Spiritual Sundays: Experience Creation

The Aware Self: How to break through the layers of professional, relational, and societal identity to discover the essence at your core—and why this foundation changes everything.

Phase Two of the Journey: Once you know yourself, the critical work of discerning truth from fallacy begins. Learn how to clear the way for authentic understanding.

The Mechanics of Nature: How natural cycles (seasons, solar energy) impact your personal development—and why working with them rather than against them matters.

Experience Creation: The central insight that emerged from deep reflection—our only true purpose is to experience creation in all its complexity, and how this reframe transforms daily life.

Life as a Spiral: Why you encounter the same lessons repeatedly, and how mastery comes through rising on the spiral rather than escaping the cycle.

The Technological Warning: What Steiner’s warnings about Ahrimanic forces mean for our hyper-technological age—and how to maintain your humanity within it.

Natural Law as Guide: How to evaluate whether your personal philosophy of life produces consequences aligned with nature’s order.

Greetings and welcome to another episode of Spiritual Sundays. I am your host, Franklin O’Kanu, and first, wishing everyone here a wonderful Sunday.

In today’s episode, I explore a deeper meaning of life—not why we live, but the experience of living itself. This won’t be too in-depth but very high level. The idea is that when we have this understanding of life and what our experience is in life, we are able to live more fully in this world where we find ourselves.

Earlier, I started reflecting on this past week. Personally, these last two weeks have been very challenging. When things are challenging for everybody, you start to ask: is there something in the air? One of the questions I’m asking myself is this—we are in January, there’s a winter storm approaching, and everyone is expected to be up and running because it’s a new year. But should we be doing all this in January?

If you look at the natural cycle of the seasons, winter is when you slow things down. You prepare for the colder times. But I feel as if we are going against the flow, ramping things up when the earth is saying, “This is the slow time.”

Within that thought, as I persevere and push through, one question emerges: What is this for? What are we pushing for? This is a question as old as time itself—one humanity has grappled with throughout history, which is why there are multiple religions, psychologies, and ancient traditions that seek to understand this concept of life.

That’s what we do here at Unorthodoxy. We examine these questions from all angles—religious, philosophical, and beyond. As I reflected deeply this morning at five o’clock while everyone slept, an idea hit me rather quickly:

When you break down everything—who you are professionally, relationally, societally—there’s an individual at the very core. That essence, that soul, is who we truly are.

I hope you enjoy this podcast. Please share your thoughts and feedback. Without further ado, let’s dive into this episode.

