Everything that we know from mainstream information is a deception. This is a fact.

For example, let’s take the substance oil. In my article on The Greatest Con, I discuss how petroleum is the second most abundant fluid on earth — next to water — but we’re being charged for it at exorbitant amounts. We’ve been told it’s scarce, and we’ve been told that the way to extract it is so extensive, justifying its cost. But if you look at the abiotic theory, it shows how we can easily produce oil and use it in a way that costs less and is more efficient.

Here’s another example: healthcare. We all know the healthcare system is vastly ineffective as a whole — except trauma care — but we still utilize it and its information tremendously (e.g., drugs, vitamins, monitoring, etc.) . But here, in my work on The Documented Power of the Placebo Effect, I show how we can achieve the same results in healthcare — with better outcomes overall — for a more cost-effective and healthier alternative. Imagine if we didn’t use actual petrochemicals, which didn’t lead to more effects, causing the 3rd highest rate of mortality.

I could even talk about electricity and energy and how we are paying for that, while there’s a more efficient — some say free — way. There are so many topics that we can see that our mainstream information is wrong, and there’s a better, healthier, more prosperous way.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why nearly every domain of mainstream information — from oil to healthcare to energy — operates on a foundational deception, and what that pattern reveals about who benefits

How to read the Hantavirus narrative before it matures — and why masking was the original tell that something was off

What COVID actually awakened, why this time is different, and the one thing you cannot afford to lose in the middle of a distraction

The question that matters more than any of it — and why your spiritual footing determines everything else

The Deception That’s Providing A Challenge

I’m currently working on an article on Weather Control, and this has been by far one of the greatest deceptions I’ve had to uncover.

When I look to uncover truths, I look to show how even the mainstream information shows how even the mainstream knows there’s a better way, but they fail to do so. What makes this topic so convoluted is the lack of public information out there. One can reason that certain things are happening, but to specifically find that out is challenging, but feasible.

I’m looking to release that tomorrow for my paying readers first and then put it out there in a week or so.

Weather pollution is occurring — and it’s affecting all of us.

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COVID 2.0

Hantavirus. Ah, Hantavirus. I’ve been hearing about this and am somewhat curious as to how this is going to play out.

I’ve always felt they’d never try to do another pandemic anytime soon, as the last one is so recent, but I’m interested to see what’s to come. This may reach the level of increased masking, but I’d be shocked if 6-ft distancing came back. However, if it does… whoa!

To be fair, they are already doing “contact tracing,” and I remember that was the first step towards, “we’re going to invade privacy for the sake of health.” So curious, if institutions and businesses will start enforcing some of those protocols again.

I don’t think we get there, but I do think we get some increased masking.

Ironically, masking was the very first eye-opener for me to this grand deception that we lived in. Having a pharmacy background — and due to incredible synchronicity — the year before, 2019, I was introduced to mask wearing and why it should only be reserved for those who are sick.

When the mask guidance was changed in 2020, I was able to identify all the cited studies as — literally — being released in 2020. New guidance, now, for this new pandemic. I said, Whoa — this can’t be real.

Then I found out about the ritualistic symbology of masking.

Again, whoa — this can’t be real.

But when you keep looking and looking, from lockdowns to killings — you’re like, wow, this is real, and this is happening.

There’s a spiritual battle occurring, and deception is its greatest weapon, but when you see the deception, you can stand right by it. Covid was what woke me up to the deception happening in real time. Back then, I wasn’t ready. No one was.

This time, we all are.

Are We Under Satanic Attack? Franklin O'Kanu · September 10, 2023 Episode Notes: In this episode of Unorthodox Perspectives, we unveil Spiritual Sundays. Topics will include: 1) Archons, Demons, Greys: What is this entity that preys on the human psyche? 2) From String Theory, Multiple Dimensions, Realities, and Vibrations. 3) How Ideas Get Into Our Brains Without Us Consciously Knowing It 4) We’re in the time of The Revelations. Here’s the manual on how to navigate. Read full story

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What Now?

Since covid I’ve been gearing up my sleeves for the next thing, and that may be why I’m interested in where this goes. I just hope I’m not contributing to it — as I’ve now seen six people write about it, hence why I’m writing about it 😅.

But either or, I’ve realized this is one big distraction from who knows what, I don’t know, but I need to make sure I stay focused.

I heard at the beginning of covid, that those who entered covid financially “walking” ended up “running,” and those who weren’t walking were left behind. I’m sure most can attest to the reality of that statement, wherever you find yourselves financially.

Ultimately, from deceptions to climate, to a new pandemic, what really matters here is how are you doing?

How is your spirit? Do you understand this grand journey of life events and how they tie into you? I’ve found that once you have this place of spiritual and mental grounding, you’re able to use the life events and navigate your journey on this stream of reality.

This is an area that is of vital importance.

Closing Thoughts

To close, I’m looking forward to releasing the climate article tomorrow, so be on the lookout for that. Paying readers get first access, so feel free to upgrade. If you’ve ever wanted to join, now’s a great time.

Below are some of the feedback from those who are paying.

And note — I’ve noticed that the number one reason some of my paying readers unsubscribe is due to budgeting. If you ever want to keep reading, please let me know. Cost should never be an issue.

Please enjoy the article on the various topics I’ve written about, and I look forward to chatting with you all soon.

Takeaways

The deceptions across oil, healthcare, and energy aren’t isolated failures — they follow the same pattern: manufactured scarcity and complexity to justify extraction.

Hantavirus may not reach COVID-level enforcement, but contact tracing as an early indicator is worth watching.

Masking wasn’t just a public health measure — it was a readable signal, and those who knew the prior research could see the shift in real time.

Distraction is a weapon. Whatever the next crisis is, your financial positioning and spiritual grounding will determine your outcome.

The most important question in any era of manufactured chaos: How is your spirit?

Next Action Items

Go back to The Greatest Con if you haven’t — the oil/abiotic theory section reframes how you think about scarcity narratives across the board.

Review The Documented Power of the Placebo Effect before your next interaction with the healthcare system. The data will change how you approach your own health decisions.

Check your financial positioning. If COVID-era patterns repeat, the divergence between those who are prepared and those who aren’t will be fast and significant.

Ask yourself the closing question honestly: How is my spirit right now? Not rhetorically — as a real audit. What needs attention?

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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