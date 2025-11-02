Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
12h

Franklin, I thought you'd be onto the church and government - they are bedfellows and nasty as hell. We need to go a whole new way, without them. We'd still have to have one foot in this miasma (because they have the weapons) but we need to lay down new ground, without government entirely so that we are free and not bossed around by these tyrants. There is no other way because government and religion is doing EXACTLY as they were designed to do. Why waste any of our precious energy on these Satanic cults?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
CM Maccioli's avatar
CM Maccioli
12h

This brings to mind the Black Panthers of the early 60's who funded school child breakfast programs in Harlem. Clinics for those in need. Their own doctors and nurses. Malcolm X speaking out like a voice in the wilderness. Such a man as he will never be seen again in this country. And how did the government react to these grass roots saviors? It killed all of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture