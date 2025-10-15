Benjamin Netanyahu

Stop calling them ‘Jews.’ Start calling them The Elite Ashkenazi Zionist Faction. This isn’t about ethnicity or religion—it’s about identifying a specific nexus of wealth, ideology, and power.

In my latest article on Rich People Do Magic, many of you adequately pointed out that when I say “rich,” I’m not talking about every rich person. I’m talking about specific individuals. And in that article, I specifically called out individuals such as Nathaniel Charles Rothschild and Marian Rothschild.

Now, one of the biggest things that bothered me about the article, as I read it, is that I kept using the word “Jew.” And I don’t want to, in any way, shape, or form, make anyone feel any way about their origin or their ethnicity whatsoever.

I had a certain feeling about using that term to describe the Rothschilds. And I wanted to be more specific and intentional in my description.

There are plenty of Jews—plenty of Jews—who are the nicest people, who really want truth, who want liberation and more. That’s why it’s hard. You can’t say “blacks are just more violent,” or “just Asians,” or use any of these generalities, because what happens is the specificity of what you’re trying to describe gets lost when you generalize.

Generalization is always incorrect, which is why we should never do it. Which is why when we talk about something, we need to get as specific as possible.

Generalization is always incorrect, which is why we should never do it. Which is why when we talk about something, we need to get as specific as possible.

Now, to be fair, that’s why it’s exactly hard to get as specific as possible—because the individuals who do these things are very aware of themselves, so they get really specific in how they may describe themselves. The devil is in the details.

And so this is my attempt to stop using the word “Jew,” but to still continue to describe what I see as a group of individuals who are essentially driving the course of human history.

A Critical Disclaimer

Before we go there, I want to call out that this is my shorthand for a nexus of wealth, ideology, and influence that merges faith, politics, and finance. It is not meant as a statement about any ethnic or religious population. Let us be clear about that.

But that nexus is what I am looking to identify.

And so what we’re going to do is go through these characteristics and see why I chose this specific variation of EAZF.

Without any further ado, let’s dive right in.

Understanding the Term “Jew”

First, we’re going to start by really focusing on the word “Jew.” And what we need to understand is that the word “Jew” is a religious term. It describes someone who practices Judaism. This is how we need to understand this term.

And so when we say someone is Jewish, going back to my article on Kyrie Irving Part One, anyone can be Jewish. And this is where we see the complexity of things.

Anyone can be Jewish. Because if anyone practices Judaism, then they are Jewish. That is that.

Then you have other definitions, such as Israelites. The idea is that the Israelites are these individuals who have a divine right to the land of Canaan.

Well, we run into a conundrum there because from a historical perspective, there are no biblical characters of David, of Moses, of Abraham, and so forth. The term Israel is Biblical as Abraham → Isaac → Jacob (renamed Israel) → twelve sons, whose descendants form the Israelites.

These are not real characters. These events feature mythical characters. Read my article on The Mythology of the Bible—And the High Cost of Taking It Literally.

So when you use the term “Israelite,” what you’re introducing is the religious aspect being taken as historical. I’m sure there’s a term for when history becomes interpreted as religious—like Religious Historiography (refers to writing history from within a religious worldview, where factual and spiritual narratives overlap intentionally).

Again, this topic is very convoluted because we use certain religious themes to identify people geologically or historically, but it’s not the same.

And then we have the term Hebrew, which really refers to the language spoken, similar to Yiddish.

So these three terms get used interchangeably all the time, but:

A Jew is someone who worships the faith.

An Israelite is someone from that region associated with the biblical individuals—but note that this is a religious belief, not a historical one, because these individuals are mythological.

Hebrew is the language.

So I want you to see how muddy it is and why we’re having this conversation.

The Elite Ashkenazi Zionist Faction: Breaking It Down

Now that we’ve cleared up the term “Jew,” we’re not going to use it anymore. What are we going to use? We’re going to use the term the Elite Ashkenazi Zionist Faction (EAZF).

