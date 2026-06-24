Substack became the very problem it sought to solve: doomscrolling content. Now, I can’t tell the difference between Substack and TikTok.

And it’s not just the content but also the audience that’s entered Substack.

Substack has been around since 2017, and Simplicius provides a very quick history lesson. He states the following:

Substack, as most people know, is a fairly young business. Though the company opened doors in 2017, it didn’t really begin gaining widespread appeal until around 2020, when a host of dissident voices found it to be the only non-censorial pulpit from which to shout the truth surrounding the unprecedented fraud of the 2020 election.

Substack started as a right-leaning, conspiracy, freedom space, more MAGA than Liberal, and has swung 100% in the other direction. Liberals, hedonism, social virtue signalizism, all under the guise of “culture,” have invaded the platform.

And with such left-leaning tendencies, there is also a change to the platform, which users are seeing in things like an algorithm feed, AI content, and more.

Just how did we get here?

In This Article, You’ll Learn

How Substack quietly became the very thing it was built to escape — doomscrolling, algorithm-driven content

Why the platform’s investor obligations created a “Trojan Horse” that’s reshaping both its content and its audience

The real cost of the feed, notes, and AI-generated content to the writers who actually built Substack

Why true, long-form writing — not catchy jingles — is what made the platform valuable

What readers can do to bring Substack back to what it was

Substack is an Investor Business

Substack is a business with investors. As it grew during the pandemic years, investors tried to swoop in and get it. Elon Musk even tried to grab it back then.

This small platform that prioritized freedom — in long-form content — grew to the point where it took hold in the business world. It was a genuine place where revolutionary ideas could spread. And for that, it had to be conquered.

Back in 2024, I wrote about how the platform was under attack in a series of events, but it appears that the attack that finally brought down Substack has been the covert one: the Trojan Horse.

With Substack needing to generate income for its investors, it’s using the same techniques that have made other “platforms” successful. Those techniques are doomscrolling and time-wasting content that hooks users.

What was once only long-form content now includes videos, notes, and other gimmicks that resemble other social media apps — especially with Substack pushing notes as the only way for creators to grow their audience.

This is what dominates the feed.

“I now have to post pictures of myself along with cute, catchy phrases to get new readers .”

The change isn’t solely about how to use the platform but also about who visits it.

What started out as a freedom-leaning space from the pandemic has been infiltrated by top liberal writers. And what you see on other platforms — Instagram, Threads, YouTube — is that these spaces are primarily left-leaning, meaning that anything conspiratorial or freedom-oriented gets censored, and everything that’s “mainstream” is propagated and spread ad nauseam through the algorithm.

The algorithm and the audience: two things that Substack didn’t have before but that have grown rapidly over the past few years. All to meet investor demands.

“All organizations that are not explicitly right-wing will over time

become left-wing.” — Robert Conquest’s Second Law Of Politics

The Damage of the Feed

I’ve got close to 10K followers on Substack. No one looks at my notes.

I’ve done whole courses on how to make your notes stand out, blah, blah, blah — but why? Why should I care and take time out to make a catchy jingle? I grew to over 6K subscribers, not because of a catchy jingle, but because of the deep, long-form content I took the time to produce.

To be honest, I can see that my audience may not do notes because I write about topics like getting off the phone, avoiding doomscroll, and the addictive nature of social media. This is some of what my long content touches on: real-world application.

And while that long content does get read, I can’t help but wonder if all the noise from the feed and videos is producing too much noise for readers.

Substack, I totally get it. A growing business needs to meet investor goals, but I’m just curious: is the money making the platform lose its way? Is this the harm of growing too fast? To the point where one makes a deal with a devil and starts imploring the same devilish tactics that most users ran away from?

I don’t know — and I’ll be the first to say that I’m not done with Substack yet, at least. Because it still provides a tremendous space, even as the takeover commences.

So, what can we do to get back to where things were?

Support What Brought You To Substack

I just talked about how LLMs make things very efficient. However, using an LLM to write — or transform your ideas — may be a gray area. The only place I use LLMs is to summarize my article and title options, but I won’t risk it with my content.

I’ve seen the horrors of people who can’t speak to the content they’ve written, and I’m confident my readers would call me out if I had LLM content. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of LLM-generated content — like entire pieces where the writer just said, “Chat, write this for me” — on here that now true writers have to contend with.

True writers: that is what made Substack great.

That is what made Substack the fastest-growing paying reader platform. When writers could write freely about contrarian topics, it was valuable to a readership. Substack needs to return to this.

Does Substack include a “This article scored largely AI-generated” label, or can an LLM bypass it?

Personally, I need to cut down on my noise intake. This would translate to truly supporting those with innovative ideas, which, again, was what grew Substack. Substack grew as independent writers grew, but it has now shifted away from that to bring in big names — who only use LLMs to write — to gain subscribers, and those subscribers aren’t supporting anything else.

Maybe they fix the feed, or maybe they get rid of it. Maybe notes have a threshold limit — or what if notes are actually important pieces of articles that readers can look to get more out of? These ideas are what grew Substack — not reels, shorts, or videos.

My life has been changed by Substack. It gave me a voice when Medium silenced me. Turns out plenty of these ideas were life-changing, and others have benefited from such insights.

It’s sad that the platform is changing — and not in a good way.

But from a reader’s perspective, there are things that can be done, and fortunately, it’s simply about making Substack what it was again: a place for the best and brightest minds to shine.

So, support that reader who makes you think. Eliminate the noise and continue the upward trajectory of personal growth. This is what made Substack grow.

Substack seems to have forgotten that, but maybe we — the readers — can remind them.

Takeaways

Substack was built as a non-censorial home for long-form, contrarian writing — and investor pressure has pushed it toward the doomscrolling, algorithm-driven model it once stood against.

The shift is happening on two fronts: the content (feed, notes, videos, AI writing) and the audience (an influx of mainstream, left-leaning writers and readers).

AI-generated content is flooding the platform, undercutting the true writers who made it valuable in the first place.

The feed rewards catchy jingles over substance — but substance is what actually grows a real readership.

Readers hold real power here: supporting genuine, thoughtful writers is what made Substack great, and it’s what can save it.

Next Action Items

Audit your own feed. Notice how much of your Substack time goes to notes, reels, and videos versus actual long-form reading. Cut the noise intake first.

Directly support one writer who makes you think. Go beyond a passive follow — read their long content, comment, share, or subscribe. This is the behavior that built the platform.

Be honest about AI in your own writing. If you write on Substack, draw a clear line: don’t outsource your actual voice. Readers can tell.

Seek out long-form over the feed. Make a deliberate choice to click into full articles rather than scrolling notes, and let that reading fuel real personal growth.

PS: Writing is the greatest form of idea expression: taking something immaterial and making it material, digestible, and spreadable. Writing skills are something everyone should have. If you’ve decided to grow yours and want to write on Substack, or need advice on what’s worked for me, send me a message. Message Franklin O'Kanu

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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