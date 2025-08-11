Over the weekend, I was monitoring my thoughts.

I found myself engrossed and intensely focused on a situation that now—I couldn’t tell you what it was.

What I do recall from that thought exercise was that I heard that small still voice whisper:

“Take a step back, and look how this ties into the bigger picture.”

Again, I can’t tell you what I was in deep thought about, but I did mentally “take a step back” and looked at the situation to see where it plays into the grand scheme of life…

And I quickly realized that it played a very little role in—not only the grand scheme of life—but also a very minimal impact in that very weekend.

Hence why I probably can’t remember it.

The takeaway from that exercise was to take a step back and think about things when I become too engrossed in them.

It was such a simple and pressure-relieving exercise that it is worth sharing.

The Bigger Picture

One of the most significant benefits of mentally taking a step back—physically if necessary—is that it provides a broader perspective on things.

Too often when we’re focusing on something, we’re so focused on the details that we usually forget why we’re looking at the details in the first place.

There are so many business benefits from it, but also a lot of metaphysical applications as well, so we’ll start there.

From the perspective of the esoteric, whenever we’re focused on something, it usually involves our ego.

As we know, our ego isn’t inherently evil, but rather the instrument that we use to explore this world. Read my article on Spirit, Soul, and Ego to learn more.

Seeing that it isn’t bad—but can be programmed as such—it tends to focus on the details and every minutia, which over time can lead to overanalyzing and analysis by paralysis.

By mentally taking a step back, our spirit lifts our soul above the lens of the ego-driven view and elevates it to a higher perspective.

In this view, when we look at our decisions or the details we’re focused on from a higher perspective, we’re able to see how these decisions and details tie into the grander schemes—if they do at all.

This reflection ties into the strategies we’ve discussed for making better decisions, which you can read about here.

The idea is that 90% of decisions don’t matter at the grand scale, so our time and attention—our energy—should be used appropriately. If it’s not necessary, don’t worry about it.

However, one of the biggest benefits of taking a step back is the ability to take multiple steps forward.

The Benefits of Strategy

When we can see the bigger picture—the larger map—we’re able to pinpoint the best route to our destination.

Oftentimes, we can get lost in the details, and when lost, we begin to lose time and energy, ultimately losing momentum along the journey.

However, when we take that step back—see the bigger picture—we can better route the best path forward.

This skill, from a business perspective, is known as strategy. The ability to take a step back, reflect, absorb all the information, and assess it before moving forward is a necessary skill because it allows one to move forward more efficiently.

Again, as mentioned in our article on making better decisions, speed is necessary.

Speed is vital. It’s an excellent use of time and energy to get to your desired location faster. There is a difference between fast and hasty, and we never want to be hasty.

Slow is smooth and smooth is fast.

So, when it calls for it, when we’re lost in the details, this is an indicator for us to take a step back and plan our next steps appropriately.

By doing so, we’re able to refocus on our goal, remove any distractions in our way, harness our time and energy—and refocus on what lies ahead.

Breaking Free from Modern Distractions

This lesson is so simple—but oftentimes, as we go about our days, we forget nuggets like this.

To be fair, our world is set up for us to be frazzled, hasty, make rushed and bad decisions—and to fret over the littlest of things.

From EMFs that charge our bodies up, inducing us into a state of anxiety, to caffeinated drinks—which we often use just to get by through the day, these elements of modern-day society make it ten times harder for us to take a second to breathe, take a step back, and think about things.

But the good news is that’s all we need: just a second.

By simply taking a second to breathe, to take that step back—to pull your ego from the depths of the details—and up to the levels of the spirit, you gain a clearer perspective on things.

You see things for what they’re worth—and how much they need your time and attention.

You see the bigger picture and can move forward with confidence.

This is the benefit of taking a step back. It allows you to move 10 steps forward.

Call it the slingshot effect.

Takeaways From The Article

Most of our mental energy gets trapped in details that barely matter — that weekend situation I can’t even remember now proves how insignificant most “urgent” concerns really are

The ego focuses on minutia while the spirit offers elevation — stepping back pulls you from ego-driven analysis paralysis into soul-level clarity about what actually serves your path

Our modern world is designed to keep you scattered — EMFs, caffeine, and constant stimulation make it harder to access that simple pause that changes everything

One conscious breath can shift your entire trajectory — you don’t need hours of meditation, just a moment to lift your perspective above the immediate chaos

Next Steps To Try

Practice the perspective exercise — Next time you’re intensely focused on something, ask yourself: “How does this tie into the bigger picture?”

Notice your analysis paralysis triggers — When you catch yourself overanalyzing details, use it as a signal to step back and assess what actually deserves your energy

Create space for perspective — Whether it’s a physical step back or a mental pause, build in moments where you can lift above the ego’s urgency and see from spirit-level

The beauty of this practice is its simplicity. You don’t need complex systems or lengthy processes. Just that whisper of wisdom telling you to step back, breathe, and see the forest beyond the trees.

From that vantage point, you’ll find that most of what consumes your mental space doesn’t deserve it—and the clarity you gain propels you forward with a precision and confidence that transforms how you move through the world.

