On days like these in the US, Memorial Days, Veterans’ Day, etc., these holidays — or Holy Days as they are known — are revered to pay homage to those who have paid the ultimate price: sacrificing their lives in war.

Unfortunately, as always, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, as these holy days are often propagandized events that ultimately fuel more wartime efforts.

But before one gets mad at me, do not take my word for it, take the word of those who served, particularly a true American Hero in the great General Smedley Butler.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why Memorial Day — and every decorated war holiday — may be doing the opposite of what you think it is

What a decorated U.S. General said about who wars are actually fought for — and why his words have been buried

The 380-year thread connecting the JFK assassination to the British Empire, John Dee, and the world order we live in today

How magic, narrative, and invisible empire work together — and why understanding this changes everything

What the real wars are, and why those are the ones worth fighting

The Day They Don't Want You to Think Too Hard About

In his book, War is a Racket, General Butler tells the uncompromising truth that all wars are essentially bankers’ wars — meaning that every war is not fought under the guise of “freedom” or “liberation,” but ultimately because of the self-serving interests of bankers and financiers.

From the World Wars, the Holocaust, and even the Iran Conflict today, these are not wars where citizens are fighting to protect their loved ones, as we are told; these are wars where innocent individuals are propagandized to throw their lives down for financial incentives.

His words, not mine.

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But not only are these his words; these are the words of many who have served in the military. Just last year, Veterans’ Day, I wrote a piece on how many vets do not want to be thanked for their service because they have come to the realization that they are not fighting for their families but are fighting for corporate and financial interests.

Again, ladies and gentlemen, I hate to be the bearer of unfortunate news, but this is simply the fact, the case, the truth — and nothing but the truth. The truth may hurt, but it provides you with an accurate map to reality.

So, on this Memorial Day, we should remember the atrocities of war, but as a reminder that evil does exist, and it does paint itself under deception, with narratives, to ensure it stays hidden. Only the truth will set us free — no matter how unfortunate that truth may be.

Now, let’s shift gears and quickly touch on one of the first instances of war.

America As The British Empire

I just spent my morning watching a fascinating YouTube Video on the JFK Assassination. Now, what’s interesting about this video is that it discusses the assassination, but it does not focus too much on the assassination; it traces the assassination 380 years back to the assassination of JFK’s relative Gerald Fitzgerald, the last Earl of Desmond, on November 22, 1583.

Interesting to note that JFK was also killed on November 22nd.

11 and 22, two numbers that are mystical numbers, and this is where this journey goes.

In the video, Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould walk us through history on how John Dee, advisor to Queen Elizabeth I, uses his knowledge of magic, mysticism, and influence to shape events, to make them appear “prophetic,” thus building the world we know today. From Dee and Queen Elizabeth, we have the British East India Company, showing how corporations become as powerful as entire nations and countries.

Please watch this video if time permits. A wealth load of interesting information

There was so much information in that video and much more to research on, but one of the biggest things I’m left with is the power of magic to influence events. Magic and narratives work hand in hand, and as I just commented on today, this is a force of nature, and whether you choose to believe it or not, it is real and is being used all around us.

Tying this back to Memorial Day, the claim is that America is the final realization of the British Empire of John Dee. Again, it might be unfortunate news to most, but it certainly looks like it. The influence over the world is known, and from that video, we hear the following:

The British East India Company had been founded under Queen Elizabeth I in 1600. Following John Dee’s blueprint for global empire, the company would expand around the world, compete with Imperial Russia over Afghanistan, and be used by JFK’s globalist Under Secretary of State George Ball as the model for a one-world government. One can see Dee’s hand in the conquest of India and North America — but even more so in subsequent generations of geopolitical masters of the universe, from Halford Mackinder to FDR and his vice president Henry Wallace, and later on to President Jimmy Carter’s national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski. More than any, Brzezinski embodied the idea of a quest for a universal vision and the creation of invisible control — described in his 1970 book Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era, and re-emphasized in his 1997 book The Grand Chessboard. Brzezinski described America’s empire as far better than the British, Roman, and Chinese empires in that — quote — “its influence has an almost invisible quality through the interpenetration of economic institutions, sympathetic harmony of political leaders, shared concepts of sophisticated intellectuals, and the mating of bureaucratic interests — and is something new in this world, not yet understood.”

This is the truth of the world — and when we can understand the grand game that we find ourselves in, we understand the chessboard being played. Humanity is over 300,000 years old, but we find ourselves in conflicts that are only very recent, with people who understand the forces influencing human nature.

The sooner we learn of these forces, the sooner we bring ourselves up to speed.

Closing Thoughts

Again, hate to be the guy that bursts any bubbles people may have had over reality, but this is the truth. Everyone states they “want the truth,” but can you handle the truth?

All public, decorated wars are bankers’ wars. The true wars — the ones not spoken about: the war of health, the war of finance, the war on our future: these are the real wars. And these are the wars and battles that we can win every single day. We just need to be aware that we are in these wars to begin with.

I’ll close here to keep this short, but have a wonderful day if you’re off in the States. Use this time to learn, read, and free yourselves from the shackles meant to bind you. Thank you, Paul and Elizabeth, for this great work, and if you please, enjoy this 40min YouTube video. In addition, there’s plenty of work for you to read, so become a paying reader to access these archived works.

Takeaways

War holidays, however sincere in spirit, are routinely leveraged to normalize and perpetuate war — a pattern General Smedley Butler documented from the inside

All major wars share a common thread: financial interests operating behind nationalist and humanitarian cover stories

America’s global dominance follows a blueprint laid out centuries ago — and the architects weren’t hiding it; they documented it in books

Magic and narrative are not separate phenomena — they work together to shape perception, manufacture consent, and keep power invisible

The wars that matter most to your daily life aren’t on any battlefield. They’re being fought in healthcare systems, financial markets, and media ecosystems

Next Action Items

Watch the Fitzgerald & Gould video on the JFK assassination and John Dee (linked below) — give it your full, undistracted attention

Read or revisit War is a Racket by General Smedley Butler — it’s short, it’s free online, and it reframes every war narrative you’ve ever been handed

Read last year’s Veterans’ Day piece [link] on why many vets don’t want your thanks — context that extends what’s covered here

Identify one “official war narrative” you’ve accepted without examination — and spend 30 minutes researching the financial interests surrounding it

Share this piece with someone who still believes all wars are fought for freedom — not to argue, but to plant a seed

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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