Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
8h

Metaphorically speaking, "The Matrix" as we know it.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
7h

I'm working on Us creating a world where We ALL can have industry of interest and leisure. As We choose. Where We are no longer concerned about "affording" things, pressured to find some way to plug Our energy in for the energy accounting tokens (EAT) We need to eat. And have a roof, and clothing...

Where We find what We love to do that helps the most.

And moneyed psychopaths in control of Our planet (by virtue of money) are merely stories from the past.

Abundance will flow, with social currency used to motivate Us, doing things for love, thanks, renown, appreciation, love, and other such positive social currencies. Where needed work no One WANTS to do is automated.

It can be done, and the key is getting free energy tech out in the open. Why account for Our energy when energy is free?

EAT! – Energy accounting tokens (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/eat

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