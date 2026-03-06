The Constitution and War

As America turns 250 years old this year, it’s worth pausing to reflect on what this country has become.

Of course, things change, and the world of 1776 is not the world of today, but the question worth sitting with is whether the changes we’ve witnessed show an honest evolution of things or a slow departure from the very principles the founders embedded in the Constitution.

There’s a metaphysical understanding that states that there is “nothing new under the sun.” From that perspective, the principles the founders enshrined were not meant to be temporary. They were meant to stand the test of time. However, to be fair, there’s the case that time demands adaptation and that amendments are how the country grows, hence slavery itself as the prime example of a principle that required correction.

But the topic we’re focusing on today is war.

War was such an instrumental aspect of US history that the forefathers wrote about it and made it a constitutional staple. The country was birthed from war. Under the original constitutional design, war powers were deliberately divided. Congress was given the authority to declare war, while the president was made commander-in-chief of the military. The decision to enter war — a massive national commitment that could cost thousands of lives — required deliberation by the legislative branch. The president, once war was authorized, would handle execution and command. This was the Constitutional intent.

But that was then.

Two hundred fifty years in, the question has to be asked: Are we handling war the way the founders intended? Or have we drifted so far in the opposite direction that what exists today is precisely what they warned against? If the answer is yes — if we are being unconstitutional in how our government now conducts wars — then that raises deeper questions every American must reckon with. Does supporting the ruling power mean supporting something our founders explicitly went against?

In addition to those questions, there are other philosophical questions one must sit with, such as: what are the moral consequences of wars conducted outside the bounds of the founding framework? And, ultimately, what does it mean to call yourself American if the ideals, morals, and values the founders intended no longer govern how this country operates?

These are the questions that this article is built around. We’ll cover four things in this piece: what war is and how the Constitution defines it; how Vietnam and the 1970s changed the war powers landscape and the country as a whole; how things shifted from their original intention through World War II and the rise of AUMFs; and finally, how what the founders feared has now come into full fruition.

To get the most out of this piece, I’d encourage you to read prior works from this publication, particularly “Who Are the Bad Guys,” and the Ruling Class series. Together, they provide the framework for understanding how war operates not only on the battlefield but in civic life — how the tools of power, propaganda, and control have been used to shape what Americans believe they’re fighting for, and who they’re actually serving.

So without further ado — let’s dive right in.

In this article, you’ll learn:

How the Constitution originally divided war powers — and why the founders built it that way deliberately

How Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin incident became the blueprint for circumventing congressional authority

How AUMFs replaced formal declarations of war and quietly shifted power to the executive branch

How the 2026 U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran represent the culmination of everything the founders warned against

What this moment means for you as an American — and what you’re being asked to choose

What Is War, and How Does the Constitution Define It?

War, in the traditional legal and political sense, is organized armed conflict between political entities, typically sovereign states. It involves the sustained use of military force to compel an opponent’s will.

Historically, declaring war meant formally acknowledging that two nations had entered a state of armed conflict, and that declaration triggered legal consequences under both domestic and international law: mobilizing armies, regulating trade with the enemy, and applying the laws of war.

When the American founders wrote the Constitution, they were reacting directly to the political system they had just broken away from. Under the British system, the king could take the country into war on his own authority. The founders saw this concentration of power as dangerous, with a single person making decisions that could cost thousands of lives and enormous national resources. They had just fought a war to escape exactly that.

“The founders saw this concentration of power as dangerous, with a single person making decisions that could cost thousands of lives and enormous national resources.”

So they deliberately placed the power to declare war in Congress, which represents the people and the states. The logic was simple in that war should require collective deliberation and public accountability, not the impulse of one executive. James Madison and others wrote that the executive branch is the branch “most interested in war and most prone to it” — Hence, what we’re seeing now, and why the Constitution was meant to stand the test of time. That’s why the founders gave the power to initiate war to the legislature as a safeguard against the kind of unilateral war-making they’d lived under and just escaped.

At the same time, they made the president the commander-in-chief. Once a war was authorized, the president would direct military operations and strategy. It was a split structure by design: Congress decides whether the nation enters war, and the president conducts it once it begins. That division existed so no single branch could single-handedly drag the country into large-scale conflict.

A constitutionally declared war is a serious mechanism. When Congress passes a declaration stating a state of war exists, a full legal wartime framework is activated. International law recognizes it, and domestic wartime statutes apply. Historically, it also triggered wartime economic controls, enemy-nation legal status, and the imposition of military and maritime authorities. War was a big deal, and the founders made sure it stayed that way.

This is what the forefathers wanted. This is the Constitution in arms. This is how Americans should approach war. Anything outside of this is unconstitutional.

This is where people need to be adults and come to terms with what’s actually happening. Do you support the country and its ideals that you love and grew up in? Or do you only support the current administration? What do you do when your country acts in ways that go against the people, and especially when innocent lives are at stake?

Do you support such actions or oppose them, especially when the data shows you may be operating under propaganda designed to make unconstitutional actions feel patriotic?

This is what you must grapple with as we go deeper.

How Vietnam and the 1970s Changed Everything

In my article on how the American Dream died, the year was 1973. In the Gen X piece, I discussed how that generation was born into a new, fundamentally different era. The more I examine American history, the stronger the argument becomes that the old America we knew died in the 1970s, and a new — and false — version rose in its place.

We’ve already discussed the generational and economic impacts of that 50-year pivot. Now let’s talk about the war powers piece.