Let’s start with each component.

Elite

Why do we say they’re elite? Well, they have plenty of power. They have enormous power. Let’s use the Rothschild example. This is a family, an elite banking family. They hold a tremendous amount of power, primarily due to money or military resources, but mainly because of money. But there’s a lot of power in their ability to influence global events. So that’s why we use the term “elite.”

Ashkenazi

Why do we use the term Ashkenazi? We use the term Ashkenazi because it’s a critical piece that we need to discuss.

The term Ashkenazi is actually a historically accurate term. It’s a geological and historical term as well. Ashkenazi is Hebrew for German, for Germany, for Germanic clans.

“Ashkenazi” communities are not “biblical” in the literal sense. Ashkenazi communities emerged in Germanic and Slavic territories of medieval Europe, where they developed their distinct form of Judaism.

The Ashkenazi communities did not exist until the Middle Ages, in the 9th century. What you realize is that this is where the Ashkenazi first appear. They came about relatively recently.

And this is what we’re going to focus on: that Ashkenazi are Europeans. Their culture, their language, and their demographics are European, although they preserve their religion, claiming descendants from the Israelites.

This piece here is a missing term when we talk about Ashkenazi because what we’re talking about here is Europeans who have taken on a religious term. And that, my friends, is important to note.

This piece here is a missing term when we talk about Ashkenazi because what we’re talking about here is Europeans who have taken on a religious term

This revelation is a big piece that we must understand. Ashkenazim are a European population that adopted and preserved the post-biblical Israelite religious tradition. They’re European by formation, language, culture, territory, and in large share, ancestry. But they claim Judaism by religion.

The biblical narrative ends many centuries before this European community existed, so there’s no biblical basis for that name as described in the Bible.

So in short:

They are European, culturally and geologically

They are religious heirs to a Near Eastern faith that long predated them

They are not mentioned in the Bible—their emergence belongs to the medieval, not the biblical world

And this is a very important piece for us to realize. So I say the term “elite,” and then I use the term “Ashkenazi” on purpose.

Zionist

And so the next term that we use here is Zionist because we have to understand that these elite Europeans who adopted this faith have an agenda that always seems to coincide with the manifestation of the land of Israel.

And so even that piece has a unique connotation because there is an understanding that the God of Israel may not be the loving God we know and love.

I’ve talked about this in articles such as “The Two Gods of the Bible.” I’ve heard comments where, “Hey, listen, the God of Israel is actually a very dark force.” And when you see it from that perspective, it makes sense—just how these Zionists are essentially making this world that they want, no matter the lives at stake, to manifest a prophecy. It’s a very fascinating piece.

And what we see is that these elite Ashkenazi all support Zionism, which is why when we group them with Zionism. There are plenty of Jews who don’t support Zionism due to the bloodshed that it requires. I called it out in my article on Kyrie Irving, Part Three, so that’s something else we must be aware of.

Faction

And the last thing is “faction” because they are a very small faction. Even though the term “elite” signifies that it’s very little, I use the term “faction” because they’re a very small unit—tiny unit of power.

The Importance of Precision

And so I wanted to come up with this term because when I say “these people,” let’s stop using the word “Jews.” It’s like autism—we can’t use the word “autism.” It’s a catch-all, it’s a blanket. But there’s something specific here that you have to dive into: Vaccine-Induced Encephalopathy.

And what you have is a group of European descendants that adopted a Middle Eastern faith. And now, throughout centuries, with great wealth and power, they have looked to essentially manifest that faith in life—again, no matter the bloodshed it takes.

That, my friends, is what we are up against.

It is important to note that the EAZF is very supportive of the Old Testament God and Israel, but not the God of the New Testament or Jesus. However, they use both God and Jesus when appropriate. This is the spirit of Deception, the great Deadening spirit of our society.

