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Have the American people — actually, people throughout the world — been gaslit and hypnotized into doubting their own sights, senses, and reality, into thinking what they’re seeing isn't real?

I had the opportunity to read this wonderful piece by The Duke Report™️ titled, “Did the U.S. Military Test Milton Erickson’s Hypnotic Techniques Through a Hollywood Film?” Be warned, it’s a 34-min read, but well worth it.

In it, we learn that:

“In August 1943, while Milton H. Erickson was consulting for U.S. intelligence services on weaponizing hypnotic technique for intelligence purposes, three Hollywood screenwriters sat down at the MGM lot and rewrote a British stage play about a controlling husband. They stripped out the brute-force psychology and replaced it — scene by scene, line by line — with the clinical hypnotic methods Erickson was simultaneously refining for the Office of Strategic Services.”

The movie is called Gaslight, and it’s about how a husband deceives his wife into thinking she’s crazy. Over time, she begins to doubt what she’s seeing and hearing, choosing to believe her husband over her own experience. I’m well familiar with the story and the term gaslight, but what I wasn’t familiar with was the background that the Duke Report put together — especially on Dr. Milton Erickson. From the Duke report, we read:

“For readers unfamiliar with the name: Milton H. Erickson was an American psychiatrist who, between the 1930s and his death in 1980, transformed the practice of clinical hypnosis. His central insight was that hypnosis could work without a swinging watch and a commanding voice. Erickson demonstrated that he could induce trance through ordinary conversation — through the strategic use of stories, truisms, ambiguity, and carefully structured language patterns through which he bypassed the conscious mind’s defenses and addressed the unconscious directly.”

This is the power of information. This is the power of learning. When one learns something new, that information should have applicability — not senseless knowledge from cat videos or Jeopardy.

Learning that psychiatrists are able to hypnotize — without the standard tools of hypnosis — by simply using everyday language and conversations, should make one think twice as to: well, if that’s the case, has it been used on me?

This is what we’re going to look to discuss today. Shout-out to the Duke Report, because their previous video on Language touched on how words can change realities. This play looks to be that theory applied on a whole new level.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

How the film Gaslight may have been engineered using real clinical hypnosis techniques developed for U.S. intelligence

The two Ericksonian methods — authority through warmth and the confusion technique — and why they explain the last five years of pandemic messaging

How Americans were psychologically maneuvered into vaccine compliance through the same playbook used on the wife in Gaslight

Why the dismissal of vaccine injury concerns is the final, defining move of the gaslight script

What it means to be waking up right now — and why that’s actually cause for optimism

The Two Techniques That Stuck With Me

Throughout the work, the Duke report breaks down the different psychological techniques the husband applies to the wife and then provides clinical insight into how they work. I actually told my wife we need to watch this movie because I realized, in simple conversations, I unintentionally use some of these tactics because these are taught tactics of persuasion, comprehension, etc., such as “yes-yes-yes.”

The two that stuck out to me the most were: 1) warmth and apparent care, and 2) the confusion technique.

From the Duke Report, we read the following on warmth and apparent care:

“Step 4: Authority through warmth...This fourth step is critical and specifically Ericksonian. Unlike classical authoritarian hypnotists, who maintained control through dominance — the commanding voice, the penetrating stare — Erickson maintained the influence relationship through warmth, through apparent care, through the posture of someone who wants to help. The subject accepts the influence because it presents as care, as concern, as love.“

Next, we read this piece on the confusion technique:

“Erickson’s signature contribution to hypnotic practice was the confusion technique. He described it in a 1948 paper as “a presentation of a whole series of individually differing, contradictory suggestions, apparently all at variance with each other, differently directed, and requiring a constant shift in orientation by the subject.” The result: the conscious mind, overwhelmed by the effort to parse contradictory information, suspends its critical function. In that window of cognitive overload, the subject becomes receptive to whatever suggestion the hypnotist introduces next. The technique operates through seven documented linguistic characteristics: antonyms, homonyms, synonyms, elaboration, interruption, echoing, and uncommon words. The common thread is that each element forces the conscious mind to work harder, draining its resources for critical evaluation.”

