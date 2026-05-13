Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
39m

All so true. Those viral symptoms can be interchanged with just about any drugs, which are always toxic. They never explain contagion, how the virus can move around the planet, or where is goes after it seemingly dies off (only to come back) or how it is born in the wild to begin with, how they can always predict the next virus (which if they were from the wild would never be predictable) or if you are a carrier just where in the body is it being carried.

Viruses are 110% nonsense and any rational, questioning person can see right through the charade. The ideas of vaccines for protection, immune systems, antibodies, genetics, and all the other attached poppycock is indicative of a health system gone terribly wrong. We see that throughout the less than healthy population.

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