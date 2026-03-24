Into the Sunset

My grandmother recently passed away.

She was well into her mid-90s. Wonderful woman, phenomenal soul.

In the last two to three months, I know of at least four other people who lost parents and grandparents, and thankfully, it appears they all seemed to have lived long, good lives, up until their 90s.

It is unfortunate, and truly bittersweet, that it’s time for us, humanity, to begin to say farewell to those older humans, those who came before us, and for some of us, may have played an instrumental and pivotal role in shaping the person that we have become today.

A great generation is passing, and we are grateful for their time on this earthly plane.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why people born before 1940 routinely outlived their own children — and what that pattern reveals about everything we eat, take, and believe today

The smoking paradox: how a generation that smoked, drank, and never stepped foot in a gym lived into their 90s — and what that actually tells us about modern diseases

How the American Dream worked exactly as advertised — and how that became the trap their children walked straight into

The one lesson the Silent Generation couldn’t teach us, because they never saw it coming

Those Who Outlived Their Children

Ironically, I just finished my article on Why Americans Need To Return To Nature To Live Longer, and this generation serves as a perfect example.

The 90s. They lived to see their 90s.