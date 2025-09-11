If you haven’t had a chance to access my guide for analyzing mainstream narratives—three keys to understanding official narratives, conspiracy narratives, and unorthodox truth—this is the perfect time to do it. My framework is directly applicable to a situation like the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The details are still emerging, as this occurred just yesterday.

We have to acknowledge that it’s too soon for complete information, and much is still unfolding. What we know is that a big conservative figure, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated at an event at Utah Valley University.

It’s always tragic when a life is lost, so we must mourn that. From big profiles, such as the United Health CEO, to the children that lose their lives daily—that we never hear about—human loss is tragic.

With that said, let’s examine this recent phenomenon.

The Language of Control: “Assassination” vs. “Murder”

What’s immediately interesting about this narrative is that the term “assassination” is being used.

An assassination is different than murder because assassination implies political intent. Just based on this first linguistic choice, we’re being directed toward a specific interpretation of events.

So we have Charlie Kirk murdered at an event, but the term assassination implies it was political. Some of the narratives that may spin might be “it was an angry liberal,” “an angry Democrat,” etc.

But let’s start to think correctly—and again, remember there’s an official narrative and there’s a conspiracy narrative.

The Emerging Conspiracy Narrative

The conspiracy narrative that seems to be picking up steam is that, yes, it could have been a liberal—but a deeper narrative suggests this reeks of a professional, higher-level assassination.

That’s the conspiracy that’s out there—and it’s very valid.

But to take things even deeper, we should probably evaluate what the deeper esoteric meaning is. Usually, I pull the esoteric meaning into things when there are other factors at play.

What I find very interesting is that prior to this assassination, what we have in the country right now is a form of racial tension brewing from a previous case. The country is already pulled into the story of one murder that was very graphic, and now what happens?

You have another graphic murder.

It can get pretty overwhelming, and this is why I think there is something occult here in the background.

The Esoteric Dimension: September 11th and Manufactured Tension

On top of this, you then layer the fact that this is what everyone is going to talk about on September the 11th. Esoteric numbers with an esoteric event. You begin to see how the waves—the metaphysical waves—are starting to turn.

What we’re witnessing here is that there’s a lot of negative energy, violence energy, rage being put into the atmosphere right now.

You take this and then you couple that with the date, which makes it seem like this was intentional. This was planned. This was coordinated.

This ties back to my article on the deadening and spreading these events. Why would such images, why would such evil be displayed?

The Deadening in Action

This is what the deadening does. The deadening, with high levels of power in government, orchestrates these events to ensure that the population enters the lower levels of consciousness and reacts as desired.

The majority of people right now are going to be feeling sad, angry, and depressed. These are negative feelings. And they can justify this.

The unfortunate part is that all of these negative feelings that people have will now be turned against other humans.

Divide and conquer. This is how the deadening operates.

This is deep spiritual warfare here, and we need to understand this.

The Pattern of Division

From the first murder that we have, the narrative is being put that it’s racial. And I just talked about this in my previous article—when we use this terminology “race,” we are dealing with fake pseudoscience. And with this assassination, the idea is that it’s a liberal who did this.

The fact that the shooter is at large tells you that this is somewhat professional. This was intentional. So we don’t need to say, “Oh, it’s Democrat versus Republican.” We have to realize that we should probably come together even more.

I’m curious to see what the narrative becomes. It might be blamed on a liberal, but it reeks of professionalism.

Conclusion: Guard Yourself Against the Dark Energy

But the biggest takeaway from all of this is that you must guard yourself. You must guard yourself and don’t get pulled into the dark energy that the deadening wants you to get into.

This is why I stress: do not watch the news. It does not benefit you.

Some people say there’s some good in it.

Well, if you have to go through a whole bunch of dark energy just to get a smidgen of good, you have engulfed yourself in dark energy. And that dark energy, just numbers-wise, might be hard to overcome whatever light energy you have.

Remember, as I wrote in my article on the Tonga Boys: as humanity, as a species, we have the ability to be great. However, unless we can remove the veil that’s been put over our eyes, unless we can dig deeper into esoteric narratives, we’ll get swept away by the currents of the higher layer of the mainstream narrative and the conspiracy.

The Charlie Kirk assassination perfectly demonstrates how the three-narrative framework operates in real-time:

Official Narrative: Conservative activist murdered by lone gunman Official Conspiracy: Professional assassination, possibly state-sanctioned Unorthodox Truth: Orchestrated event designed to generate negative energy, division, and spiritual warfare on an esoteric date

So guard yourself. That’s the takeaway here. And listen, have a great and wonderful day.

If you haven’t, check out my guide so you really understand how these narratives are going to play out, the deeper meaning, and how you can ensure that your spirit is being directed in a positive light.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

Related Content

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit

helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee