The Fire Horse

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why the Year of the Fire Horse is one of the most significant zodiac combinations — and what it means for 2026

How the last five years of lunar cycles have symbolically mirrored real-world events

Why an accurate understanding of reality — Gnosis — is the foundation for navigating life with power

How the aether and reality inertia connect to your ability to shape your experience

What it will actually cost you to step into this new way of living — and why it’s worth it

Happy Lunar New Year

Happy Lunar New Year! I just realized a few days ago that we are in the Year of the Fire Horse. This is my first time paying attention to these events, so naturally, I started researching into it to find more about them.

To start, the horse has always been a symbol of moving forward. Progress. Momentum. When you layer the fire element on top of that, you get transformation, passion, revolution, and independence all moving at full speed.

This combination only occurs once every 60 years. This ties directly into what I’ve been writing on here at Unorthodoxy: 2026 is the year you write your narrative. The year one stops letting the world define their story and starts making the world how they want it to be. The Fire Horse happens to be a nice confirmation.

I decided to research the correlation between these new years and did find some interesting things. For example:

2020 — Year of the Metal Rat. The rat symbolizes survival, contraction, and adaptation. That was the year COVID hit, and the entire world went into lockdown. Shrinking. Isolation. Survival mentality.

2021 — Year of the Metal Ox. Slow, heavy, structural rebuilding. Institutional mandates, vaccine rollouts, supply chain collapse. The biosecurity grid.

2022 — Year of the Water Tiger. Aggression and bold action. Russia invades Ukraine. Markets swing wildly. Geopolitical fire everywhere.

2023 — Year of the Water Rabbit. Caution, diplomacy, quiet maneuvering. Everyone moving carefully, defensively.

2024 — Year of the Wood Dragon. Power, expansion, authority. AI acceleration, geopolitical realignment, sovereign assertion on a global scale.

2025 — Year of the Wood Snake. Representing strategy, intelligence, and quiet consolidation.

And right behind it is the 2026 Fire Horse: rapid change, volatility, independence. If the correlation to the idea of 2026 is the year to write one’s narrative, this appears to be a strong signal.

Life Is the Grand Adventure

Earlier this week, I came across an image on social media that stated that life should be lived as an adventure. That resonated with me entirely because that’s exactly what our experience is. Life is this grand adventure that our soul is experiencing on this plane known as Earth.

When you see life from that perspective, everything changes. There’s possibility everywhere. And when you understand the underlying layers — the metaphysical aspects of reality — the adventure becomes even grander. More dimensions open up. More of the game becomes visible.

One of the biggest things I’ve learned throughout this journey isn’t just about truth — it’s about the accuracy of truth. As I was studying Gnosticism, the idea that struck me the hardest was Gnosis itself: knowing what the truth is, being inwardly guided toward it, but equally removing the lies and the fallacies. There are a lot of lies, fallacies, and deception in our world.

I also came across the book Real Magic by Dean Radin, which I discuss in my own book. One of the central ideas that resonated with me was when you have a very good, very accurate understanding of how reality actually works — when you have Gnosis, and you can eliminate the fallacies — you’re able to navigate reality with more precision. You can use the forces of reality to help you along your path rather than work against you.

This is mysticism grounded in reality. It’s an unorthodox view of the world, yet, albeit, a more accurate view of how this world works.

The Aether and Reality Inertia

To tie all of this together, we need to understand the medium through which all of this operates — the element known as the aether. I’ve covered this in depth in my article “The Magic of Albert Einstein,” where I discuss how Einstein effectively removed the aether from mainstream scientific understanding.

The aether is real. It’s a substance throughout reality that interacts with us, and we interact with it — especially when we have clarity about the metaphysical underpinnings of the world we live in.

This is where my article on Reality Inertia is vital. At times in our lives, when we’re trying to move forward — new ideas, new plans, new inventions — and nothing seems to come into fruition. The question we have to ask is: how accurate is our view of reality? Because if we’re operating from an inaccurate picture of the world, we’re working against the very nature we’re trying to work with.

“If we’re operating from an inaccurate picture of the world, we’re working against the very nature we’re trying to work with.”

Most of us were born into an inaccurate view of the world. Unless one’s parents were unusually aware, one came up in a system designed to program one’s perception. Over time, through study and experience, we’ve corrected some of that. But there are still inaccuracies that most of us are operating with right now. This is why we have to rely on things like rationale, reasoning, logic, and Gnosis — that inner spirit, based on truth and principle — so we can identify what in our current worldview is a lie.

