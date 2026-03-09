Good people!

I’m working on some really cool ideas at the moment, and I wanted to provide a quick preview of them. I’d argue that they’re really innovative and offer unique perspectives that one would enjoy in parataking of.

But before I do, I want to talk about this great piece I just read from John Leake at Focal Points. This was a beautiful piece, rich with theological depth and history. The vivid imagery and literary references make it an amazing piece of work.

It’s a wonderful piece that paints the picture of how historical and linguistic references we know may yield very different meanings and interpretations. For example, we read:

“John of Patmos, the author of the Book of Revelation, was a Jewish Christian who was probably from Galilee. Long identified as John the Apostle, modern scholars now believe he was a different man. Aramaic was his native language. but like John the Apostle, he wrote his contribution to the New Testament in Greek. The Gospel of John is written in elegant, philosophical Greek indicative of long literary practice. The Revelation of John of Patmos features terrifying imagery, a brutal tone, and odd and erroneous grammar. These stylistic differences indicate the books were written by different authors.”

Immediately, we have to deal with the translation from Greek and Aramaic, and then we have to deal with the idea that the book was written by different authors. This information is how we have to take the biblical stories and why I write about them in two of my works on:

I cover the core of this thesis in my article, Good Intentions Can Have Bad Consequences.

Now, going back to John’s piece, we read about the time with Nero and how Nero burned the city because he wanted to build it anew. He then blames the Christians. These are the ideas and times around when the book was written. These are the contexts in which we must interpret things.

The Revelation is not a future time period. It is now. The AntiChrist is in society every day, but only if you have the eyes to see, can you see how this Anti-Christ, the very force that opposes God, is in action. I talk about this in my work on Humanity vs the Deadening.

When we understand these lessons, we can see our time and place in history in a whole new meaning. Again, check out John’s piece. Fascinating work.

Now, back to some of the stuff I’m working on.

Heuristics

One of the biggest things I’m excited about right now is a piece on heuristics.

This right here is a beautiful piece because heuristics are what we deal with every single day. Heuristics are how we think. As I’ve done so much work on thinking and the process of thinking, by blending many of these older words with their meanings and applications in everyday life, we begin to see a very metaphysical construct with implications for our daily lives. Heuristics are part of thinking, and how we approach daily problems through heuristics is a huge part of our lives.

I have an older series on critical thinking, so feel free to check these out to learn more about heuristics.

Stoic Mysticism

Next, I have something I’m calling Stoic Mysticism. The idea is to explore both stoicism and mysticism together and talk about their attributes, characteristics, applications, and philosophies.

I imagine that many of my readers are stoic by nature, but when we apply mysticism together — just like we will when we discuss heuristics — it becomes a beautiful piece.

Culture

I saw the following short from Reframing the Narrative on culture, and it greatly resonated with me. It painted a very beautiful picture of what culture is and how important culture is to a society.

“To change the world…we need to change culture.”

The idea is that culture is so transformative, which is why they took it away from the masses and gave us a derogatory culture. But the good news is that, ultimately, we are the ones who get to define what a culture is. This is something that we can do each and every day, so what happens when we build our culture through intention and awareness, so more to come on that.

AI Is Cheap

When I say AI is cheap, the idea is that: yes, people will use AI, but the results are going to be cheaply reflected products of AI. Good, but cheap.

And in all honesty, there’s nothing wrong with that. At times, all you need is a good product.

But if one wants something truly great, that’s where that human touch is going to come in, and so what you’ll start to see is this market for human-only work. And this ties into the work I’ve done on Parallel Societies and how companies may use AI for good or negative ways. AI is a tool, it should be used as one.

Ghost GDP

Last but not least, I’m working on a piece called Ghost GDP. I’ve talked about this topic in my recent inflation series, but recently, there was a viral article by the Citirini Research on this topic that echoes what I talked about in my series, so we’ll dive into that as well.

Closing Thoughts

So, a lot of stuff I’m working on. Some of these may make it as notes, others as articles, but overall, it’s going to be insightful and network connecting content.

