I just spent the last hour looking into the USDA funding of SNAP.

This is exactly why I don’t dive into mainstream narratives—they’re time-confusing, time-consuming, and often designed to obscure rather than clarify. Even though this issue may not directly affect me, I’ve been drawn to this topic because I believe something can be done about it.

To really understand what’s happening with SNAP, you need to see it from multiple angles. I’m going to break this down in a way that cuts through the noise.

Understanding the Government Shutdown

First, let’s establish the background. Every year, the U.S. must pass a budget on federal funding.

Roughly 25% of that budget is allocated toward discretionary spending—things like energy, education, and health services.

Within that discretionary portion sits the Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the NIH, FDA, and, notably, the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

Here’s where it gets interesting: The ACA, which insures millions of Americans, is asking for more money. The Democrats want to expand funding so more Americans can get insured through Obamacare. Republicans, who currently control the administration, are saying no—they argue we’re spending too much money already.

Meanwhile, SNAP—administered by the Department of Agriculture—also relies on annual federal funding.

What happens now? Democrats have effectively shut down the government because they want more funding to insure millions of Americans. On the flip side, as a result of this shutdown, the program known as SNAP has made the decision—under Republican administration—to not operate until the government resumes.

The Political Theater of SNAP

Now we get into the real dynamics: Can the Department of Agriculture make this decision to halt SNAP benefits during a government shutdown? The answer is—it’s all political. This is political theater that we need to understand.

If you’ve read my article “Five Real World Insights from a TV Show,” you know this reads exactly like a TV show. This is House of Cards on Netflix, where Frank Underwood’s character had to make deals and negotiations. This is what’s happening here in real time.

Fictional Character Frank Underwood

I’ve called out Trump’s Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, as someone who can be very powerful in this role. Her position as White House Chief of Staff gives her enormous strategic influence over decisions like this.

Susie Wiles

What we’re seeing play out now is a classic stalemate: Democrats want more funding for Obamacare. Republicans say the spending is too much, so they’re not going to fund it. And to break this stalemate, Republicans are saying, “Hey, listen, we’re not going to fund SNAP either.”

Should They Fund SNAP?

Now, should the Republicans fund SNAP? Yes and no, right? Hypothetically, just thinking about this—they should. Why would you want people to suffer? Just fund the program.

But here’s what’s been happening: They can fund it under an emergency declaration. The question becomes: What constitutes an emergency?

Some argue that the only definition of “emergency” under the law is natural disasters—hurricanes, floods, pandemics. A government shutdown doesn’t count as an emergency. So Republicans are saying, “We can’t fund it because it’s not a national emergency.”

There have been 24 lawsuits filed over this issue. The majority of these 24 lawsuits have either been delayed or dismissed—judges ruling that, yeah, a shutdown isn’t an emergency. But you’ve had two judges who said, “Maybe you can, maybe you can’t.” This legal ambiguity is being exploited.

Since Halloween, 40 million Americans who receive SNAP benefits are not going to get them. The public justification? They don’t want to approve the budget that pays for roughly 40 million Americans who need Obamacare.

So what you have here is a perverse choice:

We can either let 40 million Americans go hungry,

or we can take 40 million Americans’ health insurance away.

As you can see, this is a very complex topic—which shows the fragility of a system that is not built to last. This is a very complicated system that we operate in. It’s not natural; it’s synthetic. (Read my article on “Complication vs. Complexity” if you need to understand more.)

What you have here is a system trying to rob Peter to pay Paul. And it’s not very effective. But this is the world that we live in.

In my articles on the ruling class, I discuss how these laws and these political figures are here solely to serve lobbyists. The argument is simple: The United States government allocates 25% of its budget—25% of the country’s budget, of your tax dollars—to discretionary spending.

What you have are corporate entities fighting over that money. This year, it’s over insurance and healthcare. Next year, it could be over the Department of Defense. The year after that, it could be over education.

This is the world we live in—where industries fight over supposedly our taxpayer dollars. And on both sides of this fight, you have 80 million Americans whose livelihoods hang in the balance.

Beyond Surviving This System: An Opportunity for the Church

Number one: This is why you should not depend on surviving—or thriving—in this system. The system can take away your livelihood whenever it wants. You should definitely look to build your own systems.

But two, what I really want to drive home here is just how horrible this system is. You’re not changing it overnight. You’re not going to vote the system out. This is a very entrenched labyrinth that has been built over decades. It’s a political system—serving corporate interests—that will not change over time.

This reality has lots of implications. Do you stay in a system that will not change, or do you try to build parallel cities and communities?

But what I do see on this beautiful Sunday is an opportunity for the right thing to be done here.

Let’s focus on the food banks. Let’s focus on SNAP benefits. This is where every church in America can rise up and say, “You know what? We will take in those who are needy, who need food. This is no longer the sole responsibility of the government.”

In my article “Who Was Jesus?”, I discuss how Jesus came to transform the world. It’s easy to say “love everything” in a world where evil does not exist. But in this world, evil does exist, and deception is around every corner. So we need to move forward in truth and love—not blind under the guise of illegitimate compassion.

With that being said, sources of solutions can be found in the church in this scenario. If food banks go dry because our government chooses not to fund them, how do we as the church help every single person that needs food? What does that look like? How do we change this system?

That’s the point and purpose of this topic: Be the change you want to see in the world.

The government system is broken, as I’ve talked about. It’s political theater and entertainment. But what we can do is donate. We can help our fellow neighbors. We can reach out to those who need help. That is what the church should be doing. This is what pastors should be doing. I haven’t heard one megachurch pastor step up yet—but then again, we don’t need their blessing.

We can be the Christos that is the salt of the earth.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

