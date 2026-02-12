The Beings We Call by Other Names

The Veil Between Worlds

In this podcast, you’ll learn:

Why complexities, demons, archons, and UFOs are different names for the same phenomenon—and why that matters as “disclosure” approaches

The critical difference between ancient wisdom and modern translation—and why psychiatry rebranded spiritual encounters as disorders

Why UFO abduction accounts mirror demonic encounters with uncanny precision, and what that tells us about the “aliens” we’re about to meet

How Project Blue Beam, the Rockefeller studies, and Vatican positioning connect to the disclosure narrative being prepared

Why Steiner warned it was hard to be human before technology—and why it’s ten times harder now that we’re in spiritual warfare we don’t even know exists

The only defense against complexities: principalities—and why without guiding principles, your mind is already captured

A note before we begin: This article is based on a voice note I recorded as part of my Esoteric Wisdom series—raw, unfiltered exploration of spiritual truth as I discover it in real time.

What you’re about to read is a condensed, fortified version of that recording. The full podcast contains all the raw emotion, the spontaneous discoveries, the moment these patterns clicked together across multiple sources and revealed something larger at work.

Complexities: Spiritual Thought Forms

This Sunday I put out an article and a podcast on complexities. The idea is that complexities are spiritual thought forms — these ideas that grip us and hold us, very vivid, very imagery. I’ve written about ideas and how they grip us before, and so I call them complexities.

I’ve had this idea for a while, but this Sunday I actually made it into a podcast. And on Tuesday I followed up with an article as well for those to read.

The idea behind this is that complexities are spiritual thought forms. They capture our mind’s eye and paralyze us. And the only way to break through complexities is with principalities. This is why we need to have principles. Principles are the building block of reality.

So you must have good principles, good foundations. And these principles can be found in logic, religion, and elsewhere — as long as there is a guiding set of principles to live life. This is how we deal with a lot of complexities.

In my article I talk about how complexities have always been with humanity for as long as possible. And they just had different names — daemons, spirits, faces.

When Synchronicity Speaks

Sometime this week — maybe Monday or Tuesday — the Academy of Ideas, a channel that I recommend and follow, released an article on demons. I looked at it and perused it very briefly and I was like, oh my gosh, I just talked about this. But instead of calling them demons, I call them complexities.

I noted it: hey, this is very synchronistic that you all also have this idea when I also have this idea as well. And that was that — that was pretty cool, and I let that go.

But just yesterday, Jordan Nuttall published his piece on demons as well.

I have not had the opportunity to read it, but I was driving and had a good hour and a half in the car. So I listened to his article, and it’s a wonderful article. I definitely recommend listening to it or reading it because I thoroughly enjoyed the listening piece of it. It was very phenomenal.

It talks about the author — and the name escapes me — but how he was able to characterize this idea of demons in our world. And it talks about how these demons are intelligent beings that influence humanity. It talks about how there are things outside of the psyche, outside of the body.

This ties into the work I’ve written on the mind — how we have to see our reality completely different than what we have mainstream. Because when we do, we’re able to connect with history and experience what our ancestors experienced.

However, we can experience that with ancient wisdom rather than modern translation. Modern translation says, “Well, if you’re having this experience, this must be a psychiatric episode.” But when you look at it from this other way — this logical way, this rational way, the way that others like psychologists like Jung, Friedrich Nietzsche, and the individual from Jordan’s piece approached it — you realize that this is a study of science. This is the science of our world.

And these concepts — whether you call them demons, fairies, or spirits — these complexities are with us. And they’ve been described in so many ways. You could call them archons. You could call them principalities. This is why I talk about Gnostic tradition.

There’s a different way of seeing the world. And if you’re interested in works like this, check out my piece on the Five Principles of Reality. The idea is that these complexities exist, and we interact with them more often than we know.

The Pattern of Three

Now today I read an article on House Inhabit by Jessica Reed Kraus. Her piece was about disclosure — the idea that Donald Trump is about to disclose the existence of UFOs. She talks about how that is going to occur. It’s a good article, talks about UFOs almost from a Christian perspective.

I commented on that and said, “Hey listen, here are UFOs from a different perspective. We have to realize our cosmology might be completely different.”

What’s interesting as to how all this ties together is this: somewhere along my life — I can’t recall where — but I read a book, or either I read it or I listened to it, or actually kind of both. The lesson was this: whenever you hear or see a pattern happen often three times, something is bound to occur.

