful as a control mechanism

The PCR test was explicitly not designed to detect active infection; its creator said so. Its misuse is not accidental

No virus — measles, HIV, COVID, hantavirus — has ever been properly isolated under its own claimed scientific standards

Real people do die during these events, but the deaths trace back to protocols, lockdowns, and medical interventions — not the virus itself

The “asymptomatic carrier” framing is a psychological lever designed to make healthy people compliant

The mRNA increase in cardiac and cancer deaths is documented, unaddressed, and ongoing

Next Action Items:

Read the linked articles referenced in this piece — start with Why ‘Disease-Causing Viruses’ Are Pseudoscience Parts 2 & 3 if this is new territory for you

The next time a new virus makes headlines, run it through these seven checkpoints before accepting the narrative

Share this piece with one person who is skeptical but still on the fence — not someone entrenched, someone questioning

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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