a person walking at dawn, with the first golden light breaking through mist

50% of people regularly feel that their day gets away from them.

Another 70% report that they don’t have an active routine or structured system to manage their day.

Based on these two data points alone, the majority of individuals have surrendered control over their days. They feel rushed, unaccomplished—but somehow overworked. To be honest, I feel the same way at times, too.

But the answer might be staring us right in the face.

A morning routine might be the simplest thing we can do right now to gain clarity on our day and prime our mind and body to tackle what matters. It literally sets the momentum for everything that follows.

In this article, we’re going to explore the characteristics of a morning routine and uncover the power of establishing one.

Once you start implementing these principles, you’ll see the difference it makes—and join the few who truly partake of the sacred creed: “Carpe Diem.” Those who really seize the day.

What Constitutes a Morning Routine

There are two to four parts of the routine. Told you it would be incredibly simple.

First, the routine must have a physical component. It must be something that moves your body in a way that wakes it up, gets the blood flowing, and shifts you into an active state as you emerge from the passive, dreamlike state of sleep.

Next, the routine should include a mentally stimulating component, preferably something related to your activities for the day. Since you just woke up from the dream state, ideally what you’re mentally engaged with is how you’re going to use this day to get closer to your dream of life. Planning becomes part of the ritual.

Third, the routine must be simple. We’re not talking profound meditations or a thousand mantras—even though I do that at times—but the simpler the better. The simpler it is, the better you’ll stick with it and gain the results we’ll explore.

Fourth, the routine must be challenging. Simple yet challenging. You want your routine to include a challenging activity that primes you for the day, so you’re able to dive into other difficult tasks with momentum already built.

Finally, the routine should take between one to two hours, max. Long enough that the first hour of the day is dedicated to YOU, but not so long that your other priorities—or other humans—get pushed aside.

Most importantly, while you do this routine, you do not check ANY notifications on any devices. This routine is your time, so the only inputs are from you. No text, emails, social media, nothing during this morning routine, so the day is primed around you.

Now that we’ve established the characteristics of a routine, let’s explore the power and benefits of such a practice.

The Two Benefits of A Routine

Walking and Writing.

Dan’s routine combines everything listed above, starting with walking—his physical component.

What’s interesting is that walking also taps into the mental aspect because it induces the effect of mind wandering. As we covered in a previous article, our deepest work occurs when our mind wanders. This is when our subconscious can work to connect the deepest layers of our lives and bring them to the forefront, which is why we often have breakthrough ideas in the shower or while walking.

Not only is it physical, but by walking, you focus the body on one simple task, allowing the mind to wander freely.

Next comes the writing piece. Writing is the ability to meditate, think, and document simultaneously. Writing is primarily mental—spiritual, even, as you’re taking something non-physical and bringing it into this third dimension. Magic, as some would call it.

Writing sounds easy, but it’s actually the challenging part of the morning. Anyone who has attempted to write, plan, or strategize knows it’s an incredibly difficult exercise mentally, even though it appears simple. But the benefit is that once you’re able to take all that mental load and bring it to paper, you achieve immense clarity on what you’ve just processed.

Walking moves your body, and writing frees your mind. Powerful yet simple.

Dan limits these two activities to two hours: 30 minutes for walking and 90 minutes for writing.

Overall, this is a simple yet challenging exercise that ties together the physical, with a walk, and the spiritual, with dedicated time to write—pulling from the spiritual realm to the physical—all within the first hour or so of waking up. You’re still dancing the dance of the dream, but you’re bringing it to light within the first hours of the day. And you’re tackling something difficult as well, all before you’ve even started your official day.

This is the power of the routine.

What’s Your Routine?

My routine is something similar—but not quite as simple.

I wake up early in the morning (3/4am), and depending on the day before, I either start writing or head to the gym. If I hit the gym, I’m usually listening to music—preventing the mind wandering—but I’m doing something hard and physical (benching or squatting over 300 pounds). Note that I only listen to music to hype my body up to lift very early in the gym, but I ride in silence on the way home. I mention this because I’ve had some incredible mind-wandering sessions on the way home from the gym, which have resulted in content on this platform.

Once I get home from the gym, I start my planning for the day. This involves a series of questions and checkmarks I ask myself to ensure I capture everything I need to do for the day. From meetings to deliverables, to items for the week to plan for, I review this routine daily to have clarity on what’s coming. You can see my routine here.

My routine has worked just fine, but I love the simplicity of Dan’s. Wake up and walk, then after that, go write. And that’s the beauty of a morning routine: you can make it yours.

Whether you want to walk and write or go to the gym then plan, as long as you’re being physical, spiritual, mind-wandering, while being challenged—all within the first hour or two of your day—you’re winning the day. You’ve seized the day, instead of letting it seize you.

You connect to your highest priorities, think through them, gain clarity, and then do something challenging—that primes you to tackle more demanding things to get you closer to your goals—moving from A to B. And you gain peace and clarity in the process.

The majority of people don’t have a morning routine, so the majority watch their days and lives pass them by.

Don’t be the majority. Be the exception.

Takeaways

The sacred hour belongs to you. When you claim the first hour of your day for physical movement and mental clarity—with zero external inputs or notifications—you set the tone for everything that follows.

Simple + challenging creates momentum. The most powerful routines aren’t complex—they combine basic physical activity with mentally demanding work that primes you for harder tasks ahead.

Mind wandering is where breakthrough happens. When your body is occupied with simple movement, your subconscious can connect deeper layers of insight and bring them to conscious awareness.

Digital silence is non-negotiable. Your morning routine must be completely free from notifications, texts, emails, or social media—the day gets primed around YOU, not external demands.

Next Steps

Design your two-part morning ritual. Choose one physical activity (walking, gym, stretching) and one mental activity (writing, planning, journaling) that you can commit to for the next 7 days.

Set the sacred boundary. Block out 1-2 hours each morning as non-negotiable time for your routine—with all devices silenced and notifications turned off. This time belongs entirely to you.

Track the momentum shift. Notice how tackling something challenging first thing in the morning affects your willingness to handle difficult tasks throughout the rest of your day.

Carpe Diem. Seize the day.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

