Child getting vaccinated

The following quote is from the newly released Atlantic piece:

“If immunizations do cause death, it happens so infrequently as to be statistically undetectable.”

In the following article, we’re going to dive into two things:

First, the narrative that’s being told to the public by one of its greatest voices, The Atlantic.

And second, how the media puts the nation in a cognitive dissonance grip with two conflicting sides.

This Atlantic article has so much in it that I want to do a deeper dive. But that deeper dive will be for my paying subscribers. Become a paying subscriber to learn more.

Before we dive into the article, I want to take a quick note to talk about the synchronicity of this event.

Synchronistic Occurrences

As you all know, or can see, I’ve been deeply focused reading this book, The Thinker’s Way. I’ve been training my mind to be sharper, to be more focused. And honestly, I’ve been locked in personally and professionally, working on some huge projects.

You’ve probably seen the decrease in my publishing and my articles. Now, this is all for good. It’s a great time because—if you are any anime fans who watch Dragon Ball Z—there’s this concept known as the hyperbolic time chamber. If you go into this chamber, you’re able to grow and condense years into a short amount of time, and you come out stronger. This is exactly how I feel.

One of the evidences that I am coming out stronger is that I’m able to get things done more effectively. A few months ago, I captured using my Getting Things Done method that I wanted to learn more about this book, How to Lie with Statistics.

I was first introduced to this book because Bill Gates was seen with it during the pandemic, so I was interested in learning more. But I never had the time.

However, recently, because of this time of self-development, I’ve been able to get a lot of things done and move some major milestones. With this new level of productivity, I was finally able to get to this “to-do item,” and on Tuesday, December 9th, I researched this book.

First, it’s an older book by a journalist, Darrell Huff. It was written in the 1950s and shows how statistics can be used to lie. I’m going to write about How to Lie with Statistics in a future article, but here are some of the big takeaways:

Statistics describe patterns in data, but they’re not windows into objective truth. Statistics are inherently narrative tools. They don’t reflect reality—they construct it.

On Wednesday, December 10th, I was learning more about this book. I’m ingesting it. I may read it myself, but I’m learning more about Huff, his role in the tobacco industry, and just the implications of the book.

The takeaway again is that statistics aren’t truth. They’re only good at detecting patterns. Facts should never be disowned for data. Stats are narrative tools—this is the best of their abilities, not objective truth.

And as I’m learning and internalizing this lesson, the perfect opportunity to test it arrives.

On Thursday, December 11th, Jeff Childers releases his Coffee & COVID article and highlights this article from The Atlantic.

First, shout out to Jeff for placing this article on my radar. You can read his commentary here. I also love how he talks about other vaccine harms, like polio, as we’ve discussed here.

The Atlantic serves as a mouthpiece for this country, so this article is notable.

In this piece, we’re going to dive into this damning report from The Atlantic, covering two aspects:

The narrative that’s being told to the public by one of its greatest voices How the media puts the nation in a cognitive dissonance grip with two conflicting sides

Without further ado, let’s dive in.

The Narrative Being Told to the Public

The Atlantic is by far one of the largest media voices in America.

I used to read The Atlantic myself prior to the pandemic. But during the pandemic, I witnessed firsthand just how it was used to change the minds of people.

For example, Dr. John Ioannidis from Stanford was featured earlier in The Atlantic for his groundbreaking work on how he was able to identify false data in studies—back around 2009. But during the pandemic, since he spoke against the vaccine, he was crucified.

I wrote about this during my time on Medium before I got kicked off for speaking against the pandemic. I’ll see if I can find that article and post it here.

What’s really interesting is that after the pandemic—when we began to realize that COVID wasn’t this great beast we were told—around 2022, The Atlantic issued their “amnesty.”

It was as if we should forgive them for their actions. You can read that piece as I covered it here.

What’s fascinating is how the media apologizes for inconveniences and the public narrative shifts—but we never actually go back and question the damage and effects of what occurred.

