How to Debate

With the holidays right around the corner, with Thanksgiving being tomorrow, this is a wonderful opportunity to be with friends, family, and loved ones.

Unfortunately, due to the climate of the past five years and the current climate of this current presidency, time with family can be more dreaded than enjoyed.

Topics are often avoided, and it’s around this time that I like to suggest we can actually have intelligent conversations with our loved ones.

We just need to know the rules of engagement.

How to Debate Without Destroying the Room

There’s three articles I’d like to present you with.

First, I’d like to invite you to read an article called “How to Argue with Family Members.” It really shows how to approach certain topics and have constructive conversations.

Lessons include:

Why disagreements matter and how they can strengthen relationships rather than damage them.

What a disagreement actually is and how understanding perspectives lowers emotional tension.

The rules of engagement for constructive conversations: identify the point of contention, avoid personal attacks, steel-man the other side, and apply charity before critique.

How to disagree well during the holidays by listening first, seeking understanding, and engaging with respect rather than retreating into silence or conflict.

Then there’s the piece on logic titled, “The Sacred Art of Logic” and why we need to be logical. It talks about ideas like identifying the talking point and determining if an argument is sound or not.

That’s something we can use to navigate conversations with family members.

Lessons Include:

The true structure of logic — the difference between reasoning, arguments, validity, and soundness, and why most people confuse them.

How deception works — through shifting definitions, weaponized language, and arguments that are valid in form but built on false premises.

How to think clearly in a manipulated world by mastering identity, spotting fallacies like equivocation, and examining premises instead of being seduced by polished reasoning.

Why logic is spiritual — how logos connects clear thinking to divine order, making logic not just a mental tool but a path to truth, freedom, and sovereignty.

Lastly, there’s a case study on “Weaponized Logic,” which explores how logic can be presented as valid but is actually unsound—which happens a lot in our modern mainstream sciences.

Lessons Include:

How “correlation vs. causation” is weaponized to shut down uncomfortable evidence and protect institutional narratives rather than encourage real investigation.

Why correlation is actually the first step toward establishing causation , and how observational patterns reveal truths long before controlled studies ever confirm them.

How confounding variables are selectively used —either as legitimate analytical tools or as distractions to dismiss data that challenges the mainstream.

How to use the Three C’s of Critical Thinking (Correlation, Causation, Confounders) to spot deception, defend evidence, and break through narrative warfare.

These articles can empower you as you have conversations with family members over Thanksgiving.

These article are some of of the deepest dives I've done into the art of debating.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day!

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

