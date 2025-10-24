The Friday Coffee/Journal Moment

Greetings, Unorthodoxy—Happy Friday!

Since it’s Friday, I just wanted to come by and provide some quick updates, recaps, etc!

First and foremost, a quick tidbit on my Substack schedule. For the most part, I write for about an hour in the morning or so, publish it, and then I don’t get a chance to interact with a lot of the comments and engagement because I have to get ready for work, be with my family, etc., etc.

So, I wasn’t able to interact with the comments on yesterday’s article on Generation X. But based on the feedback and notifications, it sounded like that article was awesome!

I am very excited that you all liked the article, engaged with it, and that it resonated perfectly.

The Gen X Article: When the Comments Say “This Was Spot On”

If you haven’t read it, please go ahead and read it here.

It’s very telling, and this is an article that I actually really wanted to do—even though I had so much internal resistance. Crazy how, internally, you stop yourself from doing the things you really want to do.

Nevertheless, I really liked diving into this Gen X piece. It’s as if when I do research on an article and I write it—since I’m writing about stuff that’s real and that we see every day—it’s almost as if I get to experience what it was like going on, with this person, through this time period, etc., etc. It’s a very fascinating experience.

And to see that the comments are saying, “Hey, listen, this was actually spot on, very reflective”—it shows that this topic is on the right track.

Another thought that came to mind is just how messed up our society is. We have entire generations—from Boomers to Gen Z—that are struggling. And as I look around and research, I keep asking myself: Why is no one talking about this?

From all the conservative truthers out there on Substack to the mainstream—no one is talking about the plight of Generation X, or the plight of the Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z. It amazes me. But then I realize: “Well, this is the world that we live in.”

I hope people come to realize this as well, because no one is going to solve our problems. They’re going to talk about every other topic but the topic that actually influences us today in our very world. So, we’re going to have to be the ones to save ourselves—so I’m so glad it resonated with you all very well.

I can’t wait for Parts Two and Three, where we actually talk about: “Gen X—you guys are probably going to live till about 90 years old or so. What does the next 30 years look like for you? And how do we solution for this trap?”

Because you all are the first to go through the digital age, and you all can also be the first to provide the change on a generational level that builds momentum and rolls down to where it affects us as Millennials and Gen Z-ers.

So, I’m really looking forward to diving into that piece—and solutioning for it with you all.

The Convenient Truths Framework: Why This Matters More Than You Think

Now, another article that I thought would do better, but didn’t get as much engagement, was my article on Convenient Truths. If you haven’t had a chance to read it, please read this article, because when you understand this piece—this concept known as the Convenient Truth—everything that you see that’s been held together by a small stretch begins to fall apart.

Whether it’s going to the moon, whether it’s 9/11, whether it’s the faith—if you’re looking for a deception and there’s a Convenient Truth, you have to realize: Okay, this is the Convenient Truth that’s holding it together.

I’m looking forward to Part Two, where we discuss how we can identify Convenient Truths more effectively, why they work and so effective, and why we need to essentially—as my article says: “Listen, if this sounds like a lie, it’s a lie. I don’t know why you’re lying, but if it sounds like a lie, I need to change course.”

So, if you haven’t read it, please take the chance to read Convenient Truths.

On Voice Notes, Podcasts, and Raw Thoughts

On a housekeeping note: since my time is limited for actually writing articles, what I found is that I actually spend a lot of time just talking about these thoughts.

I might have 10 minutes here or 20 minutes there, and there might be an idea or a concept that I’m wrestling with. What I’ve found is that it always helps when I can orate the idea.

So, what happens is I’ll just grab my phone—imagine myself making a podcast—and I’ll talk about an idea to really flush it out versus trying to write about it, because I have limited time. And what I found is, as I’m doing this, some of this stuff is actually content that you all may find valuable.

I’ve been journaling for about three years now—that I talked to you about in my Unorthodoxy Challenge—and I have literally thousands of voice notes. Some of them actually make it into articles, but some of them are just me thinking about ideas that enlighten me. But I’ve come to realize: Well, hey, listen, you all may benefit from this as well.

So what I’ve started to do is take these voice notes that are clean in value and just upload them. I need to get more set up professionally on podcasts, but waiting for perfection would mean I would never get anything out.

These podcasts of my raw thoughts, as I talk through them, are there, so if you all want something to listen to, you can. Then I take the transcript from that and very quickly format it into an article, because I know some of you like to read.

