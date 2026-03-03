Whenever I have an influx of paid subscribers, I always want to take a moment to say thank you. To the newest paid subscribers — thank you for becoming a part of this mission and supporting what I’m building here.

If you’re not a writer or if you’re not a creator, you may not understand the kind of impact that financial support might bring, but as someone who just started writing, who took a risk putting their thoughts and ideas out there to be criticized, judged, and hopefully resonate — whenever someone says, “Hey, I like what you’re doing, and I want to support it financially and read more of your work” — that’s very motivating, encouraging, and vitalizing.

So again, to the newest paid subscribers — thank you. To my long-term supporting paying subscribers who’ve been with me for years, thank you as well. And a special shoutout to the founding members who make that deeper investment. This provides faith and hope that there is something here.

With that being said, I want to take this opportunity to explain exactly what Unorthodoxy is.

Introduction

If you want to know more about me, I’ve covered it in my Founder’s FAQ and my About Me. The main takeaway is that I love solving problems. And when I look at the world as a whole, I see there are problems everywhere, but it’s not as complicated as it seems. People may just not know what to do.

For a fuller picture of how we got here, check out my newest podcast with Reframing the Narrative. They do an excellent job taking our conversation, editing it, and providing resources so you can get a real sense of what’s going on.

But if I were to summarize everything in human history, it comes down to this: over the past millennium, the last 1,000 years, humanity has become so organized that a ruling class — who has always been there — realized that we can keep our power if we just hide the fact that we have this power.

And so what’s occurred is a systematic reshaping of how everything operates.

The biggest example of this is our money. It has shifted from the solid law of the land to the liquid law of the sea. This is not good for us, and it affects everything we do, which I cover in my article Time is Life.

Rulers have always existed, but over the last two to three hundred years, technology has further amplified their reach. So what do we do as individuals who just want to live, who just want to experience creation? The answer starts with awareness.

We have to recognize that we are in Plato’s Cave. And we have to understand that we can shift our lives around. If we shift our lives around and we spread that word, maybe the world will change, too.

I’m not here to change the world. I’m here to change myself. And then, also help the individuals who want to change, who want to learn, who want to grow, so they can make the best-informed decisions for themselves.

One of the best pieces of feedback I ever got from one of my subscribers was: “I just want to hear what you have to say so I can make a logical decision about the world.”

That’s all I’m here to do.

And as I’ve kept writing, kept learning, kept putting more out there — I’m seeing how it’s possible to change ourselves, our societies, our world. It won’t be easy, and it’ll take time to build. But each and every paid subscriber tells me I’m on the right path.

And for that, I just want to say thank you.

Now, there are a lot of articles you may or may not have read yet. So I want to highlight some of my top-paid pieces, so you have a sense of what you’re getting as a subscriber.

Start here:

The Holocaust — If you want to understand misdirection and narrative control, this is the place to begin. It’s one of my very first paid-only articles. If you think the news is fake, wait until you see what they’ve done with history. Most of what we know has been told to us from only one perspective.

Propaganda & Iran — We talk about this ongoing conflict with Iran, which technically isn’t a war because it was never put through Congress. But as an individual in today’s world, you need to understand what’s happening. I’ve written on Iran, but you really need to understand the Ruling Class in the United States, and I’ve touched on that here.

Taxes — I’ve written extensively on this. It’s actually American for you to pay as little as possible in taxes, if you choose to pay taxes. This subject is always a pricey one, but leithian says it best,

“If you believe in the government, if you think there is no corruption anywhere in the government or the judiciary...THIS. INFORMATION. IS. NOT. FOR. YOU. Stop getting in the way of people who can put on their big boy or big girl pants, evaluate all of the information, and make their own decisions.”

This is who this topic is for.

Religion — This is not about discrediting religion in any way. The idea is that religion, like anything else, can be used as a tool. I explore this in Good Intentions Can Lead to Bad Consequences.

Social Media & The Theft of Time — I just covered this recently. These devices steal your time, energy, and attention. Here’s the latest paid article in that series, and other articles in my work on cellular technology and Generation X as the last generation before the digital era.

The Aether Series — I recommend starting here for my deeper conceptual work, especially how manufactured heroes, like Einstein, can make us forget about true scientific discoveries.

Critical Thinking & Project Management Series — This is how you actually take the time to change your world. You just have to get clear on what you want.

My Vaccine Series, From SIDS, to Autism, and More — This contains all of my work on vaccines, the religion of vaccines, the cover-up of vaccines, and so much more. From SIDS to polio, again, if you think the news is fake, wait till you check out history.

And in my newest article on social media, I’ve put together some time management documents available to anyone who wants them. Check that one out as well.

What Unorthodoxy is — And What It’s Not

Unorthodoxy is living an unorthodox way of life. The idea is that everything we discuss here is logical, factual, and can stand up to any argument — even if it sits outside of what’s considered the norm.

A prime example is the earth as a level plane, within the firmament, which some call flat earth. Now, you may not subscribe to that view, and that’s fine. But the argument I make isn’t really about NASA or the science debate. The argument is that 1) for millennia, humanity all over the world organized, understood, and created accurate societies based on the earth being flat, 2) only recently did this view change to religious ideolgoies like scientism, 3) this “new way” of seeing the world, aka modern solar system, has produced no substantial value, only “theoretical” concepts, and 4) the true harm is that by no longer seeing the world through that lens, you lose a closer relationship with the Creator.

The overall argument is that the level earth ultimately strengthens your spirit, in addition to being accurate as well. It improves your mental health. So, even though the mainstream shuns at it, we can show real-world value here. That’s what we’re after here.

We’ve been lied to about a lot. If you see the lie, this is for you. If you don’t see the lie yet, that’s perfectly fine — but this content is for adults who are ready to acknowledge that this world has been built on layers of deception. As I’ve said before, trillions of dollars are lost to ignorance.

From vaccines to viruses, the modern Empires, and more, when we discard these fallacies, we get a more accurate view of reality. If you want to stop losing to ignorance, if you want to take unorthodox information and actually live it, especially when it offers a more positive, more accurate way of experiencing life, then this is the place for you.

Unorthodoxy Moving Forward

I started this Substack as an idea — just to write, get my thoughts out. Building an audience of like-minded individuals was beyond my initial expectations, but I’m so glad it materialized. There was an idea, though: if I provide value, readers will financially support it. And it started exactly like that.

It’s been a great three years. This platform gave me the opportunity to take all these ideas in my head, put them on paper, and see what resonates. And it has grown.

But now, as this is moving into the next stage, I want to refine the product. I want to make sure it’s good, that it benefits those who read it, that it benefits me as the writer, and, most importantly, that it’s sustainable.

With that said, I want to be intentional about where I direct my time and energy. I’m going to focus my deepest work on paying subscribers. So if you’ve been on the fence about becoming one, now is the time.

Again — thank you all for your support. A few things coming down the pipeline: I have an article called Barking Up the Wrong Tree that’s going to be a good one. Another piece in the works is Stories vs. Facts — that one’s going to be interesting, too. Then there’s one called the Ghost GDP. Really good stuff here.

If you have any questions, let me know. And if you’re interested in becoming a paid subscriber but finances are tight right now, reach out — I do offer complimentary subscriptions so you can check things out first. If you’re ready to go all in, the founding member option is there for you as well.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

