Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
1hEdited

With regard to the Generations, someone on substack called them adult teenagers. It's the Peter Pan syndrome. They refuse to grow up and become adults. Especially those of the analog generations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture