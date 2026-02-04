Short Thoughts: February 4 — Where Are You Spending Your Gold?

Heart of Gold

In this podcast, you’ll discover:

The hidden anagram in TIME — How the letters T-I-M-E rearrange to reveal what your to-do list really represents, and why every item is a unit of your life compacted into a single point

Why your heart literally beats in gold — The connection between trace elements of gold in the body, the heart’s resonance, and the profound link between 60 heartbeats per minute and 60 seconds of your life

The metaphysical dimension of currency — Why banks control the current, and what the Inflation Series revealed about the true relationship between time and money

Good News Wednesdays launches today — A new initiative to bring positive dialogue back into society, plus thoughts on quantum physics trending and what it means for new readers finding Unorthodoxy

This article is based on a voice note I recorded as part of my Unorthodox Perspectives series. Quick, unfiltered explorations of ideas as they come to me.

What you’re about to read is a refined version of that recording. The full podcast contains all the raw energy, the spontaneous connections, and the moment these ideas first clicked together.

Time Is Money

Alright, so the first topic is “time is money,” and that phrase has so many implications. There’s just so many things I have to write about it.

Number one—time is money. But let’s look at the anagram perspective of the word TIME. T-I-M-E. What else can you spell from this word? You can spell ITEM. I-T-E-M.

And one of the things I’ve come to realize is that items are units of time compacted into a single point. And to really understand this—I don’t want to go too deep into it right now—but think about the idea and the power behind to-do lists.

Note: If you don’t know, I’m looking to merge how we can take lessons from the esoteric, from quantum physics, from the spiritual, and tie it into how we work as a society. How we work in our daily lives. How we stay mindful of distractions. Things of this nature. Is there a way? And there is a way. It kind of goes back into this whole piece about time.

So time and items. But one of the things I’ve learned a lot, specifically about time, is its relation to money.

Time is money on so many levels that you may not really understand it, and I want to dive into this more. But from this aspect, what I want to touch on is this: back in 2020, the very first individual that really opened my eyes was Dr. Thomas Cowan—Dr. Tom Cowan. His books. I read Human Heart, Cosmic Heart. I read his book on contagion. Mind-blowing. That really opened my eyes into just... the world. I have to do another topic on that later.

But I just finished the Inflation Series, and in that series I talked about inflation, deflation, how money is time. There’s different theologies of time, different understandings of time and money. You’ve got Keynesian economics, and then you have sound principles for money. The land of the sea, the land of the current—all of these topics.

And when you talk about this stuff, you see the metaphysical aspect of this currency that’s known as money. How it relates with the world. And when you understand this, you see why... banks. River banks. Banks control the currency. Control the current. It’s very fascinating stuff.

But going back to Dr. Tom Cowan—in his book Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, there’s an element where he talks about gold. I’m gonna talk about this a little bit more because you have to understand it. But the idea is that the body already has trace elements of gold.

And if you understand the science behind what he’s saying, the idea that I am building on, based on his work, is that if we were to measure this, we could measure the trace elements potentially around the organ which demonstrates resonance with gold. And what organ is that?

The heart.

The heart. And this idea is that the heart resonates with the element of gold so much to where the trace elements—gold is in the body, and there might be a connection there within the heart.

Well, what else is the heart connected to? The heart is connected to time. 60 seconds in a minute. 60 heartbeats in a minute. 60 in time. Every heartbeat is a second of your time. Of your life.

And going back to Dr. Tom Cowan—this is gold that’s been beating. Heartbeat. Gold.

Where are you spending your time? Where are you spending your gold? Where are you spending your money?

Fascinating stuff. And I really want to dive into that more. Time is money—I’ll build upon that to make it sound more clean, but I think you kind of get the gist there.

Good News Wednesdays

That’s one. Number two, something else I want to do—I want to start what’s known as Good News Wednesdays.

There’s so much stuff that’s happened in the world that’s negative. We just need some positivity. So I’m going to start opening up the chats, and the idea is simple: let’s share some good news. Everything should be positive.

We can challenge, but again, you can challenge positively. Read my rules of engagement on how to challenge positively. But the idea is just, you know, share some good news as to what may be happening so far.

Let’s get good dialogue. Let’s bring that back into society.

If You’re New Here

Number three, just coming to mind—if you’re new here, because I’ve recently seen, ironically, I lost some subscribers earlier this year, but hey, I’ve gained a flurry of subscribers. So if you’re new here, thank you most for subscribing.

And I would say, if you want to have an understanding of everything here, check out my book. It’s known as An Unorthodox Truth. And it is the history of who you are.

Because listen—if history is written by the winners, well, what have the winners told us about ourselves, right? Our entire world, from education to government, is something that we’ve been taught. But it’s not necessarily the truth. This is the history that’s been told to us by institutions that have won wars.

Well, how do you maintain this war that you’ve won? How do you maintain control of your population? What does this mean? Again, what war are we talking about? Financial war. That’s why you have to understand the history of economics. And that’s a very good place to start.

But how does it affect everything? So my book is a place to really get started if you’re new here, and if you haven’t read it before.

On Taxes and False Flags

Number four—I’m gonna share this article because it’s been very powerful. If you’ve been on this unorthodox journey, you’ve seen how we’ve dissected just reality. The bare bones of reality.

So I want to show that, listen, a lot of these false flags that we are seeing in one industry—you can really apply to a lot of industries as well. This article, and when I say apply to other industries, you can apply to the health industry, you can apply to finance, you can apply to education, you can apply to technology.

The same pattern of just narrative and the truth and rationale—it’s everywhere when you see it. You can apply it.

This article is on taxes. And since we just finished the financial piece, it’s very empowering just to see what is being said about taxes. What’s being said about taxes here, and this is the quote that I mentioned in a previous article, is that trillions are lost. Trillions are lost due to ignorance. And that the entire world is ignorant.

Trillions are lost due to ignorance.

Do you know how much money is flowing around here? That is mind-blowing.

I’ll place the article here. Read it if you want to dive into the whole tax thing. I’ve written about taxes as well—I’ll place that article there so you can read my thoughts on taxes. And I am very new to this topic.

And I will say—to really start changing your world takes a lot of bravery. And I understand that people don’t want to go there. Again, I’m new here, but I will say I am being amazed by what I’ve seen.

Quantum Physics Is Trending

And last here to close—I don’t know why, but the phrase “quantum physics” is trending on the social platform Threads. If you’re not familiar with Threads, it’s the Twitter version of Instagram. A lot of—from my experience—a lot of younger millennials are there. That’s who I interact with most, but that could be my algorithm.

But anyway, it’s trending. And that’s all we talk about here.

I talk about how quantum physics is the bridge to spirituality and what we do right here at Unorthodoxy. Well, how do we live spirituality? We’re past the learning about the deception. Well what about this distraction? Well, how is it affecting me? How can I protect myself, my family? How can I become better? How can I go through the transformation?

And that is what we’re doing here at Unorthodoxy. And it’s been a wonderful ride here so far.

So I will use this opportunity to draw people here from Threads and really engage. Listen, if you’re from Threads—be warned. These are very unorthodox perspectives. From vaccines to finances to technology. Like, careful what you’re coming into. As Substack said, this is a very safe space on the internet, but be really careful what you’re coming into.

Closing Thoughts

Overall, it’s a wonderful time. It’s a blessing. And we’re thankful for the blessings. We’re thankful for the lessons.

So that’s the short take. As always, thank you for the time and the attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

