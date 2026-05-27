In January of 2025, I wrote a piece titled How AI Will Destroy The Earth. That piece focused heavily on the resources required for AI data centers. If you’ve been reading my work for some time, you’ll realize how I’ve praised AI while also calling out its terrors — equating it to the cell phone: it can be used for good, but also can suck your time and attention.

Just like the cell phone and the apple of mythology — and even modern agriculture, as we just discussed — “advancements” can have both benefits and negative consequences.

I just read a wonderful piece from The WinePress on AI, but more specifically, how AI and all these data centers will be funded. The article will be at the bottom of this piece, but what I’d like to do now is call out some interesting pieces that I gathered from the work.

Thanks to Jacob for a wonderful article.

In This Article, You’ll Learn...

Why the CEO of the world’s most powerful investment firm is eyeing your savings account — and why it’s not framed as a question

How the AI funding playbook mirrors the exact setup that wiped out millions of Americans’ retirement accounts in 2008

The sleight of hand behind “growing with America” — and why national economic growth has nothing to do with your personal finances

Why being told to work past 65 is not financial advice — it’s an instruction

What the convergence of BlackRock, Greg Abbott, and AI infrastructure actually signals about where the ruling class is headed

1 — Larry Fink and Greg Abbott

For background, what occurs in the piece is that BlackRock CEO Larry Fink held an event in Waco, Texas, about BlackRock’s future initiatives — primarily AI. According to the article, this conference was not televised or transmitted online, but there are videos in the article from Fink and also quotes from him himself.

Now, what I find interesting to start with is that Greg Abbott — who’s at times seen as a “Freedom Patriot” — is quite comfortable with Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, which has been known to be one of the worst corporations in the world due to their massive influence. The image to start the article is quite fitting as it does show that what BlackRock does, with its massive influence, is ultimately to control behaviors; taking a page out of the very first billionaires, as I’ve detailed here.

As a Floridian, with DeSantis as our governor, I hear about other states that are “fighting the freedom fight,” since we’re not too removed from the pandemic. Abbott seemed to be one of them. So, to see him cozy with Fink, shouldn’t surprise most — but does raise some eyebrows. Which is very similar to when Trump invited all the tech tycoons when he was elected — and then launched Project Stargate, thus leading to my piece on how Stargate is just as worse as Biden’s mRNA push.

Again, different parties, different wings, but the bird still flies in the direction the ruling class wants. We can stop it here and there, but at the end of the day, the true direction always comes out.

2 — Larry Fink States That Your Savings Will Fund AI Investments

The following statements were what made my ears perk up as I read them. Not once, but twice, does it appear that Fink states that the funding for all of this infrastructure for AI will not come solely from investors — but from Americans’ savings and retirement funds. From the WinePress article, we read the following:

“Let me just highlight the United States. In the next 10 years the US alone needs over 10 trillion dollars of investing in infrastructure. And the key is how is that going to be where this where is the money going to be coming from? “And the key is, and the beauty of the United States and the vitality of the United States, more foreigners want to bring their money to the United States, and that is a real indication of the U.S. exceptionalism versus so many other places. So we still remain to be a great destination, but I believe much of this money is going to come from average savings accounts and investment accounts.”

This is the first statement. Below are following statements:

“It is important that we have we build more and more confidence with more and more of our population to grow with the United States. Keeping money just in a bank account, you’re not growing with your economy. You’re not growing with the United States. So, we need to instill more confidence [in] why investing over the long run, investing the long run in Texas or throughout the United States, you will do far better as an investment vehicle than you would be in investing or keeping your money in a in a in a savings account at at a bank. Yes, that’s safety and all that and we all have — I’m not trying to say we don’t have to have rainy day funds and all that, but if if we can get more and more Americans to think about growing with the United States, we will have far than enough money to invest in this infrastructure. “But as as the governor was talking about, the need for electrons is growing every day. If we’re going to be the leader in technology, which we are, if we are going to be the leader in AI, which we presently are, it’s just going to require trillions of dollars of investments. And if we don’t invest in it, China will be the global leader in this. And so to me, it’s not whether, this is a must. “And if you think about how that translates, it translates into a more dynamic economy. We need the United States economy to grow at over over 2%. We need the US economy to grow at 3%. Especially with the growing deficits the federal government has. “And so much of this money, not just the project, is going to be coming from the private sector, from savings accounts, from pension accounts, from insurance companies, and on and on and on. The whole world is is in need of improving the infrastructure.”

