"Stop Judging. Start Thinking."

The Inner Courtroom

Over the past several weeks, we’ve been exploring the nature of thinking: a process that, despite being vital to our daily lives, remains profoundly undervalued in our society.

Yet thinking occurs constantly. It inhabits the space within our heads, and when you consider the work we’ve discussed around reasoning, you can make the argument that reasoning itself occurs within the heavens and that heaven exists within that internal space.

The takeaway of this all is that we need a healthy inner space to interact carefully with the outer world. This is where our analysis has led us: to the thinker versus the judger.

We’ve discussed how countless influences shape our mental space. Within this space reside two spheres that our soul must navigate, consistently and daily.

My challenge to you is that we must continually reason, continually suspend judgment, and rise to the level of higher thinking. For those new here, explore my work on the Five Principles of Reality.

To do this, we must understand the characteristics of thinking versus judging, especially as we look to move forward and create our own stories.

Here, we’ll examine the characteristics of both the thinker and the judger, and what we can do to elevate ourselves. We’ll start with judgment, because that’s the piece that evolved within us.

Then we’ll explore the characteristics of each mindset and conclude by connecting this to our ongoing series on writing our narrative - specifically around finances, one of the most pressing areas we all must engage with.

We can either judge our finances or think about them. Let’s dive in.

In This Article, You’ll Learn...

The distinction between the thinker and the judger—two modes that govern your mental space

Why judgment evolved as a survival mechanism and how it now limits your ability to see reality clearly

The characteristics that separate thinkers from judgers and how to recognize each pattern in yourself

How cultivating a thinking mindset prepares you to take control of areas you’ve been avoiding—including your finances

Why 2026 is the year to write your own narrative, starting with the clarity that only genuine thinking provides

Part One: The Voice of Judgment

In The Thinker’s Way, Dr. John Chaffee describes the voice of judgment as that automatic inner commentary: the rapid assessor that labels ideas as wrong, calm, safe, dangerous, smart, or stupid. This is the heuristic mind we discussed in Thinking Fast and Slow. This voice is fast, reflexive, emotionally charged, and resistant.

If you’ve followed my work, this voice should be familiar. We’ve explored it in articles like “The Voice of Yahweh.” What we also recognize is that this voice of judgment functions as an internal authority.

You’ve likely heard the phrase “you are not your thoughts” - and I’ve written about being careful with that notion. But the voice of judgment isn’t necessarily you thinking. It’s often multiple voices: parental voices, cultural norms, religious framing, educational conditioning, peer reinforcement.

These are not your thoughts. They are thoughts you’ve registered in your head. This is why we must understand this temple we inhabit: read my article on our bodies as temples.

In other words, this internal voice is the internalized external environment we grew up in, running automatically. And this voice of judgment speaks with such absolutism it’s preposterous. It doesn’t ask whether things are true. It simply pronounces. Can we do this? This is wrong. This is dangerous. A deeply judgmental voice.

As we discussed in previous articles on the conscience - the policeman in our head - our judgment evolved socially. Early on, humans didn’t need to understand how things worked. They needed to make fast decisions. The entire thesis of Thinking Fast and Slow rests on this foundation.

If I meet you: are you friend or enemy? Safe or dangerous? In the group or out of the group? Judgment was optimized because life depended on it. Speed over accuracy. Belonging over truth.

This connects to my forthcoming piece on how we are mammals, animus.

This is why judgment operates the way it does: automatic, loud, certain, morally charged. And this is precisely why we don’t think. Thinking is uncomfortable, uncertain, quiet.

We must realize this is how we operate every single day when making decisions. Judgment blocks the ability to think because judgment is a closure mechanism. When we judge, we immediately collapse complexity - and nature is complex. Reality is messy, layered, incomplete. Judgment prevents us from seeing this, especially now in our digital world.

Judgment forces premature conclusions. Good or bad. Right or wrong. And once we reach that conclusion, we stop exploring. Once we believe something, we stop inquiring. Instead of investigating, we defend.

