Spiritual Sundays | Anxiety Is a Trickster

Why anxiety is the great spiritual disease of our modern time — and has been named a “trickster” force across millennia of metaphysical traditions

The two foundational personality types in relationships — the anxious and the avoidant — and why they’re drawn together

How your primitive brain creates “flash fear” responses that are completely out of sync with 2026 reality

Why anxiety is like quicksand — and why fighting it only makes it worse

How anxiety, when embraced rather than resisted, transforms into excitement and vitality

Three book recommendations that go deeper on this topic