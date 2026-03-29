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Spiritual Sundays | Anxiety Is a Trickster
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Spiritual Sundays | Anxiety Is a Trickster

What The Academy of Ideas Series Taught Me About the Great Spiritual Disease of Our Time
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
Mar 29, 2026
∙ Paid
Quicksand Figure

In This Podcast, You Will Learn:

  • Why anxiety is the great spiritual disease of our modern time — and has been named a “trickster” force across millennia of metaphysical traditions

  • The two foundational personality types in relationships — the anxious and the avoidant — and why they’re drawn together

  • How your primitive brain creates “flash fear” responses that are completely out of sync with 2026 reality

  • Why anxiety is like quicksand — and why fighting it only makes it worse

  • How anxiety, when embraced rather than resisted, transforms into excitement and vitality

  • Three book recommendations that go deeper on this topic

  • What I’m personally doing in my own life to push through anxiety — and finding relief

Podcast Timestamp Summary

  • 0:49 — Welcome & framing — this is a “quick short take,” a voice note of personal reflection. Franklin introduces the Academy of Ideas anxiety video as the catalyst for this episode

  • 1:09 — Personal disclosure — Franklin opens up about his own relationship with anxiety, naming it as a “fleeing force” that has grown with age and life experience

  • 2:20 — The artwork of the video — anxiety as a dragon, a beast you fight with. Connection to the “how to train your mind” framework Franklin has written about

  • 3:00 — The two relationship types: avoidant vs. anxious. The yin-yang duality of how anxiety and avoidance are two sides of the same coin

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