I found these two most particularly interesting because yesterday, I read a lot of information regarding the covid vaccines and vaccines in general. From The MAHA Report, we read that vaccine trust is low, with Pfizer not even able to complete a clinical trial because they can’t find enough participants. This alone should speak volumes. Then I also read Dr. Robert W. Malone Malone’s piece on autism and its relation to drugs, but not discounting for the vaccine relation as well.

As I thought through all this, what I came to realize is that for the past five years — heck, for the past 20 years, but really the past five — Americans have been gaslighted about the safety of vaccines.

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The Application of These Gaslight Tools

Through authority in warmth, as shown during the pandemic, where the Left was in power, trotting around “safe and effective” and “lockdown to save others,” we saw the use of authority in warmth. Clear as day that what we were experiencing was totalitarianism, but it was justified — because of how the message was delivered: we’re doing this for each other.

And then, the confusion piece kicked in — providing so many suggestions that the mind is overwhelmed with a decision, so it goes to the only default it knows: authority, back to the point of number one. So many contradictory points occurred during the pandemic. For one, we all forget that this “disease” had a 99% survival rate. You were more than likely going to be safe if you got this, but that fact was convoluted with the images showing massive deaths everywhere. And then, on top of that, you inflate the deaths with policy changes — real-life deaths — and then attribute it to this virus, that has a 99% survival rate. Americans don’t know what to do: Is it safe? Should we stay inside? Get the vaccine? So much and so on.

And then, the nail on the coffin’s back, when people start saying there may be vaccine injuries with the covid vaccine — as they’ve been saying for decades that injuries occur with vaccines — the scientific and media communities assure them that it’s all in their heads. It’s just coincidence that your child regressed after their vaccine schedule.

Simply mind-blowing when you think about it.

Closing Thoughts

But then again, this is the world that we live in. This is the Kali Yuga. There is nothing new under the sun. This is the same trial and tribulations our ancient humans went through before us.

One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned in my journey was realizing that, earlier on, around the 1900s, corporations — the first corporations — to increase their profits and change the world began hiring psychiatrists and getting involved in the field of psychiatry. I’ve mentioned this here when discussing Generation X and how Edward Bernays showed how to move people. Throughout human history, we’ve always had the rulers vs the ruled — but for the first time recently, the rulers have the power and technology to really control the narrative, the information, the reality, and this is what we’re seeing here.

Ironically and syncrhonitiscally, this is why I’ve recently spent so much time about experiencing creation. We need to understand everything that enters our psyche and how it is used to help or hurt our journey here on this earth. As I state in my book, Perception is reality, and the prize of rulers is to control the perspective of reality.

By understanding our place in this world, we’re better able to understand where we’re going. Slowly and surely, Americans are waking up from the spell of the “American Dream” and seeing just how horrendous things are. But this is a great thing.

By coming to terms with reality, the truth of things, we are able to devise solutions. Our species is a logical species meant for great things, but only when we’re working with reality. We’ve been gaslighted into believing delusions for some time now, but finally, we’re breaking through.

Truly excited to see where we go next, but if you’re interested in learning more about the inputs that enter your psyche and can control your perception of reality, read my work here.

Takeaways

Milton Erickson’s clinical hypnosis techniques — developed for U.S. intelligence — appear to have been embedded in the 1944 film Gaslight, suggesting a documented history of psychological technique

The two most operationally relevant methods are authority through warmth (compliance through perceived care) and the confusion technique (overloading the critical mind until it defers to authority)

The pandemic messaging cycle tracked these two steps almost precisely: warmth-based compliance framing, followed by so much contradictory information that people defaulted to institutional authority

Dismissing vaccine injury concerns as coincidence or delusion is itself a gaslight move — the final step in the script

Awareness of these techniques is the beginning of resistance to them

Next Action Items

Read The Duke Report’s full piece on Erickson and the film; note the seven linguistic characteristics of the confusion technique Start auditing how “care language” is used in media and political messaging you consume — ask yourself: is this warmth, or is this a posture? Revisit the Experiencing Creation framework in Unorthodoxy to build a more deliberate relationship with what enters your psyche

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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Notes and References