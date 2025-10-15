Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
39m

Excellent Franklin! Zionists, in its shorter form, works for me and while most of them are AshkeNAZI not all are and there are also many Christian Zionists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
42m

Now time grows short. History will not allow the people of Shem additional centuries, or even decades, to come to their senses and realize what is going on. Just as they have been victims of massacres and genocides for centuries, the people of Shem now face the determination of the Canaanites to exterminate them utterly and finally. a goal they hope to achieve by the end of the millenium." The Curse of Canaan.... Eustace Mullins 1987

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture