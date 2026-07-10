Photo by Ashni on Unsplash

The Case of Andrea Shaw

I recently heard about the case of Andrea Shaw.

From Jenna McCarthy’s article “Mom Claimed Vaccines Killed Her Babies. They Put Her in Prison,” we read:

In May of 2025, Andrea Shaw took her 18-month-old twins, Dallas and Tyson, for their flu, Hepatitis A, and DTaP vaccines. The next day, the children experienced such severe reactions that she rushed them to the emergency room. A week later, she found them dead in their shared bed. Last week, more than a year after suffering the devastating loss of her two children, Andrea was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder. She’s now sitting in a jail cell—unable to nurse the premature newborn she gave birth to less than two weeks before her arrest—while she awaits “justice.”

What? Prison? How did we get here? The mother was described as an anti-vaxxer. From the Post that covered the story:

“The mom appeared on a podcast with her husband, Nathaniel Shaw, in the days after the brother and sister were allegedly murdered, claiming that vaccines were responsible for their deaths.” “The anti-vax mom posted family photos and wholesome content on her social media accounts, which appeared to have been scrubbed as of Wednesday.”

There are a couple of things to this story.

In this article, you’ll learn...

Why documentation is the difference between a vaccine injury case won and a mother sitting in a jail cell

How high-profile, polarizing cases quietly consume the one asset you can never get back

The mechanism behind “first explanations” — and why the explanation that arrives first commands the territory, regardless of truth

A simple question that reveals whether you’re using your technology or your technology is using you

Why I Built the Guide

For one, this is the sole reason I created my guide: “What Severe Vaccine Reactions Look Like: A Parent’s Guide.”

If you’ve been on my page, you know that I state that vaccines have no benefit and tremendous risk — which I’ve detailed here: The Vaccine Harm Master Reference Guide.

If, after all of this, you still choose to vaccinate, you should know what to look for.

You should document everything: every symptom, every lot number, everything to track down what happened as clearly as possible.

It’s sad that these steps weren’t taken because now this mother is in jail due to lack of documentation — and the notion that it could be anything but the vaccines… even though the treating physician diagnosed them with a “post-immunization reaction, initial encounter.”

You should document everything: every symptom, every lot number, everything to track down what happened as clearly as possible.

That’s enough to build a case on… which takes me to point number two.

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How This Isn't Cut and Dried Escapes Me

This topic is quite polarizing and could serve as a strategy tension.

I don’t have the bandwidth to look into the case too deeply, but how she ended up in jail is beyond me.

Many vaccine cases have been won — when properly documented — as I wrote here: Unorthodoxy Produces Real-World Results. From that piece, we read:

The Sims family is set to receive $300,000 for the statutory death benefit and pain and suffering after their 11-week-old daughter, Anna Elizabeth Sims (A.E.S.), died on December 16, 2013—less than eight hours after receiving her routine vaccinations.

So, how this isn’t a cut-and-dried — especially with CHD supporting her — case escapes me, which I may look into at another day.

But the point remains: if you choose to vaccinate your child, you should know what to do. And that guide serves as an excellent resource. If you want to familiarize yourselves with the harms of vaccines — and how they’re eloquently covered up — check out my guide.

Here’s an article on autism and SIDS for an example of such breakdowns.

How SIDS Became the Perfect Cover-Up for Vaccine Deaths Franklin O'Kanu · February 8, 2025 Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is the diagnosis used to define the sudden unexplained death of a child of less than one year of age.

This diagnosis is reached when the death of the infant, known as infanticide, remains unexplained after a thorough autopsy and detailed death scene investigation.

The peak incidence of SIDS occurs between 2-4 months of age. Read full story

Charlie Kirk and Tyler Robinson and Nancy Guthrie

I’m hearing that Tyler Robinson is on trial, and this brings up a lot of things about Charlie Kirk that I wrote around the assassination.

If you’re not familiar with that work, check out this piece here.

The main premise here is that the actual shooting had so many questions — that we’ve probably forgotten about — and now we’re supposed to treat this as a real case.

Could be, couldn’t be, who knows. And then — I just remembered that Nancy Guthrie is still missing.

These stories can be very captivating — but they can take your time. If you’re new here, I’m big on protecting your time because your time is your life and that life is gold.

Very valuable.

Use Technology, Don’t Let It Use You

Lastly, I had an epiphany last morning after finishing my AI Boomeraang article: Am I using the technology, or is it using me?

If I’m not using the device intentionally — just browsing around — is that evidence that the technology is controlling me? Something as subtle as that?

The idea is that if we don’t have intention and awareness when we’re using these devices, the devices subconsciously control our physical actions: mind control at its finest.

The effect isn’t major — but it’s that subtle loss of 10mins here, 20mins there, etc. Just enough to throw off your day.

And that’s why, with caution, I don’t dive deeper into these matters: matters of cases — SIDS or Kirk — as these do require some time.

However, if you’re interested in any of the previously done work, check out my piece on SIDS or my guide: the three narratives. The idea is that when these highly polarizing cases arise, what gets lost is often what’s true.

This reminds me of the scene in The Truman Show when the satellite falls down. The radio immediately comes up with an excuse — and we know it’s an excuse — but the explanation arrived first, so, based on the availability heuristic, it commands the domain of the territory.

Our world is full of “first explanations.” The truth is often deeper.

Takeaways

Documentation is protection. Every symptom, every lot number, every encounter. Cases have been won when properly documented. Andrea Shaw’s situation demonstrates what happens in the absence of it — even when the treating physician’s own diagnosis pointed to a post-immunization reaction.

Polarizing cases are time sinks. They’re engineered to be captivating. Your attention is finite, and these stories will consume as much as you give them.

The first explanation wins by default. Not because it’s true, but because the availability heuristic hands it the territory. Recognizing this is the beginning of thinking clearly.

Unintentional device use is a control mechanism. If you can’t say why you picked up your phone, something else made that decision.

Next Action Items

Audit one day of device use. Every time you pick up your phone, ask: Am I using this, or is it using me? Don’t change anything yet. Just notice. If you vaccinate, prepare your documentation system now — before you need it. Read What Severe Vaccine Reactions Look Like: A Parent’s Guide. Run the next viral case through the three narratives framework. Official narrative, official conspiracy, unorthodox truth. Notice which one arrived first and why. Revisit the SIDS piece if the Shaw case raised questions you haven’t seen addressed anywhere else.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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