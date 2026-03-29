Spiritual Sundays | Anxiety Is a Trickster

In This Podcast, You Will Learn:
Why anxiety is the great spiritual disease of our modern time — and has been named a “trickster” force across millennia of metaphysical traditions
The two foundational personality types in relationships — the anxious and the avoidant — and why they’re drawn together
How your primitive brain creates “flash fear” responses that are completely out of sync with 2026 reality
Why anxiety is like quicksand — and why fighting it only makes it worse
How anxiety, when embraced rather than resisted, transforms into excitement and vitality
Three book recommendations that go deeper on this topic
What I’m personally doing in my own life to push through anxiety — and finding relief
Podcast Timestamp Summary
0:49 — Welcome & framing — this is a “quick short take,” a voice note of personal reflection. Franklin introduces the Academy of Ideas anxiety video as the catalyst for this episode
1:09 — Personal disclosure — Franklin opens up about his own relationship with anxiety, naming it as a “fleeing force” that has grown with age and life experience
2:20 — The artwork of the video — anxiety as a dragon, a beast you fight with. Connection to the “how to train your mind” framework Franklin has written about
3:00 — The two relationship types: avoidant vs. anxious. The yin-yang duality of how anxiety and avoidance are two sides of the same coin