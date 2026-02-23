Ever since I started seeing time and attention as currencies, I’ve started to see how my gold and silver are being hijacked and extracted.

The biggest tool used to extract them is, first and foremost, technology — and I’ve covered that here in my work, from analog to digital. But when you dive deeper, you see that one of the biggest specific tools used to extract your gold and silver is social media.

These social media apps are the number one extraction tool, and I’m going to talk a lot more about that this week — particularly with Mark Zuckerberg on trial.

What’s interesting about this whole social media piece is that while these apps are hijacking and extracting our attention, from our perspective in the physical world, we have no complaints about it, particularly because it’s free. We’re not paying for Facebook, Instagram, or the majority of these platforms. They’re free.

But there is an exchange going on here. Even though we’re not giving physical currencies, we’re giving something else entirely. And apparently, that “thing” must be very valuable, which is why these companies are valued at billions of dollars.

This speaks to an underlying reality most of us don’t see, which is why things become interesting when you apply an unorthodox lens to them.

In the article “Time is Life,” I discuss how our lives and time are often treated as currencies. 60 heartbeats and 60 seconds both occur in one minute. Life is time, and time is life. When we run out of time, we run out of life. It then dives into the etymology of banks and how banks, riverbanks, direct the currency of the river, and how finances have now become liquid, when they used to be solid.

If our life can be equated to time, and time and attention equated to gold and silver, then are we trading something metaphysically when, physically, it’s free?

We say it’s nothing. But what’s occurring is these apps, because they’re able to extract your gold and your silver, are worth billions of dollars to those who understand what’s really being traded.

Sure, there are things like ads, but that doesn’t pertain all the time. What’s really the price here is time and attention; true gold and silver.

As Henry Ford said, if the layman ever knew how finances worked, there would be a revolution in the streets.

So this week, we’re going to focus on the extraction of your life, the true currencies, through the tool of social media.

The following articles below speak directly to this. There’s my piece on The Jackpot, which shows how the majority of our lives are spent on just two things: work and social media. There’s a reason our society is the way it is. When people don’t understand how the system works, they don’t develop a real purpose. So after work, we hand over our remaining time and attention to these devices.

So, that’s what we’re going to be diving into this week. Check out these works, and let’s go from there.

Social Media Articles

The Jackpot Effect of Smartphones The psychology behind why you can’t put your phone down. Intermittent reinforcement — the same mechanism powering slot machines — is deliberately built into every swipe and scroll. The deeper question: why real life can’t compete with the digital jackpot, and how to make your actual life the prize worth chasing.

I Deleted My Social Media — and the Miracles Began What happens when you cut the digital noise entirely. Attention isn’t just a psychological resource — it’s the currency of the universe. This piece explores the spiritual consequences of misplaced focus, what Tesla knew about creation that most people have forgotten, and what becomes possible when you finally look up.

Instagram: The Perfect Tool for People Without Purpose Instagram doesn’t just steal time — it fills the void that a purposeless life creates. Tracing the platform’s origins, its evolution from connection tool to consumption engine, and why purpose is the only thing that makes the endless scroll lose its grip.

It’s Time to Take Life Seriously If life is time and attention, every hour lost to scrolling is a measurable theft from your existence. This piece does that math, introduces the physiological reality of the phone trance, and lays out a grounded, realistic roadmap toward freedom — built on honest accounting rather than leaps of faith.

Manufactured Consensus What looks like popular opinion is usually an algorithm. Using Solomon Asch’s conformity experiments and the real-world crashes of the Airbnb and trucking booms, this piece exposes how social media manufactures the illusion of consensus — and how to find your real one.

The Perfect Tool to Control You and Make Them Money Apple, Google, and Microsoft reframed not as technology companies but as neural network extractors — systems that connect us while depleting our capacity to think. Traced back to Rockefeller’s vision of a nation of doers rather than thinkers, this piece argues our relationship with these technologies isn’t accidental.

The $0 App That’s Stealing Your Most Valuable Asset A Nobel Prize-winning economist predicted this in the 1970s: a wealth of information creates a poverty of attention. This piece breaks down exactly how the heist works — from the “For You” algorithm to McLuhan’s warning that our tools eventually reshape us — and offers a practical three-step daily protocol to start reclaiming your mental sovereignty.

TAKEAWAYS:

“Free” is the most expensive price you’ll ever pay — what you’re giving up is your life force

The extraction is by design, not accident — these platforms are engineered to be irresistible

Your attention span, your capacity to think, and your sense of purpose are all downstream of how you spend your time

Purpose is the only thing that makes the digital jackpot lose its pull

As always, thank you for your time and attention.

Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

