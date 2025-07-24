You pick up your phone to check the time.

Forty-seven minutes later, you’re watching a stranger’s morning routine in Slovenia.

You have no memory of how you got there. No recollection of the seventeen videos between “just checking the time” and watching someone you’ll never meet make coffee you’ll never taste.

But your heart is racing. Your thoughts are scattered. And somehow, you feel both overstimulated and empty.

We’ve all been there. That moment when you realize you just handed over your most precious resource—and got absolutely nothing in return.

Hopefully, you’ve never felt that way about something I’ve written.

But what most people miss about that Slovenia moment is that: You just experienced the most sophisticated theft in human history.

Not your wallet. Your attention. And unlike a pickpocket who takes your cash and runs, this theft programs you to come back tomorrow and offer up more.

The strange part? You “paid” for this privilege.

The Theft Was Predicted 50 Years Ago

You didn’t fall into this by mistake. This trap was laid long before you showed up—and it’s been tightening ever since.

A Nobel Prize-winning thinker foresaw this in the 1970s, when personal computers were still emerging from research labs.