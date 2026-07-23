94% of Gen Z users state that location sharing improves their quality of life. It alleviates anxieties surrounding physical safety and social isolation. It works as a digital safety net, offering peace of mind to a generation raised during hyper-visible global crises.

The other day, my little sister and I had a conversation about “sharing location.” For those who may not know, on your mobile devices, you can turn your phone’s location on and share it with other users — then they can see where your phone goes.

Conversation is a nice way to see it because, in fact, it was a very spirited conversation — but those are the best ones: when two people with different perspectives discuss their perspectives intently.

Arguments are very intimate, and when two humans can argue passionately, intently, without disrespecting the other, something beautiful can be had.

This “conversation” lasted close to two hours, by the way.

With that being said, I’m a millennial, and she’s a Gen Z, and this is important to note because it ties into the data just mentioned. Beyond that, there’s more data just showing how our two generations view

Data from CivicScience and a comprehensive report by All About Cookies show that 75% of Gen Z enable location sharing on their phones. By contrast, only about 45% of Millennials do the same.

Since this is my Substack and I’m the older brother, you will hear my side. I’ll discuss how, as a millennial, I see sharing location, what may be lost in this time, why some share it, and how this ties into themes discussed this week: staying positive and our primal nature.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

PS: Close to half of millennials don’t share their location, while almost double that number of Gen Zs do. I can only imagine the data on Gen X or even baby boomers and sharing locations.

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In This Article, You’ll Learn...

Why my Gen Z sister and I spent two hours arguing about location sharing, and what that difference in perspective says about trust itself

What the data actually shows on crime, traffic deaths, and stranger danger — and why none of it matches what we feel

How convenience turns into dependency, and why that’s the classic architecture of addiction

What the older generations understood about trusting reality that we’re in the process of giving away

The spiritual and esoteric side of outsourcing your trust to a device

Old School Millennial and Privacy

Maybe it’s just me, but I personally don’t like my location being visible all the time.

I’ll admit, I use it for GPS, but that’s about it. Having it consistently on feels weird to me — especially if I’m just at home.

The utility is based under “find my phone,” and the convenience being sold is that if you ever lose your phone, you can track it. Sure, sounds good and sounds very convenient. But later on, I’ll dive into how convenience is like the apple in Eden; we trade it in for enslavement.

Because I don’t care about losing a cell phone or being tracked, for some years now, I’ve disabled all location applications on my phone. I’ve lived quite well without it and I’ve been able to practice digital detoxes (days without the phone), and my friends know me for this.

“Don’t text him; he’ll take forever to respond.”

This very well may be how I grew up. As a millennial, I didn’t get a phone till high school, let alone a smartphone till after graduating from my university.

University. I was almost 25 when I got my first smartphone. And trust me, I didn’t flip over to put the location on back then.

The fact is that, as a millennial, I was almost 30 when I got my first smartphone, vs my sister and others who grew up with a cell phone.

Millennials grew up during the transition from an analog to a digital world. For them, privacy is synonymous with safety, and being completely unreachable was a normal, healthy part of youth. Having someone track your location 24/7 feels like an intentional tool for spying, control, or surveillance. Gen Z has never known a world without smartphones. To them, location sharing is an act of “micro-intimacy” or passive socializing. Platforms like Apple’s Find My, Snapchat’s Snap Map, and Instagram’s integrated maps are woven directly into their social fabric.

And even as a millennial, I admire and respect those of old, the Gen X and Baby Boomers who didn’t even have a cell phone. As I’ve been watching 90s movies for the past few months — and the propaganda within them — I’ve noticed that no one had cell phones. Payphones and pagers were the closest thing to connecting with someone remote. That has blown my mind and made me wonder: just what was it like back then with all that freedom?

The point of this article is to argue that location-sharing technology fundamentally changes how we experience trust and safety — instilling in humans a mental psyche that has never existed before. By relying on devices to verify your loved ones’ whereabouts, you trade your natural ability to trust reality and each other for a dependence on digital confirmation.

In other words, where past generations placed faith in people and situations, some now outsource that trust to technology, which creates a new mental framework around safety, risk, and connection.

The argument is that technology will always do that — for example, we drive and fly instead of walking —but specifically, I argue that we are losing the ability to trust reality and are now gaining trust in reality — only through devices.

This has spiritual and esoteric implications, and by seeing this, we can be aware of such changes.

How Safe Is The World?

In my article on Generation X, I show how they were the last analog generation.

Phones stayed on landlines, TVs just started to have color, and people still listened to the radio. Between the Silent Generation, the Baby Boomers, and Gen X, America saw an immense jump in technology — tying back to my piece on the primal human in modern society.