I’ve heard that deaths come in threes. And births come in threes as well. So the idea is that when you start experiencing synchronicity and patterns, pay attention.

As I also talked about in complexities, this is how the ancients saw the world. They interacted with the world with patterns. Ifa is a pattern practice—a pattern recognition practice. How do you take what the world is telling you and act on that?

So again, this week alone:

Number one: I talked about complexities

Number two: The Academy of Ideas talks about demons

Number three: Jordan talks about demons

Number four: I now have this piece from Jessica on UFOs

Prior to this piece from Jessica, I said I was going to make a piece on this. And right now, time has presented itself for me to do so.

UFOs and Spiritual Entities

What’s the thread between Jessica’s piece and everything else? A lot of these ideas— a lot of these complexities, these spirits, these demons, these archons — have been associated with UFOs.

There’s work that shows that when people describe a UFO abduction, they’re also describing being influenced by quote “demons.”

So just from my experience — my experience this week alone — I’ve seen the idea of demonology, complexity, spiritual forces just occur. And so this is something to note, something to observe, something to analyze.

Who knows what’s going to go on with UFOs. Who knows where things are going.

I have it on my list to do an article on Christianity and religion because I see a revival. But I also see UFOs. And there’s a lot of things that are coming that one should be aware of.

But if these things are coming — if more conversation on disclosure is going to occur — let’s look at things from the unorthodox perspective. And I recommend starting with some of my older work.

Number one: I’ve talked about Elon Musk and SpaceX

Number two: I’ve talked about Orson Welles and his invasion, which was studied by the Rockefellers on how an alien attack would occur within humanity

There’s so much stuff about Project Blue Beam. And when you talk about UFO disclosure — is this Project Blue Beam? There’s also talks that I’ve heard in the past that the Vatican, in just a global sense, will side with whatever force speaks on UFOs first — whether it’s the Americas, or the European powers, or the British.

There’s so much in the air on this idea of UFOs.

But to spoil it: the UFO-is-from-aliens idea that we know—it’s all fallacy. That is completely BS. It goes with the cosmology, et cetera. So no, UFOs do not exist as we’ve been told. However, spiritual entities do exist—and they’re oftentimes confused for UFOs.

Navigating What’s Coming

As we have this revival or this revolution of Christianity — or just religion itself — people need to be mindful of what we are about to enter into.

Before I close, I do want to say this: this is nothing to be fearful of.

We don’t have a spirit of fear. We have a sound mind. And the idea is this: when you understand reality from a different perspective, when you understand the truth, when you know the truth — the truth will set you free.

It will set you free from fear, from confusion, because you have the right principles to build a clear picture of reality on. And that is what we are here to do.

Takeaways

Complexities are spiritual thought forms — they capture the mind’s eye and paralyze. The only way through them is with principalities (principles, foundations, guiding truths). Different names, same phenomenon — daemons, spirits, archons, complexities, demons, fairies — these have always been with humanity. Modern psychiatry rebrands ancient experiences. UFO abduction descriptions mirror demonic encounters — the “disclosure” coming may not be what mainstream expects. Spiritual entities have been confused for extraterrestrials. Ancient wisdom > modern translation — when you see reality through Gnostic, Ifa, or esoteric frameworks rather than materialist psychiatry, you connect with what your ancestors actually experienced. There is nothing to fear — we don’t have a spirit of fear, but of love, truth, and a sound mind. Knowing the truth sets you free from confusion. Technology has made spiritual warfare harder — Steiner warned us. It’s 10x harder to be human now because we’re exposed to influences we don’t even know exist.

Check out a lot of my work if you want to learn more about demonology, or demons, or these complexities. Check out some of my older work where I really started talking about this — such as Gnostic Christianity, or Are We in a Satanic World — to really understand this idea of complexities and how they’ve always been with humanity. And how we can navigate this field, especially with technology.

Rudolf Steiner said it best. In the 1800s or 1900s, he said man, it was easier to be a human before technology occurred. Now, 100 years after him, it is 10 times harder to be human because we are dealing with spiritual warfare that we have no idea exists.

Check out my work on Phantasmagoria. So we can know how to limit our exposure to these influences.

Super exciting stuff. We’re entering into an esoteric reality. And so we must guard ourselves.

Listen, as always —we don’t have a spirit of fear. We have a spirit of love, of truth, and of a sound mind. These are the fruits of the Spirit. And this is how we should walk.

To close here: thank you, as always, for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

