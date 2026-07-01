Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
12hEdited

Spot on, and I just moved here because of censorship on other platforms (to a platform that itself is increasingly censored). It's disheartening, but maybe something could be done about it -- emphasis on 'maybe'.

Get some of the heavy-hitters in the space together for a Zoom meeting with ownership. People like Rose, Kirsch, you, Unbekoming, Childers, Malone, Jenna's Side, Sasha, the MWD, etc, etc, etc... Air grievances and see what sort of solutions are proposed, if any (and have a good plan of action yourself). I hate to say this, but I wouldn't hold my breath.

I have people telling me various versions of "Stop writing such long pieces and do 5-second video clips, otherwise no one is going to pay attention". I hope everyone on Substack has read The Anxious Generation and understands its implications for this and future generations...

Signing off before I start ranting incoherently. BTW, thanks for bringing this to everyone's attention.

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Ellen from Endwell's avatar
Ellen from Endwell
11h

When I started two years ago we were advised by substack experts only to post every week or every other week, not to flood people's inboxes with content. Now it appears we are supposed to spend our time sending posts every day and posting notes 10-20 times a day. That means you need a team behind you or heavy use of AI, which only the big accounts or people with sponsors can afford. Intentionally or not, it appears that niche and independent authors are being encouraged to leave the platform and cede it to all the mainstream voices now flooding here from the poorly performing mass media publications.

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