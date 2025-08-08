The Temptation in the Wilderness

If you read my recent article on “Don’t Fight Temptation, Resist it,” you walked away with life-changing awareness that, I’d argue, most of us did not know or easily realize.

This simple perspective on how to deal with temptation is remarkably straightforward, yet truly transformational—especially when it resonates so resoundingly.

That’s precisely what happened to me since writing that piece.

Since then, I’ve been contemplating temptation—and its cousin distraction—and how they work together in ways we rarely recognize.

In some circles, there’s debate: what’s the stronger force, fear or laziness? To that point, I’d argue that temptation itself towers above both. It’s the number one force we face daily, moment by moment.

But only if you truly grasp what temptation actually is.

When you do, you’re able to recognize it wherever it appears in your life.