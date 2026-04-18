What fascinates me most about synchronicity is the improbable odds that have to take place for it to be considered synchronistic.

For example, you have a specific dream of an event. Next thing you know, two weeks later, you have a day that pans out specifically just like your dream. You’ve had plenty of dreams, and days have so many oddities to them. But the fact that this day pans out like this dream itself has some immense synchronicity to it — a probability that defies all odds.

When one experiences enough synchronicity in their life, they have two choices: one, continue to think that this is simply happenstance and random events, or two, be mindful of the fact that these synchronicities seem to occur with a pattern to them, and from this pattern, they must be an aspect of reality. I imagine that you know what group I fall under.

And also note that my use of synchronicity stems from the intentionality of living with Jung’s concept of individuation. By experiencing creation from the process of individuation, we begin to perceive more synchronicities.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

What synchronicity actually is—and why it cannot be explained by chance alone

How Jung connected synchronicity to the psychoid realm , where mind and matter meet

The concept of unus mundus —a unified reality where inner and outer worlds reflect each other

Why increasing awareness and intentionality may lead to more synchronistic experiences

What Is Synchronicity

From Rational Spirituality, we read the following:

“Synchronicity, a term coined by Jung, refers to meaningful coincidences that seem to defy chance, suggesting a deeper connection between our inner world and external events. These are experiences that arise from the psychoid realm, where psyche and matter converge. This psychoid dimension, described by Jung as “soul-like” and “irrepresentable,” operates beyond the confines of space and time, a dimension we named the exochrunum, allowing for the presumed ‘acausal’ connections that create synchronistic events. Jung linked synchronicity to the unus mundus (one world), a unified reality where psyche and matter reflect complementary aspects of existence. Jung’s famous “scarab beetle incident” illustrates this concept, where the symbolic resonance between a patient’s dream and an actual event facilitated a breakthrough in therapy.”

The unus mundus is the idea that refers back to one alchemist I’m fond of, known as Paracelsus, as I write here. In it, we read that the unus mundus is “the unity between the microcosm (human being) and macrocosm (the universe). In hermetic philosophy, this was summarized in the phrase “as above, so below.”

At the surface level, reality appears divided between mind and matter. But at the deeper level — the unus mundus — both arise from a single underlying field of existence.

Essentially, when something important and impactful to the psyche, one’s feelings, thinking, and intuition lead to a physical reality that one can confirm with their senses, this is known as the experience of synchronicity: nature reflecting the inner world.

The Odds Of Synchronicity