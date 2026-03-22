The Sun and Moon Energies

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why astrology deserves more serious consideration than most people give it

The difference between your Sun Sign and Moon Sign, and what each one reveals about how you move through the world

How learning to operate from your Moon can serve as a rational counterweight to your Sun’s raw, instinctive energy

How this awareness can help you move through life with more balance and clarity

In astrology, it’s mentioned that everyone has a Sun Sign and Moon Sign.

Astrology gets a bad rep, which I’ve discussed in articles such as Esoteric Philosophy. For me, religion gave me a negative perception of astrology, but when you realize that God created the stars and that they were used for navigation, behavioral traits, and more, you realize we should know more about our bodies, our world, and how the stars affect them.

Of note, it’s interesting that there’s a quote attributed to an Oiligarch who states that the average man is aware of the stars, but the wealthy fully practice them.

The point being made here is that astrology and “star work” have real-world tangible effects. Those who state they can predict your future are one-offs and probably wrong, as no one can control your future except you — but there may be patterns and situations that you should watch for, e.g., Mercury Retrograde, so think twice when you communicate — but overall, the science and results behind star work are solid.

I provide this context because I constantly observe my Sun and Moon signs. Lately, as I look to talk more about Experiencing Creation, I’ll dive more into the rational and irrational aspects of our psyche. This is important to note because, at a high level, certain traits and aspects of us can be seen as rational or irrational. Spirituality can be seen as irrational, as 1) it is not physical, 2) very abstract, so forth and so on, while something like Thinking can be seen as rational, as 1) even though it too is not physical, it has very real-world physical effects, and 2) it’s more grounded in reality. With this perspective of rational and irrational, we now turn to our astrological signs.

Note that this is extremely biased, as it is based only on my signs, so the results may or may not be applicable; but the theory itself is sound, if applicable.

My Sun is very fiery, creative, and known as the Aries. Very passionate and very immature. I’ve written about this in many works. My moon, on the other hand, is very calculated, moody, grounded, and patient — a solid Earth sign. For me, I’ve come to realize they have two very distinct energies.

According to Astrology, my Sun is my persona to the world; my default setting, per se. This is how people see me, how I act, react, and move through life on this physical plane. By studying me, you may be able to tell my likes and dislikes through my Sun personality.

But my moon is a little different. Just like the energy from the moon, it’s deeper and cooler. It’s more mature and grounded, and it forces me to think things through when I’d rather jump and pounce.

Some say our moon is closer to who we are, and in my specific scenario, I may tend to agree. Ideally, while I love my passions, intuitions, and creations, I’ll be the first to admit that they can be raw, immature, and inaccurate at times. This is reflective of the strong irrational nature, which can bring forth wonders, but if not properly distilled, has no bearing in physical reality.

This is why I want to rely more on my moon side. For me, at least, it feels as if my moon side is the rational balance to the irrational. For example, as things happen, I know how my Sun will react, but by pausing and taking a step back, I’m able to cool down and think things through. Ironically, this aligns with the IFA practice I mentioned of “cooling the head.”

Note: I still think the cooler side of the sign’s characteristics still applies even if the Moon sign is a fiery sign. For example, one with a Sagittarius Sun and Leo Moon: while both are fiery, the grounded aspects of the Leo would reign more in the moon realm. So when such an individual goes within, they’re influenced by the cooler side of the Leo.

As I reflected on this, I looked at my family and wondered, what if my family members acted more from their moon. What would occur and what would we see? Then I began thinking about others outside my family whom I’m familiar with, both their Sun and Moon signs. Would they act differently, stronger per se?

For me, realizing that my Sun is default, I’m still going to lean on it to guide and interpret how I view the world, as it has for the past 35+ years. But as the deception increases, the stakes are higher; I’ll be more cognizant of that moon’s cool side to make sure I’m seeing things balanced.

Cool as the other side of the pillow. - Stuart Scott.

Takeaways

Your Sun Sign is your default public-facing energy — how you naturally react and engage with the world.

Your Moon Sign runs deeper; it represents a cooler, more reflective version of yourself that can temper the raw instincts of the Sun.

Operating from Sun alone leaves you reactive. Integrating the Moon brings balance and more grounded decision-making.

Next Steps

Look up both your Sun and Moon signs if you haven’t already — don’t stop at the Sun.

Look at people close to you. Knowing their Sun and Moon, do you see the balance — or the imbalance — showing up in their choices?

These are simply my observations, but I’m sharing them with you all to get your thoughts and feedback, and if it resonates, repulses, etc. Curious if you see your Sun and Moon act as a balancing pattern, and if this helps in your journey of this human experience.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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