Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
3h

Excellent article Franklin - Thank you!

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Richard's avatar
Richard
2h

As a regular watcher of Candace Owens and Stew Peters and a few others, the facts are that Charlie was not killed by a 30-06 round. Therefore, Robinson is a patsy and innocent.

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