Judgment is part of our psyche, filtered to protect identity - not discover truth. It’s fueled by emotion. Within our temple, we must listen to our emotions, but emotions fuel judgment. They activate limbic responses: anger, moral outrage, fear, shame. That’s why judgments feel so certain - but they reduce our perception. Judgment is strong, but its understanding is weak.

And judgment is influenced by so many forces in our world - from education to religion to general society. This is why I spend so much time discussing religion: it influences how we process reality.

In order to think clearly, in order to write our own story, we need to stop being judgers and start being thinkers.

Part Two: The Characteristics of Judger and Thinker

So what does it look like to be a thinker? First, let’s examine the judger.

A judger seeks closure and a fixed identity. They need certainty. Things must be perfect. Their processing is emotional rather than analytical. Ideas receive labels rather than examination. They confuse morality with truth, equating what feels right with what is real.

Judgment is concrete to an extreme degree.

A thinker, however, suspends judgment. They tolerate ambiguity. They become comfortable with the unknown. They separate themselves from their ideas rather than defending them as extensions of self. They allow ideas to remain unfinished. They observe what they are obeying.

A judger observes and immediately decides. A thinker observes, questions, explores, clarifies - then evaluates. Unfortunately, a judger evaluates immediately, rationalizes afterward, and moves on without genuine understanding.

The voice of judgment, as The Thinker’s Way teaches us, is internalized social authority. And it blocks us from moving forward.

This is why I wanted to dedicate time to this exploration. We need to be thinkers. We need to think in space, think in clarity, think in peace and love. Because once we can think, we achieve mental clarity. And with mental clarity, we can engage the world with clear sight.

That’s the impetus for this series on thinking: once you can think, you can see reality with a clear face. That is essential as we move through this world.

Part Three: The Narrative of Finances

2026 is the year of the story. We’ve established that there are many narratives competing for our attention. One of the most significant narratives we must address is the narrative of finances.

But before we can discuss finances, we must first understand thinking - because thinking is what allows us to see our finances clearly.

Personally, I avoided looking at my finances for a long time. There’s always a negative perception attached to examining them because it brings the fear of reality. But the truth is that finances have been stolen from us. We need to understand how to reclaim them because finances represent our time, which is our livelihood here on earth.

To take control of our lives and live lives worth living, we must ensure good control over our finances. That process starts with understanding our thinking.

Takeaways

Judgment is an evolutionary mechanism optimized for speed, belonging, and survival—not truth. It evolved when fast decisions meant staying alive, but it now prevents deeper understanding.

The voice of judgment is not your authentic thinking. It’s the internalized external environment—parental voices, cultural norms, religious conditioning, educational programming—running on autopilot.

Judgment closes; thinking opens. When you judge, you stop exploring. When you think, you suspend conclusions and allow complexity to remain visible.

The judger seeks certainty and fixed identity; the thinker tolerates ambiguity and separates self from ideas. This distinction determines whether you defend beliefs or discover truths.

Thinking creates the mental clarity necessary to engage difficult areas like finances. You cannot write your own story while operating from the voice of judgment.

Next Action Items

Catch your voice of judgment in action. For the next week, notice when you make snap assessments—this is good, this is bad, this is wrong. Pause and ask: is this me thinking, or the internalized voices running? Practice suspending conclusions. Choose one topic you feel certain about and deliberately hold it in ambiguity for a day. Observe what happens when you don’t need to be right. Revisit an area you’ve been avoiding. Whether it’s finances or something else, recognize that avoidance often indicates the voice of judgment has blocked your ability to engage. Approach it with the thinker’s mindset: observe, question, explore, clarify, then evaluate. Read the referenced articles. If you haven’t yet, explore “The Voice of Yahweh,” “Our Bodies as Temple,” and the work on the Five Principles of Reality to build a complete understanding of this framework.

Congratulations—you’ve made it through the foundation. Now it’s time to dive into the meat and potatoes of physicality and address finances directly.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

