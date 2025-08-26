Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Wetzel's avatar
Pat Wetzel
7h

I changed my morning routine this summer to put me first and foremost. I schedule no podcast interviews before noon. The morning is mine. I wake up; meditate; write; do a quick scan primarily on Substack; walk 1-1.5 hours. No cell phone, no music. I use the time to practice presence. Clearing part of my morning to make myself the priority before anything else happens, has been game changing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sarina Pepper's avatar
Sarina Pepper
8h

Just came back from my walk and I’m reading non fiction and taking notes, which surely constitutes writing. Dedicated time is difficult because my cat is intrusive and insistent that i tend her first and foremost. But the routine remains. Thank you for expanding on the theme. My mind definitely wanders and it’s a point of pride that I carry no device on my walk. That distraction can wait. Here’s to “my time” and the benefits it produces throughout the day!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture