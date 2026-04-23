Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
9h

"Erikson described it in a 1948 paper as “a presentation of a whole series of individually differing, contradictory suggestions, apparently all at variance with each other, differently directed, and requiring a constant shift in orientation by the subject.” The result: the conscious mind, overwhelmed by the effort to parse contradictory information, suspends its critical function."

I will bomb Hormuz. I will open Hormuz. I will ignore Hormuz. Everything will be fine. Let's negotiate. Pass me a Diet Coke. Whoppee, World War Three!

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Carole's avatar
Carole
9h

Great work, Franklin.

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