The empty podium

The following is a comprehensive guide to all the works written on the Charlie Kirk event. This article will serve as the central hub for the entire series, providing key frameworks and insights from each piece as they unfolded over 11 days.

Introduction: When the Machine Moved

“The majority of people—a large majority in America—are starting to realize that this is all political theater. This is all a grand stage.”

On September 11th, 2025, conservative figure Charlie Kirk was reportedly assassinated at Utah Valley University. Within hours, the narrative machine activated. Within days, the patterns became undeniable. Within two weeks, a picture emerged that revealed far more about how our reality is constructed than any single event could.

This series documents my real-time analysis of the event—from the initial breaking news through the discovery of esoteric synchronicities that strain the boundaries of coincidence.

What you’re about to read isn’t just about Charlie Kirk. It’s about learning to see the architecture of manufactured reality itself.

For those unfamiliar with my analytical framework, I recommend starting with my foundational guide: “3 Key Methods to Decode Official, Conspiracy, and Unorthodox Narratives”—the essential tool for understanding how information flows through three distinct streams: the official story, the controlled opposition conspiracy, and the unorthodox truth that gets attacked rather than investigated.

Day One: The Event and Its Immediate Context

September 11th, 2025

The assassination occurred on September 11th—a date loaded with esoteric significance. This was not lost on me.

The Charlie Kirk Assassination: A Real-Time Analysis

Within hours of the event, I applied the three-narrative framework to what we were witnessing:

Official Narrative: Conservative activist murdered by lone gunman

Official Conspiracy: Professional assassination, possibly state-sanctioned

Unorthodox Truth: Orchestrated event designed to generate negative energy, division, and spiritual warfare on an esoteric date

What immediately caught my attention was the language being used. The term “assassination” rather than “murder” implies political intent—directing us toward a specific interpretation before any facts emerged.

The timing was perfect. The country was already pulled into racial tension from a previous graphic murder. Now another graphic murder. On September 11th. The metaphysical waves were turning.

“This is what the deadening does. The deadening, with high levels of power in government, orchestrates these events to ensure that the population enters the lower levels of consciousness and reacts as desired.”

Key Insight: Guard yourself against the dark energy. Do not watch the news. If you have to go through a whole bunch of dark energy just to get a smidgen of good, you have engulfed yourself in dark energy.

Read the full analysis: [The Charlie Kirk Assassination: A Real-Time Analysis Through the Three-Narrative Framework]

Political Assassinations, False Flags, and Psychological Operations

On the same day, I released a companion piece contextualizing this event within the larger historical pattern of manufactured events.

Political assassinations are documented reality throughout history, and they often serve as components of larger false flag operations. The Trump assassination attempt, the JFK assassination, 9/11 itself—these events follow recognizable patterns.

The critical question: Are we categorizing this as a false flag or a political assassination?

The answer is both.

What proves particularly revealing are the narratives already emerging—attempts to frame this as the work of a “democratic liberal.” This is the precise purpose of division. This is how contention is manufactured.

“These events happen and deliberately leave you with questions. With 9/11, how did the hijacker’s passport survive the inferno? With the Trump assassination, how did the shooter achieve his position? These questions multiply endlessly.”

When you have questions but fail to investigate thoroughly—instead accepting either the official narrative or the sanctioned conspiracy—you’re purchasing exactly what they want you to believe.

Read the full context: [Political Assassinations, False Flags, and Psychological Operations]

Day Three: The Digital Aftermath

September 13th, 2025

Trolls and the Internet: How Polarizing Events Unleash Ancient Shadow Forces

With events like Kirk, Iryna Zarutska, and Tyler Robinson all occurring within one week, I observed something profound: the manifestation of ancient archetypal forces in our digital landscape.

Trolls originate from Norse and old Scandinavian folklore—dark, shadowy creatures that lurk beneath bridges, seeking to cause harm. In our modern world, we dismiss these as fairy tales. But what different cultures called “fairy tales” were often very real aspects of their spiritual and psychological reality.

The internet has become the domain of the troll. Here’s what makes our era unprecedented: our society not only allows for darkness and shadow to emerge but actively facilitates it. The internet is the primary device where someone can go from instant thought to instant manifestation.

