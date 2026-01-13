Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Amaterasu Solar
8h

I have never been a judge. It is because My father taught Me to never believe ANYTHING. Rather, place probabilities of truth on data I encounter based on how well they explain what I see. To adjust My probabilities when new data come along that better explain what I see. And to never give anything 100% or 0% - there's always the possibility there are data I don't have.

DawnieR
3h

"Stop Judging. Start Thinking."

One CANNOT have one without the other!!

To THINK......IS TO JUDGE!

Something that drives me absolutely insane, are those who spew....'DON'T JUDGE!'.

BULLSHIT!!!!

Absolute BULLSHIT!

When someone spews, 'Don't judge!'......I'll JUDGE them EXTRA HARD!

Those who spew that NONSENSE......have SOMETHING TO HIDE; are up to no good!

Do NOT want to get called out, on their BULLSHIT! (WRONG DOING)

People HAD BETTER be 'judging', a million times a day.

To have GOOD JUDGEMENT, one MUST judge!

If one does NOT have good judgement......how can they be trusted??

To know the difference between RIGHT and WRONG.....one MUST JUDGE!

To know the difference between GOOD & EVIL.......one MUST JUDGE!

To know the difference between TRUTH and a LIE....one MUST JUDGE!

And CLEARLY, people here in the USSA, need to DO MORE JUDGING!

Since they have PISS-POOR Judgement!

They do NOT judge the bullshit that is being spewed at them, via the Idiot Box.....the so-called 'news'.

They do NOT judge their Politicians!

They do NOT judge the SKOOLS (spelled on purpose) that they send their children to!

They do NOT judge their 'Medical Care'!

And I can keep going, all day with this.

Bottom like......you HAD BETTER BE JUDGING, EVERY MINUTE OF EVERY DAY!

And to those who say, 'Don't Judge!'......well, FUCK YOU!......I do NOT TRUST you!

What are you attempting to HIDE??

