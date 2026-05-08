Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
8h

For Any who want more data on the hantavirus hoax, check out this article:

Hantavirus Hoax: Cruise Outbreak On Day 33: https://gemmaodoherty.substack.com/p/hantavirus-hoax-cruise-outbreak-on

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
8h

Excellent Franklin - Thank you, you are a True Warrior for Truth!

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1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
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