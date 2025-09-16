1986 Challenger Explosion

I came across the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger explosion, maybe a year or two ago, through an internet search, and I found the conspiracy that these individuals who supposedly died in the Challenger are living double lives.

The idea behind this theory is that the space explosion was a tragedy witnessed by millions of people worldwide—including children—and was replayed over and over again. Because of this “tragic tragedy,” the narrative suggested, no one should ever venture into space again or return to the moon.

When you begin studying false flags, you start seeing the same script repeatedly: there’s always a camera, there’s always a captured image, and this image is repeated ad nauseam until the idea takes hold.

The same pattern happened on 9/11, the same thing when we supposedly went to the moon—it’s always the same specific clips repeated endlessly.

However, with the Challenger, we see something particularly interesting. The conspiracy suggests that if you examine the evidence through internet searches (and you have to take this with a grain of salt since you don’t know how valid it is), individuals from the Challenger crew are very much alive and still living their lives.

Even Snopes, in their fact-check attempting to debunk this theory, actually documents how six of the seven Challenger crew members have what they call “representatives” or doppelgängers who look remarkably similar and are living today.

My favorite one - Looks like the same guy, but with a gap

This raises a crucial question: Do we think it’s possible for characters to be “killed off” only to resurface playing another role?

Another example that falls under this doppelgänger/identity reassignment conspiracy involves someone we all know: Alex Jones.

Jones looks remarkably like Bill Hicks, a stand-up comedian who died in 1994 from pancreatic cancer at age 32. Jones rose to prominence in the 1990s with similar physical resemblance to Hicks—facial features, speech patterns, mannerisms, voice patterns.

It’s as if the same person just disappeared in one character and emerged as another.

So the question we must ask ourselves is this: Do we think it’s possible for the ruling powers to kill off people in front of our eyes and simply reassign them to another character? Or are they just killing people off in front of our eyes by the most basic means?

The more you consider this, the more you realize these events are psychological operations—false flags—and you cannot believe anything you see on television.

The Charlie Kirk Event: When the Machine Moves

As I was thinking about this recent piece, I always ask myself: if this was a natural event, natural events occur quietly, get talked about for a day, and then you move on. But what we’re seeing here is propaganda spreading information where everyone is talking about the situation.

One thing that always comes to mind: Why is there always a camera involved?

Why is there always a specific scene captured? That’s what spreads virally—not only with the Charlie Kirk assassination, but with other recent events: the murder involving the Black man and white woman, the United Healthcare CEO killing.

All these events just happen to be captured with this specific view. Why is it always captured perfectly?

Here’s the thing: if something actually happens naturally, we don’t typically see the capture. We didn’t see the videotape of the Cash App Founder, Bob Lee, and there are other high-profile murders we simply didn’t witness. But these events they want to drive home—they capture them clearly, there’s always a camera.

That has me thinking: more than likely, if there’s a camera perfectly positioned, it’s probably leaning toward psychological operations rather than organic events.

That’s step one.

Step Two: The Missing Evidence

I have to give a shout-out to

because it wasn’t until I saw her article

that I realized this is really more likely fake than anything else.

What I came across was her observation: You have a packed house full of college students who use their phones to document everything. Ninety-eight percent of college students are active on social platforms daily. Teens are obsessed with documenting their lives.

You’re telling me that with all these students present, nothing else captures this event? No one else recorded it? That’s crazy, because later you’ll see “oh look, here’s the video,” but the fact that there are no other angles brings us back to point number one: it’s always that image. Why is it always that specific image?

Sarah does an excellent job highlighting other concerning elements:

Lack of multiple camera angles (same issue we saw with the Trump situation)

Use of AI-generated video elements in some sections and clips

Mannequin-like hands that don’t look natural

These AI video elements are particularly crazy because I talked about this very thing just a couple of months ago—what’s the purpose of AI videos?—and now we’re seeing it come to fruition.

The Purpose of the Anomalies

Here’s what I tell people who look into this stuff: the mannequin hands, AI elements, and everything else are left there on purpose.

If you choose to accept the mainstream narrative that Charlie Kirk was murdered and assassinated, you ignore all these glaring signs and accept the story. You give yourself over to the subjugation of whatever they want you to believe. I talk about this in Fake False Flags.

This is why I literally tried not to look at this initially. When it first happened, I thought “oh that’s sad,” but then hours later I’m like, “whoa, okay—this looks like a false flag.”

Again, here’s the key insight: with a natural event, it happens, and that’s it. But when you see the system move—when the machine moves flawlessly—your radar has to go off.

Shout out to Conspiracy Sarah and others who are investigating this, because the fact is, this was likely a false flag, a psyop.

Who knows if the real Charlie Kirk is somewhere else just living his life, but based on everything we can observe, this looks like it was fabricated to have people get annoyed, angry, and upset at each other—stirring the waters for the trolls to rise.

That’s exactly what we’re seeing now. This is the goal of psychological operations.

The Verdict

You can make the verdict for yourself. I’m just here to say: number one, I don’t know for certain; number two, I don’t really care in terms of emotional investment. But based on all evidence, I can either:

Option A: Believe the mainstream narrative because I saw it on TV and just run with that for what it is.

Option B: Look through history and realize that fake assassinations do occur, identity reassignment does happen, there are always these perfect camera angles, and when these three or four elements align, the likelihood is it’s a false flag—a psyop, a staged event.

I can either go with the evidence pattern or go with the single piece of “evidence”—that the mainstream narrative told me is real, and I should accept that.

I’m leaning toward what the evidence says: it looks like a staged event.

I’m curious to see what you all think, but I’m not buying the narrative anymore that Charlie Kirk was assassinated—because accepting that means ignoring all the evidence suggesting this was likely staged.

Going back to my previous article on three key methods on decoding official narratives, this looks like another example of the uorthodox narrative prevailing despite the mainstream and conspiracy propaganda.

Heck, the possibility might be he probably wasn’t even there.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu.