There are people who are Jews who really, honestly worship the faith, the practices of the Jewish faith, just like there are Muslims. We’re not talking about these pure souls.

Today, we are specific in our intentions. When we name examples like the Rothschilds, we are specific. We are talking about this group of people—EAZF—those who display parasitic behavior.

Conclusion

So let’s stop calling them Jews. Let’s not disrespect those Jews who love God, love other humans, and love freedom and truth. Let’s no longer call them Jews.

When we’re talking about this group of people, we’re going to call them the Elite Ashkenazi Zionist faction.

I find it interesting that the term Ashkenazi has the term “Nazi” in it—tying it to the Holocaust. Read my article on The Holocaust Examined for a different take on this historical event.

As always, thank you for the time and attention in reading this piece. Have a wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If You Found This Article Valuable, Here’s Where to Go Deeper:

On the Historical and Religious Context:

“The Polarizing Complexity of the Kyrie Topic” (Parts 1-3) — The three-part analysis that started this journey. Part One breaks down the religious definitions (Jew vs. Israelite vs. Hebrew). Part Two traces the Khazars through history to the Balfour Declaration and Dr. Eran Elhaik’s genetic study confirming European ancestry. Part Three examines Zionism as a political ideology separate from Judaism, and how the ADL operates as a political force under religious protection.

“The Two Gods of the Bible” — Discover how Yahweh was originally just one god among the Israelite pantheon, subordinate to El Elyon. Learn how the vengeful warrior god of the Old Testament became “the Father” of the New Testament through 400 years of Persian, Greek, and Roman influence—and why understanding this mythological evolution matters for seeing through modern religious-political manipulation.

“The Mythology of the Bible” — Roughly 60% of Biblical stories are traced directly to pre-existing Mesopotamian, Egyptian, and Babylonian myths. When taken literally instead of symbolically, these myths become tools of control. This article quantifies exactly which stories are borrowed, what they actually mean, and why Biblical literalism enables geopolitical violence over “promised lands.”

On Elite Power Structures and Occult Influence:

“Rich People Do Magic” — Meet Nathaniel Charles Rothschild, the banker who pushed germ theory and created the pandemic playbook with 1897 quarantines. His daughter Miriam expanded into psychiatric control. Cécile Furtado-Heine funded Pasteur—whose vaccines came from Talmudic/Kabbalistic rituals. They studied parasites, modeled them, and became them. This is the Rothschild blueprint behind modern medicine.

“The Sacred Art of Logic: Why Brilliant People Believe Stupid Things” — Learn why “In the beginning was Logos” means God IS reason itself. Valid arguments can rest on false premises—this is how the EAZF maintains control. Master the difference between valid and sound thinking, and you become ungovernable by sophisticated deception. Logic isn’t just a thinking tool—it’s a spiritual discipline.

On Humanity’s True Nature vs. The Deadening:

“Humanity vs The Deadening: Part Two” — Deception (the Zoroastrian Druj—distortion of reality) is the primordial force behind all parasitic behavior. Greed (selfish desire lacking consideration for others) is its first manifestation. These forces infected 80% of jobs that serve investors instead of humanity. Understanding how the EAZF operates requires understanding these spiritual mechanics.

“The Hue in Human: Our Forgotten Divine Nature” — You are not simply physical—you are human (hue + man). The spiritual aspect has been systematically separated from the physical through centuries of propaganda. When you vitalize your mental, emotional, and spiritual bodies, it vitalizes your physical body. This is the complete picture the EAZF doesn’t want you to see.

On Precision in Language:

“Stop Calling It Autism. Start Calling It Vaccine-Induced Encephalopathy” — Just as “Jew” became a catch-all term obscuring the EAZF, “autism” became a catch-all hiding vaccine injury. Kanner’s original 1943 definition described rare congenital cases—not the epidemic of regression following medical intervention. Precision in language exposes power structures. Generalization protects them.

Share

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee