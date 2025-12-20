The Lens of Distortion

Introduction

In my article The Only Truth That Matters Is the One You Can Live With, I discuss how we encounter multiple truths in this world, yet we must ultimately choose the truth we can live with.

This is difficult because there are so many narratives out there.

In my most recent analysis titled They’re Normalizing Vaccine Deaths Right in Front of You, I referenced my previous piece on the power of narratives. Narratives are everywhere, and they paint realities.

However, when we speak of narratives and the painting of realities, different tools are employed to push a narrative forward. One of the most powerful of these tools is statistics.

Statistics are a tremendous instrument for painting narratives. Science has proven that numbers carry more weight than words alone when emphasizing the importance of something. What you have is a mixture of language with the ancient arts of arithmetic, and this combination provides greater correspondence for utilization.

Our world has been engaged in a narrative war for centuries, and statistics have been used extensively to wage it. We’ve touched on this in previous articles, such as Reclassification and Weaponized Logic.

We’ve seen how data can be manipulated. We’ve shown how this tool of statistics can render deaths as statistically insignificant. Please read the article titled The Child’s Death Was Statistically Undetectable.

Correlation Does Not Equal Causation

One of the most famous statistical phrases everyone knows is: “Correlation does not equal causation.”

But did you know that this phrase was actually crafted as a defense by Big Tobacco? It was used as the statistical shield to obscure people from real-world data.

So it’s ironic that we have people who are pro-science and pro-vaccine constantly wielding this phrase—correlation does not equal causation—when it’s the same defense that the tobacco companies used.

In this article, we’re going to dive into how this correlation versus causation defense came to be. We’ll also touch on the critical distinction between statistics and data. And we’ll close with how we can become better armed moving forward.

Before we begin, one thing we must acknowledge: deception is real. Deception is a primordial force as old as time. And it’s about time we begin to see how it operates in our society and learn to crush it.

Please read my Humanity vs. The Deadening series to learn more.

The Case That Made the Phrase Public: Darrell Huff

The phrase “correlation does not equal causation” dates back to an old principle in statistics. However, it was the individual Darrell Huff who brought it to life.

Darrell Huff, born July 15, 1913, and died in 2001, was an American freelance writer and journalist. As a freelancer, he produced 16 how-to books, features, and articles, totaling hundreds. Mostly on household projects. His most famous work was How to Lie with Statistics, published in 1954. This became possibly his most popular book.

This book was meant to help the average person learn how to identify deceptive data. It sold millions of copies.

Huff didn’t create the phrase “correlation does not equal causation,” but when he wrote about statistics, his book made “correlation does not imply causation” mainstream as it was one of the book’s core themes.

The phrase actually traces back to Karl Pearson around the 1880s, when Pearson introduced correlation as a statistical concept. But Huff was about to put the phrase on the map.

In 1965, Huff appeared before a U.S. Congressional Committee investigating the 1964 Surgeon General’s report linking smoking and cancer. At this point, Huff was being paid by the tobacco lobby. He pointed out to the committee that correlation does not equal causation.

In his testimony, Huff famously used the storks-and-babies correlation example, in which countries with more storks had higher birth rates. He also pointed out that ice cream sales and drowning deaths both increase in the summer; so does ice cream lead to drowning?

When Senator Maurine Neuberger asked if he honestly thought the relationship between smoking and disease was as casual as the stork correlation, Huff replied: “They seem to me the same.”

There’s a narrative that Huff was an interesting character. But I can see his core point: with statistics, you can paint whatever image you want. You could say smoking equals cancer. You could say smoking doesn’t equal cancer. You could say anything. It’s all about pictures and narratives.

Yes, there may be a strong association. Yes, there may be a strong correlation. Yes, we need to look at these things. But you can’t definitively say causation—because those are the guardrails of statistics. That was Huff’s core point.

His book, which grew in influence and popularized the idea that correlation is not equal to causation, became mainstream.

Let’s regroup at this point here: statistics and numbers are used to paint narratives. What’s getting lost in the narrative is the fact that real data exists. Real data should be taken as fact, not blurred over by statistics. We talked about this in our article on Weaponized Logic.

Correlation does not equal causation—this is true when you look at things in a vacuum. However, correlation is always the first step to investigate causation.

From Huff and this case, we received the nine criteria for inferring causation from observational data when experiments aren’t possible. The beauty of these criteria, from Sir Austin Bradford Hill, is that they are known as ‘viewpoints,’ because that’s what statistics is: a viewpoint.

Now we’re going to take a deeper dive. Now we’re going to look not only at Karl Pearson, who developed the concepts of correlation and causation, but also at the other founders of statistics to see where this discipline truly comes from.

I had no idea where this was going, and it went dark very quickly.

The Dark Origins of Modern Statistics

When I look at history from a mainstream perspective, the 1500s are a very dark period. In England, there arose the idea of the British Empire that spread like wildfire. Colonization from Europe spread throughout the world.

Not only was the world changing with this new world order starting in the 1500s, but you also saw the development of “colonization,” and new ideas forming about how to view the world: mechanistic rather than spiritual.

Around this time, you have theories about evolution supporting a new science, as well as ideas about management and corporations. I’ve talked about this in my article on how the idea of urgency was born. This was the era of industrialization, the worst period in human history, when the ancient art of statesmanship from Roman times was brought into modern society.

Along with other technocratic philosophies that spread around this time, such as colonization, evolution, and urgency, one idea also emerged: eugenics.

Eugenics, as we know, is where you look to create the “best” human, which sounds positive, but the methods are questionable. From this idea of eugenics that formed around this time came our very first modernization of statistics.

The Etymology of Statistics

Statistics wasn’t born as a neutral mathematical tool, but rather as a technocratic tool of control.

The word “statistics” entered English around 1770, known as “the science of dealing with data about the condition of a state or community.” This comes from German, popularized by the German scholar Gottfried Achenwall around 1719.

It derives from the modern Latin statisticum collegium, meaning “a lecture course on state affairs”—one skilled in statecraft. It’s about public order and community organization. The term originally designated the analysis of data about the state, signifying “the science of the state.” By the 18th century, it referred to the systematic collection of demographic and economic data by states.

And this is where you start looking at the mechanistic view of people—how do we organize people? How do we control them?

The Three Founders of Modern Statistics

Here are the very first individuals who helped build this new science of statistics.