Within the last five years, particularly since the pandemic, humans have become increasingly isolated. Physical bodies no longer interact as frequently. Simultaneously, humans have grown more connected in the digital world. In this isolation, the shadow grows stronger.

All that’s needed is a manufactured emotional event—and the troll is unleashed.

“The same dark creatures that once lurked beneath physical bridges now inhabit the digital bridges that connect human consciousness.”

"The same dark creatures that once lurked beneath physical bridges now inhabit the digital bridges that connect human consciousness."

Day Six: The Evidence Mounts

September 16th, 2025

When the Machine Moves Too Flawlessly

By day six, the evidence was becoming impossible to ignore.

I returned to the 1986 Challenger explosion—a tragedy witnessed by millions. The conspiracy suggests that individuals who supposedly died in the Challenger are living double lives. Even Snopes, attempting to debunk this theory, documents how six of seven crew members have “representatives” who look remarkably similar and are living today.

This raises a crucial question: Do we think it’s possible for characters to be “killed off” only to resurface playing another role?

Now apply this to Charlie Kirk.

The Missing Evidence:

You have a packed house full of college students who use their phones to document everything. Ninety-eight percent of college students are active on social platforms daily. You’re telling me that with all these students present, nothing else captures this event? No other angles?

Additional anomalies identified:

Lack of multiple camera angles (same issue we saw with Trump)

Use of AI-generated video elements in some clips

Mannequin-like hands that don’t look natural

“Here’s the key insight: with a natural event, it happens, and that’s it. But when you see the system move—when the machine moves flawlessly—your radar has to go off.”

The mannequin hands, AI elements—they’re left there on purpose. If you choose to accept the mainstream narrative, you ignore these glaring signs. You give yourself over to subjugation.

Read the full evidence analysis: [The Charlie Kirk “Assassination”: When the Machine Moves Too Flawlessly]

Day Seven: The Bigger Picture Emerges

September 17th, 2025

How Questioning One Event Opens the Door to Decades of Narrative Construction

Some people were having an extremely hard time accepting that the Charlie Kirk assassination may have been staged. I understood this reaction.

But Charlie Kirk is just one example in a list of historically staged events.

To illustrate the numerous staged events that have occurred in our world, I highlighted the most significant ones that have profoundly impacted people’s understanding of reality:

The Holocaust Examined — Data indicates there were not even 6 million Jews in Europe at the time. Gas chambers: were they really used, or is this history telling? This narrative has shaped perceptions of one country and influenced the overarching narrative about the world.

The End Times Deception — The idea of end times as modern Christians understand it is the result of historical and religious narrative warfare. The Roman Catholic Church, when exposed by Martin Luther and others, executed a sleight of hand that resulted in what we know today as the end times. This concept does not exist in the original Bible.

The Greatest Con: Oil Scarcity — Oil is one of the most bounteous liquids on the planet, next to water. But through a series of controlled events—the Rockefellers, scientific propaganda, even the invention of dinosaurs—we now believe oil is scarce.

“Once you’ve gone through the idea of realizing that the Holocaust is used to uphold a certain image of history, the rapture may not be what it seems, and we are paying for something that is free to everyone—Charlie Kirk looks like chump change.”

Read the full exploration: [How Questioning One Event Opens the Door to Decades of Narrative Construction]

Day Ten: The Psychological Mechanism

September 20th, 2025

“Kirked” Out — Parasocial Relationships As Propaganda Tools

By day ten, I needed to address why so many people couldn’t see what was plainly before them.

The rebuttal to the idea that Charlie may have been in on this goes like this: “Well, Charlie wouldn’t do this. What about his wife and kids?”

But here’s the thing: we don’t actually know Charlie.

What we’re dealing with is what psychologists call a parasocial relationship—a one-sided emotional connection that people develop with media figures. You feel like you “know” the figure personally, even though the relationship is entirely one-way.

These relationships form through repeated exposure—watching videos, following social accounts, listening to podcasts. People develop genuine affection, loyalty, and emotional investment, much like they would with actual friends or family members.

This is exactly what’s happening with Charlie Kirk. People have watched his content and developed an emotional attachment to his public persona. They feel like they know his character, his values, what he would or wouldn’t do—even though they’ve never actually met him.

“This psychological mechanism is exactly what makes personas such powerful propaganda tools.”

