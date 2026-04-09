Why are things so expensive?

This was a thought in my mind over the past couple of days. As I reflected on life, trips, vacations, and all, all I could think about was: why are things so expensive?

Currently, one has to make well over six figures to barely live comfortably, but if you’re making over six figures, you’re clearly working more than 40 hours a week.

Why? Why are things so the way they are?

“That’s Just The Way Things Are”

On one hand, we could say that this is all coincidental, and that’s how things are; or you could say that, maybe, just maybe, there might be some intentionality here. This was the essence of a recent comment I had with The Neuro Chronicle on this note here.

When you have a hammer, you begin to see that there are a lot of — not all, but a good amount — of nails that fit into the puzzle.

Earlier this week, I read the following email from Etienne de la Boetie2 showing that, due to American policies across various industries, the average American will lose over $2M in their lifetime from working and retirement. This theft comes from taxes, Social Security, and many other sources.

This is literally the same realization I came to when I completed my analysis of the economy. This is a modern theft of the American people, and one can either think it’s entirely happenstance, or there’s some intentionality here: everyone getting rich off of the “little guy.”

How Language Shapes Our World

The other day, I also read The Duke Report™️ piece on language, and it’s a piece that I highly recommend. Not only did I read it, but I also watched the video, which was very impressive. Thanks to The Hidden Life Is Best for the restack.

In the video, Duke shows how our mind experiences things, and when we look to share that experience in the form of language, we take an entire experience and make it so linear. Depending on whether you’re a speaker or listener, this can either be good or bad.

If you’re a listener and a speaker uses generalized words, ideas, concepts, etc., there’s a lot of information missing, but your brain is going the extra mile to fill in the blanks. This is the essence of what I discuss in Convenient Truths: that one piece of information that makes everything fit together:

A missing paper passport in a burning tower

Passing the Van-Allens belt one time, but never again

And many more

Those who control the narratives and who tell the stories are counting on giving you just enough information for you to do all the work. This can be very damaging, especially for those who cannot hold a critical thought, conduct independent research, or go with what their experts tell them.

This can be a problem for society.

Trump is better than Kamala

Lately, due to the insidiousness of Trump, many appear to be sharing their disappointment in him, maybe even a disregard for their vote for him, but I’m starting to see people justify their vote for him, for the simple reason: he was better than Kamala. This mindset is exactly the mindset they want the population to have, and here’s why.

In Duke’s Video, we show how by controlling the story, I can ensure you only see my options. Not all options: my options. This is key because, for some, yes, they are right: we’d rather have a Trump than Kamala, and when one limits it to this vs that, it’s always easier to pick this vs that. But the crazy part is that’s the goal. I am limiting your options to A or B, and both serve C.

This is why I’ve written articles titled “Trump is starting to look like Kamala.” Different party, but same result.

At some points, adults, who value thinking, logic, and reasoning, have to start asking: is this how things are supposed to be?

How to be Anti-American by being a True American

In my article, Wow - everything I knew about Democracy was wrong, I call out how democracy has been indoctrinated as this vision of a civilized society; but after learning about its origin — and articles like Government and Enslavement – I’ve come to realize again, this is the only option they fed us. Thanks to this wonderful comment by Erik Olson, which I’ve also heard before, this American project may itself have been another entrapment, but it’s been made to appeal to a just cause.

So, what do we do now when we’re confronted with all of this information? What do we do when our politicians don’t work for us, laws entrap us, the economy drains from us, and technology manipulates us?

Simply put: stop participating — logically.

Stop voting for presidential elections if the president and the chain of command are engineered to support corporations over you. You can’t leave the country right away, nor should you leave, but stop giving time, power, energy, resources, and attention to parties that do not support you.

There’s the rhetoric: “a non-vote is a vote for the other party,” but again, that’s mainstream rhetoric to get you to keep the system running. The system only works because you power it, and every time you sit here and do what the system asks, it is being powered to run another day.

Change your perspective, change your world

This is a beautiful world, one where we can live and thrive in prosperity. I just had a comment in a chat where someone asked: “What kind of world is this where we have to fight so often?“ Simply put, this is the Kali Yuga.

This is both heaven and hell on this earthly plane — and if you can see through the deceptions, you can make your heaven on this earthly plane. But you have to know what is true vs what is a delusion. This world will spend billions to keep you in delusion — as we can see with this new Artimes launch.

By changing your perspective, you focus on what is right, true, and just—and by doing so, you start powering your system rather than theirs.

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Closing Thoughts

The next level of all this is diving into the realm of synchronicity. You can call it miracles, manifesting, whatever you wish - but what occurs now is you begin to walk with the Divine and your life begins to look like a movie: your movie.

You must be mindful of the illusions, the deceptions that take you away from the path, and you must stay on that straight and narrow path. But, I promise you, if you do, if you can stay straight forward, the blessings, lessons, health, and wealth that await each and every one of us on this earthly plane.

This is a mystical and miraculous world, and they don’t want you to know that: that’s how the world stays running and stays draining.

But once you can see that and remove yourself from that, you begin to walk in the things of the Divine.

Takeaways

The financial drain on the average American isn’t accidental — it’s systemic, and someone is on the receiving end

Narrative control is option control: when they tell the story, they decide what’s on the menu

“Better of two evils” is a trap — the trap is having only two options

Democracy and the American project may themselves be pre-selected narratives designed to feel like freedom

Withdrawal from rigged systems isn’t apathy — it’s a reclamation of your own power

The path through all of this runs through perspective, clarity, and alignment with the Divine

Next Action Items

The next time you feel compelled to vote or engage in a political debate, pause and ask: am I choosing between their options, or mine?

Identify one system (media cycle, social platform, political news feed) you’re feeding time and attention to that isn’t feeding you back — and reduce your investment in it by half this week

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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