What I found odd was the following —

First, BlackRock is telling millions of Americans how to manage their money. Putting it in the savings isn’t the best — sure, a rainy day may happen, but no, don’t save: invest them!

But what’s even more interesting is that it’s not being presented as a choice. He clearly says it twice, that the investment for AI and its infrastructure will come from savings and pension accounts.

If you’ve never cared about AI before, now might be a good time to do so.

3 — This Is Very Similar To The 2008 Bailout

As I read this, what came to mind immediately was the 2008 housing market crash. Why that comes to mind is that the housing market was heavily tied into the financial markets, so as that crash occurred, so too did retirements and pension accounts. While millions of Americans lost all of their retirement savings, the banks profited, and the great financial collusion went on. This appears to be the same setup, but only this time, using AI.

What I also found interesting was how Fink talked about the 50s and 60s and how investing was key in growing retirement savings. I’ve covered retirement, and what I’ve shown is that yes, retirement back in the day did work as advertised, but as of recently, most people will never see the retirement benefits that the earlier generations were able to obtain. The financial greed of the government and corporations has increased exponentially.

4 — Just Keep Working

But if that’s not worse, here comes Fink with more great advice: just keep working past 65. He goes on to drop seeds on why the retirement age needs to be increased, and not only does Fink do so, but others — like Ben Shapiro — echo that same message: just keep working past the age of 65. You need to keep working to keep on contributing, if we’re going to beat the big bad boogie man known as “China” to win the AI Wars ... that no one wanted to win in the first place.

5 — The Ghost GDP

Fink talks about “growing the United States.” He mentions this with a disconnect of sorts. As I mentioned in my piece on The Ghost GDP, the country’s finances are not reflective of individual Americans’ finances. The two are distinct, as the country’s finances are largely funded by corporations, while individuals are not. However, by smearing both as one, people think their individual finances are also growing. This is a fallacy and can lead to terrible consequences.

6 — The Jewish Century

Finally, I try to avoid talking about this, but it just keeps coming up. Not my words, but the commentary regarding continuous working: “Work until you die, goy.”

Again, I’ve written — on a high-level — how many who claim to be Jews view non-Jews as “goy,” or cattle to be worked. This does not apply to all Jews but a very specific category. It sounds derogatory, but when you see so many signs pointing in this direction, at some point, one begins to ask if what is in one’s face is the truth screaming for acceptance?

Warning: Major Psyop Approaching Franklin O'Kanu · Apr 24 Warning: If you follow my Substack, the information you read contains mature content — about history, science, economics, religion, and more — that may not be suitable for some audiences. Read full story

Closing Thoughts

Ironically, I was going to work on a piece on Modern Work, but after reading this piece, I had to address it and add some commentary to it. Again, I’ve written extensively on AI, with the recent piece on How AI will be sold as a success, even if it fails. Again, AI is a great tool, but to steal the future of Americans to fund it is not worth it. AI should not be scaled to the level they are attempting to. Its best benefits are research, if that, and very remedial tasks. To build entire futures and industries on it is a fallacy and will be sure to fail. But they control a large part of the narrative and will look to write it as a success. Narratives can be self-fulfilling prophecies.

Below is the article from the WinePress, and also other articles I’ve written on AI. The key here is to share this message on how investors plan to fund AI, with your savings.

AI is failing, and they’re looking to cover that failure, but when they start taking your actual gold and silver that you’ve worked so hard for, it’s time to take notice. The more awareness around this topic, the more data centers start to get shut down, and the more we rein in this technology under control.

Takeaways

Larry Fink has publicly stated, on multiple occasions, that American savings and pension accounts will fund AI infrastructure — this is not speculation, it’s documented

The 2008 playbook and the current AI infrastructure push follow the same structural pattern: intertwine public finances with a speculative market, and collect when it collapses or consolidates

“Growing with the United States” is not the same as growing personally — the Ghost GDP conflation is how that misdirection works

The retirement age push is connected to the labor demand AI infrastructure requires; these aren’t separate conversations

AI is being positioned as a national security necessity (the China narrative) to neutralize dissent and normalize compulsory participation

Next Action Items

Read the original WinePress piece in full — linked below — and share it with people who aren’t yet paying attention to this Revisit The Ghost GDP piece on Unorthodoxy to understand how the economic conflation works before the next conversation you have about “the economy doing well” Audit your own retirement and savings accounts — understand where your money actually sits and what instruments it’s in When you hear “we need to beat China in AI,” ask who “we” is — and whether your savings are part of the wager Share this piece; the more people discussing this publicly, the harder it becomes to implement quietly

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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