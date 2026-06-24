Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
6h

Thanks for pointing this out – I've had the same feelings. Substack was a godsend during covid, which made me suspicious as to why and how there was just one place such as this to vent "hesitation", but whatever! The fact that Chelsea Clinton wanted to clamp down on Substack is perhaps validation that their relatively free-speech policy was genuinely and organically legitimate (i.e. not a "controlled corral"). Regardless, this was the place for long form graduate-level shamdemic dissidence, and felt refreshingly "web 1.0" like the forums of the early internet, before algorithms dictated who saw what. Then came Notes, then came people who (have never read a book in their life but) wanted something aesthetically different than Instagram, and here we are fast-forwarded to typical web 2.0 formats of algorithmic attention economy maximizing (which at worst becomes the "race to the bottom of the brainstem" but Substack hasn't sunk that low yet). At least images and media are not allowed in comment sections still (as in here), which keeps the discourse less distracted.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
6h

Isn't it awesome what money motive creates?

Money Motivates the Most Marvelous Manifestations! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/money-motivates-the-most-marvelous

Money – An Article on Usury and My Response (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/money-an-article-on-usury-and-my

A Breakdown of Why Abundancism is the Solution (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-breakdown-of-why-abundancism-is

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