And so much of our world is a lie. This is why the focus on truth from an unorthodox perspective matters so much. If the cause and effect of these unorthodox ways of living result in positive outcomes — outcomes that benefit the soul, the spirit — then this must be a truthful path, even if it doesn’t align with mainstream narratives, which we’ve established are more than likely built on deception.

Speaking Into the Aether

I recently released a podcast called Speaking Into the Aether. The idea is that every day on my walk, I speak into the aether. I speak positive things. I speak blessings. It’s a twenty-minute walk — just me, moving, speaking, and listening to whatever guidance comes my way. Some days I don’t feel like going, some days I don’t, but whenever I do, there’s this dynamic happening between me and the Creator. And I’ve come to realize that many of the things I’ve spoken into that aether have somehow, some way, manifested in reality.

The podcast is part of the Esoteric Wisdom collection for my paid subscribers, and check it out if you haven’t already.

The idea is that this is a spiritual way we’re supposed to live life — one that has been systematically dismantled for over two hundred years. But — as this is the Lunar year of the Fire Horse — we entered the Age of Aquarius a decade ago, and with it comes information re-entering society. Information has arrived. Most of us continue to wake up. And we now have platforms like Substack where that information can spread widely.

This is a wonderful time to be alive. This is a wonderful time for us to write our own journeys.

Trillions Lost to Ignorance

I’ve been writing this week on how trillions are lost to ignorance across every major industry. We’ve talked about the health economy — a $4 trillion annual industry built on a narrative that, when examined, falls apart. There are really only a handful of root causes of disease. But when a narrative has been carefully constructed and reinforced over time — and I’d point you to my articles “Rich People Do Magic,” “Donate Into a Good Cause,” and “Modern Medicine Is Poison” for context — it becomes its own self-sustaining industry.

This same logic applies to Taxes which I cross-posted here.

You can apply this exact same analysis to science, to education, to government. Every industry operates like this. Trillions flow through systems sustained by ignorance — and that is what my book dives into. Fortunately, the antidote is always the same: accurate knowledge of reality.

This Will Require Sacrifice

To learn about this world, to change course, to chart your own path, will require sacrifice. Real sacrifice.

The system has done so much to ensure that all of us are programmed — in some way, shape, or form — to react in certain ways. Breaking that conditioning means we’re going to have to be incredibly humble. We’re going to learn things about ourselves that are uncomfortable. We’re going to have to let go of habits, behaviors, and attachments that no longer serve us — especially if they don’t align with principles, logic, or spirit.

Time and attention — the gold and silver I’ve talked about as metaphysical currencies — are going to have to be infused into this aether, into this new life you want to build. That means you can’t keep giving those currencies to the old stuff. One has to leave those things behind and move toward what’s new.

They’ve made sure most don’t see the world in this way, so most give their time and attention to that world, to the system that has been created. Trillions are lost in the ignorance they find themselves in. Magic is everywhere, and one can do amazing things in this world, but society has made sure most don’t know it.

We are at war against the merchants. The merchants are those who’ve built society. Fortunately, religion, philosophy, and psychology all tell the same story about this reality, the true wonder of this plan we find ourselves in.

Even though it may look hidden, with love and truth, we can explore it for ourselves. I implore you to come on this journey with me.

Takeaways

The Fire Horse (2026) is a once-in-sixty-years combination of explosive forward movement and transformative fire energy — and it aligns with the Unorthodoxy theme of writing your narrative.

The last five lunar cycles have symbolically mirrored the emotional and collective climate of each year. Whether causal or reflective, the patterns are worth paying attention to.

Gnosis — an accurate, lie-free understanding of reality — is the foundation of navigating life with precision. The more fallacies you remove, the clearer your path becomes.

The aether is the medium through which your thoughts, intentions, and actions interact with reality. Understanding it unlocks why reality inertia works the way it does.

Moving into this new life will cost you. Old habits, old relationships with time and attention, old comforts — these are what must be sacrificed to step forward.

Next Action Items

Start a daily practice of speaking intentionally — whether a walk, a journal, or prayer. Begin consciously interacting with the ether and track what shifts.

Audit your current worldview: identify one area where you may still be operating from an inaccurate or institutionally-programmed belief. Research it from an unorthodox perspective.

Check out the Speaking Into the Aether podcast and consider making it part of your daily rhythm.

As always, thank you for your time and attention.

Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