The Rationalization Trap:

When you start to rationalize why you think the individual you think you know would never do this, you have already fallen into the trap.

Our minds detect inconsistencies in a story, leading us to investigate further. One conclusion is that the storyteller could be lying. However, rather than exploring that possibility, we tend to dismiss it and focus on making the narrative more cohesive.

I can give you just enough information for your brain to plug up the holes. All I have to tell you is four, maybe five points. Your brain will create the other five points to make a ten-point narrative it can understand—even though it is entirely false.

“This scenario is the Emperor’s New Clothes. Are we going to believe what the Emperor says? Or will we use our reasoning and intellect, like the child, to call out the truth?”

Read the full psychological analysis: [“Kirked” Out — Parasocial Relationships As Propaganda Tools]

Day Twelve: The Cosmic Revelation

September 22nd, 2025

Cosmic Coincidence: The George Floyd and Charlie Kirk Synchronicity

My wife told me that both George Floyd and Charlie Kirk share the same birthday: October 14th.

At first, we were chuckling. Then we started to ponder: just how possible is it that both characters have the same birthday?

The Similarities:

Similarity One: Both individuals were used to fuel their respective parties—George Floyd by the Democrats, Charlie Kirk by the Republicans

Similarity Two: Both deaths were captured on camera

Similarity Three: They share the birthday October 14th—now being considered for a national holiday

Two individuals, 20 years apart, who never knew each other, just happen to be born on the same day—and also happen to be used instrumentally by both parties years later under different presidents.

It’s almost like it is the same script from a playbook.

“In my journey, one of the biggest things I’ve seen is that synchronicity is a result of intention. When incredibly large amounts of synchronicity occur, it must mean there was a large amount of intentionality to make it occur.”

Read Part One: [Cosmic Coincidence: The George Floyd and Charlie Kirk Synchronicity—Part 1]

Part Two: Magic, Divination, and Political Control

If such planning capabilities exist, we must consider the potential role of clairvoyance and divination in strategic planning.

According to historical and esoteric traditions, magic operates through three primary mechanisms:

Force of Will — Manifesting physical outcomes through focused intention Divination — Perceiving potential future events Theurgy — Communication with unseen entities or forces

Consider The Simpsons—a series that has depicted events from 9/11 to Trump’s first presidency before they occurred. Matt Groening was reportedly well-versed in esoteric reality and able to tap into forces of divination, accessing information from the Akashic records.

What if there are advisors who specialize in esoteric knowledge—individuals who can use divination to see potential futures and help plan accordingly?

Are these societal events part of a predetermined script for how society should unfold? If elite planners are working decades in advance, then specific events must occur to reach certain endpoints. Specific characters must be positioned. Specific dates must be utilized—dates when certain energies align because of planetary and stellar positions.

Through this organizational structure, the power of divination carries out events designed to influence the collective human psyche.

For the Republicans, that symbol becomes Charlie Kirk. For the Democrats, it was George Floyd.

“Guard yourself—guard your mind, guard your spirit. Listen to the voice of reason, listen to your higher guidance, and protect your attention.”

"Guard yourself—guard your mind, guard your spirit. Listen to the voice of reason, listen to your higher guidance, and protect your attention."

Closing Reflection

Over eleven days in September 2025, I documented the unfolding of what appears to be a sophisticated psychological operation designed to divide, distract, and drain the collective consciousness of humanity.

Whether or not you agree with my conclusions, the framework itself is what you need.

The three-narrative model. The recognition of parasocial manipulation. The understanding that when the machine moves too flawlessly, your radar should activate. The awareness that synchronicities of such magnitude suggest intentionality.

These are the tools that protect your consciousness in an age of manufactured reality.

We live in a world where propaganda is legal, where the government can lie under the guise of public relations, where staged events can become news stories that move markets and minds. We’ve seen this playbook before—from world wars to historical narratives that shape our understanding of reality itself.

The question isn’t whether they would lie to us.

The question is: are we going to keep falling for it?

“We don’t need to know why liars lie. We just need to know that they’re lying. Once we recognize the lie for what it is, we can stop giving our attention—the currency of consciousness—to their deceptions and start focusing on what truly matters: our families, our communities, and our pursuit of truth.”

This is the work. This is the journey. This is what it means to see clearly.

As always, thank you for the time and attention.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