The transcript is there—I might put a header or a section on it just so it guides you—but at the end of the day, the podcast has a lot of the true and raw emotion there.

This past week, I’ve had three voice notes that I feel would be very valuable to you all, and I’ve posted them in my Esoteric Wisdom section. Some of you may have gotten these, but due to a hiccup in how I set up my Substack, not everyone is enrolled in the Esoteric Wisdom section.

For background, the Esoteric Wisdom section is where I talk really deeply about metaphysics, spirituality, religion, the occult, and just how this science influences our world. It’s about our thoughts, about our psyches, and this is where I really dive in.

Since I don’t have a lot of time to really flesh these out, research, and make full articles, these are my raw notes. There is some structure to them, and you will learn and glean value from them.

This week, here are the three podcasts I’ve uploaded:

The Ego in Our Thoughts

This one stems from a conversation I was having with my wife. And even though I was right in what I was saying, I was wrong in my delivery. So I examined that, and I realized: You can be right in certain times, but just the energy and the intent of how you’re displaying that information is wrong—which ultimately makes you wrong.

But why, when spiritually right, do we do this? It goes back to the fact that we have an ego aspect in our psyche—and we have to be mindful of that. Check out that podcast if you want to listen to it.

More Thoughts on the Gospel of Thomas

This one is just more thoughts on the Gospel of Thomas, which I’m still reading. I’ve realized we have two perspectives on the man Jesus Christ.

The main perspective is: Yes, Jesus Christ is a divine man. The second is: But what if he’s not? Historically speaking, the evidence to support such events—as we understand them—is low. “How we understand them” is the key piece here.

I’ve talked about this before—the term is “religious history,” where we take a figure and then we deify him. Many societies around the world have done this. So, when I say “as we understand them,” what if we’ve deified and glorified their works and we’re missing the complete message? The ultimate diversion tactic.

The perspective here is, these individuals that we know, Buddha, Jesus, etc., were simply individuals, and the idea is what if you stop reading Jesus’s words as a Son of God, as divine, but read them as a prophet, you realize: You know, this is a very enlightened being that is really giving us enlightened words.

And in that podcast, I dive into just why the Roman Church deifies individuals, why power—this force of greed and deception—takes a religion, takes the words of a prophet, and makes it into this religion that they control. We need to realize that they control it.

One of the biggest things for Christianity is: the experiences are real—and I’m not negating the experiences—but you have to realize the experiences it provides you are within a certain aspect or within a certain perspective that you can tap into.

What myself and others are looking to do is experience the divine in its full ability to experience it, versus just experiencing what the church has given us. I have other topics to discuss that align with this—just how the modern-day church is the modern-day Pharisees. So more to come there.

But I would say check out this podcast on the Hard Truths on Christianity.

Why Am I Asking for Forgiveness?

And last but not least, this podcast was on me asking for forgiveness. The other day I couldn’t sleep, but I still went to the gym. And I was tired, but since I was tired, I wasn’t mentally adept. And so what happened was I just spent like 30 minutes on my phone. And I finally realized: Oh my goodness, I’ve just been in default mode for the past 30 minutes.

I felt bad about it. But I felt bad to the point where I was asking for forgiveness. And then it jogged me: Wait, who am I asking for forgiveness from?

This is one of the podcasts where I think this is how religion kind of affects our thoughts. I didn’t sin. I didn’t kill anybody. I didn’t do anything—yeah, I was on my phone while I was driving—but the fact that it brought me down to ask for forgiveness, like: Wait, what is this force? And this is the kind of spiritual force that we talk about. So if you missed that piece, I would say check it out.

If you’d like to get these podcasts—and I don’t want to bombard you all with just podcast after podcast—but if you want to check these out:

Click here to go into your subscription here for Unorthodoxy

Scroll down to the Esoteric Wisdom section and click on.

You’ll get these podcasts as I get these insights and upload them as voice notes.

It’s Friday—Guard Your Attention

So, thank you. Listen, it’s Friday. It’s a wonderful day. I hope everyone has a great day, hope you all have fun, and enjoy the weekend.

It’s fall season, so the air is chilling. I think I saw a chemtrail the other day, so it might be bad—given the government shutdown is still going on—but listen, have a great day.

Use your weekend wisely, guard your attention, build your life, and get out of the cage that this society has put us in.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

