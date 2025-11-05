It’s been a while since I’ve been able to come to you all. I’ve been so busy—personally and professionally—that I haven’t had the time to devote even 30 minutes to unleashing my thoughts.

Honestly, it doesn’t help that Daylight Saving Time just occurred. You could blame this on DST and the idiocy that is Daylight Saving Time, as I wrote about in an article that’s now archived from last year.

Overall, I’ve been extremely busy and drained—curious if you have been too.

Even though I haven’t been able to write, I have been able to think—a lot. I’ve been reading and absorbing information over the weekend that’s been really resonating with me, developing new ideas.

I want to dive into that research in the next couple of days as I get more free time. But the biggest thing I want to call out with these upcoming ideas is this:

As a whole, our modern society is broken. This revelation is the one thing we really need to understand as a collective.

We need to understand that our society is intentionally broken—because that’s what society is. Society operates on the demise of humanity.

The Illusion of Political Change

Yesterday, we had some odd-year elections that don’t yet have a meaningful impact. They happened in a couple of states, and you can somewhat see a shift in political tone.

Now what’s really interesting about this is that the issues that Trump was elected to address—the economy and inflation—are the same exact issues people are upset about now.

It’s as if the man won on two issues, and his presidency so far has done nothing to address them. In fact, some people argue that he’s made it 10 times worse.

So what’s happening now is that since we haven’t seen results, some people are voting to swing back to blue. It doesn’t help that the Trump campaign and others are literally shooting themselves in the foot in how they handle things—as I talk about regarding the Epstein files as well and the Kirk assassination—remember, this is political theater.

There’s nothing here that says we’ve changed course.

Now people are saying, “Oh, we should vote harder, we’ll get them next time.”

I put this note out to say: politics is funny. Trump is not doing what he said he would do. So now what’s going to happen is we’re about to vote blue again—but we got into this mess because of blue to begin with.

This is what I mean when I say society is flawed.

Society is flawed because society isn’t here to drive change. Society—in this regard, specifically government—is here to uphold the status quo.

While the economy and inflation continue to steal from everyday working individuals, we’re being told that we just need to vote harder.

The Function of Modern Society

My idea is that this is a function of society. I’ve written about this in the past: how nothing’s changed in 20 years under either the Republican or Democratic party. Yes, there might be some individual wins here and there, but overall, as a whole, society is not getting better.

It’s getting worse.

Just look at the numbers. Sure, we have the idea that people are living longer, but as I took a quick informal poll, in the last five years, 90% of people know someone who has died unexpectedly from a health-related condition.

Some will sit here and say, “Oh, it’s long COVID,” but let’s be honest—a lot of the people who are dying are those who are vaccinated and taking their medications and vitamins like they should. We’re seeing that our health outcomes are declining. As I’ve talked about before, if you look at chronic care versus trauma care, chronic conditions don’t seem to be getting any better. In fact, they’ve been getting worse recently.

And this is just our health industry.

If you look at the economic side, the economy is getting worse as well. This demise isn’t something small—this has been happening for generations. If we look only at the last 60 years, we can see how society has changed and how it has impacted generations economically.

Some boomers—very few boomers—can retire well. But many boomers can’t retire at all. Then there’s Generation X, which has the most debt of any generation, followed by Millennials and Gen Z.

When you look at my articles on Generation X, Millennials, and Gen Z, you see how all generations are struggling.

Again, this is society. This is how societies are designed to operate.

Society Feeds the Corporations, Not the People

One of the biggest things we need to understand is that our modern society—barely 200 years old—was built to support corporations.

And to support corporations, society must derive and steal life from humanity, from the main population.

This is the ethos of my analysis in Humanity vs. The Deadening. What we’re seeing play out in our society is that society is flawed, but it is functioning as intended—because it takes away the life of humanity and powers these corporations.

We’re seeing corporations being empowered in industries like banking, media, and pharma, while the entire population is suffering—and we think voting will make the change.

On a systemic level, nothing is changing. Corporations are getting bigger and humanity is struggling—because this is how society was designed to operate.

The only way we can change society is for everyone to recognize that society is flawed, and that it is flawed because our modern understanding of society feeds is wrong. Our society feeds on the life force of its citizens and uses that life force to strengthen these corporations. Corporations then uphold the image of modern society that we have—telling us everything is fine.

Once we’ve come to terms with this deception, we can move forward with where we need to go.

