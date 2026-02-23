Unorthodoxy

Amaterasu Solar
If I did not have work to do on this planet that requires raising awareness of a solution to the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money), I would spend very little time on the web. But I need that tool to share the awareness.

And given I am targeted, unable to get a job because of that (and really could not do one anyway - 69 years old, disabled, bone spurs in My thumbs...), I do the work I can online.

Your Attention is Worth More to Them than Money (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/your-attention-is-worth-more-to-them

And interesting that You mention attention as a currency...

Have You Ever Paid AnyOne in Attention? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/have-you-ever-paid-anyone-in-attention

Social Currency (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/social-currency

Crixcyon
Soon, the entire social media thing is going to be "hard wired" into A/i retardism where truth will be captured and imprisoned while lies and propaganda rule the scene. The interaction between a human and A/i will become a one way street where no disagreements or arguments will be allowed. Social media will be a strictly A/i controlled engagement filled with illusions and disharmony...far apart from any truthful knowledge. All you will be mining is pyrite.

