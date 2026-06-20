The Beauty of Modern Enslavement Is That There Are No Chains
Modern work is the most comfortable prison ever built — enough food and shelter to keep you from noticing the door
In today’s world, most of humanity is enslaved.
However, the beauty of the enslavement is that there are no chains. One can do whatever one wants. But when one actually tries to do what that thing is, then the chains of enslavement appear.
Most cannot take hours of leisure time — e.g., take a random Tuesday off — because they need to work on Tuesdays. Most have to request “time off” — time they’ve worked for — only to use it.
And from the individual to the collective, most need to “work” 40 hours a week, and unfortunately, most work even more than that, leaving absolutely no time for leisure.
When a society cannot have leisure — or better yet — when they are only allowed two out of five days for leisure, what more beautiful a societal cage exists?
The cage is invisible, but its effect is clearly felt.
In This Article, You’ll Learn
Why leisure isn’t laziness and how it’s essential to making meaning
The relationship between leisure, time, and wealth
How modern enslavement works without chains
How to begin breaking free
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A Case Study on Leisure
Yesterday, I had the day off, and I decided to lock myself in a room for two hours, with no computer in sight, my cell phone away, and simply stare at my white ceiling. All I had with me was my pen and notepad.
For two hours, I let my mind wander. Mind wandering is where the mind connects all of its experiences to give meaning. The act of leisure is how one can observe and understand their surroundings — and take action if needed.
Leisure is when one does nothing. To rest, relax, anything one chooses, other than productivity. This is crucial for the body, soul, and spirit because it allows communication among all three parts.
Instead of continually going in conscious action mode, when you become receptive, new insights, observations, and patterns reveal themselves.
You’re able to see the entire forest made up of all the individual trees.
The Vitality of Leisure and Time
I’ve been studying leisure and have learned how vital it is for humans to enjoy it.
It’s biologically rooted in our nature since, for most of human existence on earth, the body moved and worked, then spent long stretches resting and enjoying.
However, not only are humans supposed to enjoy leisure individually, but also to enjoy it collectively. Days would go by with no work — since the work was already done — and the rest of the time was spent in community, celebrations, festivals, and camaraderie.
Leisure is beneficial to the human condition.
In discussing leisure, you begin to see its relationship to time.
Humans back then had plenty of time for leisure, to get together with the community, and to sit and discuss world events.
Since time is wealth and earlier civilizations were able to partake of more time together, it’s clear that they were wealthier than humans under current conditions.
When you understand leisure’s relation to time and currency, a transformation occurs. Once that reminds you of a deeper side to your humanity.
Building An Escape Plan
Leisure is essential, individually and collectively. We need it to sit still, observe the world, and see its bad and its beauty.
This is why society does not have time for leisure. If society were allowed to leisure — for days and hours at a time — society just might revolt. Hence, modern work serves as the perfect cage: enough food and shelter to provide comfort and nothing else.
The good news is that once you can see this cage, you can begin to break free from it.
Understanding the relationship with time is one major factor, and I’ve written about that in my articles on time and financial theft. Once you understand how your time is taken from you, you can begin to take it back.
Second, when you understand the structures and systems in place and how they work, you can begin to tinker with them so they work to your advantage. I’ve documented my experience in Climbing The Corporate Ladder.
For years, I wanted to get to the place where I could “take a random Tuesday off,” and today, I can. Controlling my time was a big deal for me, and it took years, hard work, dedication, and focus, but ultimately, I obtained a position where I have “unlimited time off.”
This is a result of understanding reality and moving in accordance with it.
Want to get to the place where you can take a random Tuesday off? Send me a message and we'll map out how to start reclaiming your time.
Closing Thoughts
In the next piece, I’ll be working on how to structure one’s day so they can incorporate leisure daily as a practice. However, there needs to be a certain foundation. Having a great job can serve as one foundation.
There is power in leisure, hence why the ruling class has created an elaborate trap to ensure people don’t have time for it. This trap is only decades old, but once you understand it, you can navigate around it.
Leisure is part of our biology. It rejuvenates the soul. When done individually, it allows one to make meaning of one’s world. When done collectively, it allows the group to make meaning of the world as a whole.
Leisure is needed. Make sure you spend some time today — hours — doing nothing and connecting to who you are.
Takeaways
Leisure isn’t idleness; it’s the biological mechanism through which humans make meaning of their experiences, individually and collectively.
Time is wealth. Earlier civilizations had more of it together, which made them richer in the ways that matter most.
Modern enslavement operates without visible chains. You’re “free” — until you try to act on that freedom and the cage appears.
The two-day weekend is a societal cage: enough comfort to keep you compliant, never enough time to step back and see clearly.
Seeing the cage is the first step to breaking free from it.
Next Action Items
Today: Block out a stretch of unstructured time — ideally hours, not minutes — with no phone, no computer, no productivity. Just a pen, a notepad, and your own mind. Let it wander.
This week: Audit where your time actually goes. Read (or revisit) articles on time and financial theft to understand the mechanics of how your time is taken from you.
Long game: Study the structures and systems you operate within so you can tinker with them to your advantage. Start with Climbing The Corporate Ladder for how I worked toward controlling my own time.
As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.
— Ashe,
Franklin O’Kanu
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Metaphorically speaking, "The Matrix" as we know it.
I'm working on Us creating a world where We ALL can have industry of interest and leisure. As We choose. Where We are no longer concerned about "affording" things, pressured to find some way to plug Our energy in for the energy accounting tokens (EAT) We need to eat. And have a roof, and clothing...
Where We find what We love to do that helps the most.
And moneyed psychopaths in control of Our planet (by virtue of money) are merely stories from the past.
Abundance will flow, with social currency used to motivate Us, doing things for love, thanks, renown, appreciation, love, and other such positive social currencies. Where needed work no One WANTS to do is automated.
It can be done, and the key is getting free energy tech out in the open. Why account for Our energy when energy is free?
EAT! – Energy accounting tokens (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/eat