Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
8h

Excellent Exposure Franklin - Thank you! Forcing us to fund our own demise!

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ANTHONY YIM's avatar
ANTHONY YIM
7h

Humanity will need to go kinetic against this AI takeover or we will most certainly be enslaved or die.

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