It’s official. Substack is driving its readers away.

Last week I mentioned how Substack is becoming TikTok. That article resonated strongly with readers. I’ve also discussed how my paying subscribers are dropping.

However, just in the past two days, I’ve had subscribers reach out to me about their accounts.

One person reached out to ask to unsubscribe from me. She said she loved my work, but it was a lot of content. The other asked if they could follow my work without the app, since the app resembles social media and they’re looking to spend less time on it.

These were the items I’ve called out recently. Ultimately, Substack has turned into the very thing it looked to combat.

So how can they fix it? Here’s my idea.

In This Article, You’ll Learn...

Why Substack’s subscriber growth is directly tied to publishing frequency

The real numbers behind a 60% traffic drop, and what a two-month pause revealed about how the algorithm actually works

Why Substack’s push to become “more like TikTok” is quietly driving away the readers who made it valuable in the first place

A concrete proposal for how Substack could keep its long-form soul while still growing a younger, shorter-attention-span audience

Solving Writing Problems

As a writer, I love to write and break down complex ideas.

This is the beauty of writing: taking the immaterial and making it material, and if it impacts the physical world, that’s an added bonus. There’s an alchemy occurring.

With writing and alchemy, I’ve stumbled upon projects and, with a keen sense for problem-solving (more on this later), since creating my Substack four years ago, I view it as a personal project: the beauty of my writing, with the data of a publication.

Recently I took some time off from writing. This was when I started the 75 Hard challenge. While this was a transformative time, I didn’t write as much, and I slowly began to see my numbers decline.

I have a weekly goal of 10 paid subscribers, and in the last two months, only one week out of seven met the goal. In addition, I had multiple weeks with fewer than 4 paid subscribers. These numbers would not be sustainable for the business to function.

I was away from Substack, and my readers dropped.

This past week I took a deep dive into these numbers to see what was happening.

I took a look at the whole year and realized earlier in the year, I was averaging over 100K views a month on my page. These past two months, down to 40K — a sixty percent decrease! And it showed.

The decline began 😅

Earlier in the year, I was getting close to 25 paid subscribers a month, and over the last two months I lost that number — with no new paid readers added.

My time away from the publication stopped the publication from growing. No emails, no posts, no algorithms, no visits, no supporters.

In one part, it’s not shocking — but in another, this was eye-opening to me.

As much as I’d like to sit back and release a piece 1x a week, the algorithm would punish that. The largest platforms publish daily, some 2x daily.

And while some publications do have the luxury to publish once weekly, I can’t do that — especially with only 6.5K subscribers. There’s a correlation between subscribers and growth, and once you’ve acquired a large amount (e.g., 50K subscribers), it appears that you can then publish as you please — once every two weeks if you’d like.

But to do that, one must first grow to that level; thus the algorithm must be fed.

I love Substack for a myriad of reasons. It’s allowed me to take a personal liking (thinking and writing) and develop it into an art. It’s connected me with brilliant minds throughout the world. It forces me to learn and solve new problems I encounter as I grow.

But now, readers who love my work and helped me grow are getting bombarded.

How can we solve for this?

The Substack Solution Proposal

I like solving problems. I consider it a skill of mine.

I solve problems professionally, and so I view the world as problems to be solved.

“Solving problems represents the act of getting as close to the Divine Order as materially possible.”

In the early days of Substack, one problem I encountered was that, for me to view your stats as a creator, you’d have to use the web portal. I found that inconvenient and asked if they’d implement a creator dashboard in the app rather than in the browser, and lo and behold, it came.

This was when you could respond with a human at their helpdesk — now it’s all LLM-operated. I’m hoping this reaches someone at Substack, but alas, someone may benefit from this.

Substack grew because it was not a feed. It was a place for long-form ideas to roam.

Everything you saw was destined to be long-form content, so you knew what you were getting into. Even with multiple posts from multiple authors, it was still good long-form content that required deep thought.

In the attention economy, every app looks to seize attention, and unfortunately, Substack has made a deal with the tech devil to enter the algorithm feedback-loop race.

What’s lost in the sauce is that Substack already had the long-form attention. It appears that they’ve focused too much on the growing, future, younger — shorter-attention-span — generation and want to grow that audience.

But why not keep your core audience and look to grow the young audience as well?

Why not have an original Substack — one that resembles an app of old, with long-form content galore — and then have something known as ‘stack? A cool, trendy app for the younger social media generation to partake of.

The idea would be for the user to select which application interface they want. That way, users who want to be separate from the feed could do so, and those who want the feed would still get their feeds and their reels — but they could still access long-form if needed.

Substack would keep the first generation of readers while they grow the new generation. And ultimately, the goal would be to convert the social media generation toward long-form content — creating a wiser, better human. It could even be a premium offer that Substack could offer.

Sounds like a good idea, but ideas without execution are simply ideas. The onus would be on Substack to work something out for such a glaring problem.

If you like this problem breakdown and want to work on a similar problem, send me a message. Message Franklin O'Kanu

How Creators Respond

This situation presents a unique opportunity for myself and other creators: how do we keep on providing amazing content for the readers we’ve amassed?

Last year there was a digital ID requirement for Substack to go online. Many creators had to solve that problem for readers in Australia, and personally, Agent131711 had a great solution, introducing the Shadow Banned Library for those who don’t want to use their IDs to go online.

Substack could be the funnel that brings people in to amazing content, but for those who don’t want to get bombarded with constant emails or notifications like the app demands, those who want to escape the noise and want a quieter place with insights — from me specifically — there could be outlets like The Unorthodox Truth. A space where readers would get curated deep insights without all the noise and drama of social feeds.

I’m going to work on this to see if there’s anything here, but let me know: would you want to follow these writings, the deeper content outside of Substack?

If Substack would listen to readers, they’d see that they’re losing out on long money for short money, deep long attention for 10-second videos. Tagging Substack and the Substack Team to see if this gets their attention. Maybe even some of their managers like Zach @ Substack or Farrah @Substack

This is a problem that most will look to solve for — including myself — and I look forward to presenting more solutions to this issue.

Takeaways

Publishing consistency isn’t optional on Substack right now — stepping back, even for good reasons, triggers a measurable algorithmic penalty until you’ve built enough subscriber mass to earn flexibility

Substack’s shift toward feed-like, algorithm-driven engagement is alienating the long-form readers who built the platform’s reputation in the first place

The fix isn’t abandoning growth — it’s building parallel paths: one for the core long-form audience, one for the algorithm-native generation, without forcing either to compromise

Creators don’t have to wait on the platform to solve this — alternative spaces (Shadow Banned Library, The Unorthodox Truth) are already emerging as the release valve

Growth on Substack currently correlates directly with subscriber count — the freedom to publish less frequently is something you earn, not something you start with

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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