Speaking to the Aether — And It Speaks Back

A note before we begin: This article is based on a voice note I recorded as part of my ongoing reflections—raw, unfiltered exploration of personal growth as I discover it in real time.

The full audio contains all the spontaneous realizations.

Greetings, everyone. Franklin here. And this one — this one is specifically for those of you in the Esoteric Wisdom section. It’s deep. Not deep in a complicated way, but deep in the way that certain insights hit you and you just have to stop and sit with them for a moment.

This is called Speaking to the Aether — and it will speak back.

In this podcast, you will learn:

Why three years of daily journaling and spoken intention produced measurable, real-world results — and what that reveals about the nature of the aetheric field

What “speaking to the aether” actually means and why the aether being dynamic changes everything about how you approach daily ritual

How the behavioral science concept of implementation intentionality validates what ancient and esoteric traditions have always taught about intention

Why bad things still happen — and why that’s not the point — when you live with consistent, daily intentionality

How the physical and metaphysical worlds are not separate lanes, and what three years of lived evidence looks like when you zoom out

The Three-Year Lookback

So here’s the background. As you all know, I’ve been on this three-year journey. And now that 2026 has started, I’ve been taking some time to actually sit with it — to reflect on everything from 2022 to 2025. And I mean really reflect. Forcing myself to go back and remember where I was.