Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

How many millions more will die in useless wars (that includes every fricking war) over the next 100 years and all they are left with is Memorial Day? I stopped celebrating it 50 years ago. When the brain dead in the DC Cesspool move to the front lines, then I will know war is necessary.

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