Society’s True Function: Keeping You From Your Spiritual Reality

One of the biggest things I’ve come to realize is that society has one primary function—distraction.

In order for society to thrive—one that feeds off of us—society is engineered to keep you so focused on the physical that you can’t see the conscious stream of reality.

Everything in society—from these devices to work to distractions—is designed to hold your attention on the physical and away from the spiritual, away from the deeper essence underlying reality.

To start, we don’t even know how our bodies operate. When our bodies signal things to us, we think we’re going crazy. This feeds the industry of psychiatry, which ultimately fuels another industry: Big Pharma.

The Good News: Transformation Is Possible

The good news is this is how societies have always operated since the beginning of time. And so what we are now starting to realize is that there are times where society can be put on the right path—but individuals have to understand where that right path is.

We see examples of individuals telling us how to transform society. I just talked about that in my recent article on Who Was Jesus?. When we talk about transforming society, we must first transform ourselves.

This is where we need to find out who we really are.

In some of my upcoming work, I’m really excited to talk about a few things.

Number one: I want to talk about the architecture of reality that I’ve been developing. This comes from studying the esoteric and studying religion. I would argue that religion, esoteric wisdom, and occult knowledge are all telling us the same spiritual aspect of reality. Finishing up my thesis on this, so will be putting it out there shortly.

Number two: Beyond this thesis of spirituality, I want to show how we can integrate spirituality into our daily lives—especially in our thoughts. We have so much information coming at us constantly, influencing our thoughts. Until we can regulate that, we will always be distracted and at the mercy of a society that knows this information and uses it against us.

The Path Forward

Society is here. It’s not going to change on its own. This is a byproduct of how societies function.

However, we can have societies as powerful as the Ottoman Empire, where true religion guided culture. We can have societies that eliminate the use of usury and debt—the number one stealer of life force—versus our society, which thrives on debt.

This is a future we can move toward. But first, everyone needs to be on the same page that society right now is fundamentally flawed, and it’s going to take a radical spiritual and personal change to transform society in a way that has been done before.

This is the great inversion I refer to. It starts when we know our bodies, understand our internal processes, and know what’s going on in our mental space. When we can decipher through the propaganda and use sound reasoning, we can make better decisions, live better lives, and ultimately form better societies.

The good news is that society is crumbling.

The health system is starting to crumble. The banking system is starting to crumble. People are beginning to realize that this system cannot function.

What is on the edge is a new opportunity to change the world in the next 30 to 50 years—and I’m looking to Generation X to lead the charge.

More to come. I’m super excited to dive into this work. I wanted to provide an update since I’ve been extremely busy, but I’m looking forward to getting back to it.

P.S. More Content Coming

I do have some mini podcast voice notes that I’ve recorded that I’ll upload here shortly. These include ideas such as:

Why it’s great to be wrong

Why my kid doesn’t rush for anything

These are examples of the spiritual aspect of living.

What we’re here to do is bring back spirituality—to infuse society with spirituality, to infuse culture with this spiritual piece of reality, to stop the senseless harm, and to grow society to where it can truly thrive.

Takeaways

Society is functioning exactly as designed —it extracts life force from citizens to empower corporations, which is why voting harder won’t fix systemic problems

The economy, health, and all systems are declining across all generations —from Boomers to Gen Z—because our 200-year-old society was built to serve corporate interests, not human flourishing

Society’s primary weapon is distraction —keeping you hyper-focused on the physical realm so you never access the spiritual/conscious reality where true transformation begins

The collapse is the opportunity —as health systems, banking systems, and trust in institutions crumble, we’re entering a 30-50 year window where radical societal transformation becomes possible

Transformation starts with individual spiritual reclamation—learning how your body works, regulating the information bombardment, and seeing through propaganda are the first steps to building better societies

Next Steps

Recognize society’s design: Spend one week observing where your life force is being extracted—work that serves investors rather than humans, systems that keep you in debt, media that keeps you distracted. Write down what you notice.

Reclaim your spiritual attention: Dedicate 15 minutes daily to moving your attention away from the physical/external and into your body and consciousness. Notice what your body is telling you without immediately pathologizing it.

Study the architecture: Begin exploring how religion, esoteric wisdom, and occult knowledge all point to the same spiritual reality. Start with one tradition that resonates and look for the patterns that appear across all of them.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