In 2020, I wrote an article as to why I don’t wear masks because the science was flawed on wearing masks. Later, after a couple of years, I wrote another article on how pandemic policies were killing people, not even including the vaccine.

I, and many others, were warning about this—yet The Atlantic was encouraging the opposite. But just like that, they apologize and everything goes away.

PS: The Atlantic recently covered the measles piece, and I discussed that here as well, along with the many flaws of the report. When we talked about the child who died, I covered how a ventilator was used.

I would hope for now that people would start to open themselves up to alternative views—at least since the mainstream narrative looks to get it wrong from time to time.

Now let’s actually examine what the article says.

How the Media Puts the Nation in Cognitive Dissonance

The damning piece of the article is the admission of death.

The quote that stuck out to me the most was the following:

“When I reached out to Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious-disease physician who works on vaccine safety, she told me that high-quality studies from around the world have clearly demonstrated that there isn’t any wave of mRNA-related deaths. Population-level data show no increase in mortality from the Pfizer or Moderna COVID shots. This means that if the immunizations do cause death, it happens so infrequently as to be statistically undetectable. Abundant evidence shows that the vaccines reduce mortality from SARS-CoV-2. That statistical signal is as clear as day.” [Bolding and italics mine]

“Statistically undetectable.”

Your loved one’s death was statistically undetectable. Your child’s death was statistically undetectable.

This was the most damning piece of literature I’ve ever seen, and I’m waiting to see the ripple effects of it.

However, this piece was so hard to read that I was stressed reading it. The amount of words, the different themes here—this is an example of weaponized logic that we have to be mindful of as we read narratives because we’re being pulled in so many different directions.

There are so many things being deployed by this article. First, the Overton window shift: “Hey, vaccines can kill.” Second, the strategy of tension. If you know about these topics, you can see this. But if you don’t, please read more about these concepts here to learn more.

Again, I’m going to do a deep dive into this Atlantic piece for my paying subscribers. So if you haven’t already, please become a paying subscriber to check that out.

Cognitive dissonance—which is part of strategy of tension and is used in politics all the time—puts the masses in a bind. And the idea is that the masses need to be in this bind. This is how population control works.

As you read the Atlantic piece, you’re seeing all the phrases that say, “Yes, vaccines can save lives.” But in that same breath, you’re also reading where it says, “Yeah, but they can also kill as well.”

And so the masses, the population—they just don’t know. This is the bind they’re caught in.

But fortunately, there are people like myself and others who are looking to help, who are just looking to provide an alternative perspective on things.

VAERS Vindicated

Before I dive into the resources that I have, I want to call out one more thing that I thought was very important in this article: VAERS.

For years, VAERS has been criticized for not being the source of truth. But because of VAERS, it’s exactly why this information we’re having right now on vaccines causing death is coming to light.

Again, it was very damning, but it was also very reassuring for them to mention VAERS.

From the article, we read:

“The possibility—perhaps the likelihood—that a handful of vaccine-related deaths occurred...suggests the need for some targeted reforms, such as improvements to the country’s vaccine-adverse-event reporting system [VAERS]...”

I intentionally shortened the quote to remove the propaganda that was before it, just to focus on the essence of the article.

For every parent or individual who’s ever used VAERS—this is your vindication.

“For every parent or individual who’s ever used VAERS—this is your vindication.”

VAERS exists because vaccines can cause harm. They can injure. And you can be compensated for it. But you have to know what to do, how to do it, and when to do it.

This is why I wrote my guides on vaccines.

If you do get a vaccine or have gotten a vaccine, you have to know the risks and what to do. Here’s the guide for this.

And if you’re new here, here’s another guide on vaccine harm, where I go through the documented history of vaccine harm and the propaganda that covers it—which becomes woven into historical narratives.

I also talked about the VIS forms—because if you think you get all the information in the VIS forms, you don’t. Here is a piece I wrote on the VIS forms, which shows how they only exist because vaccines do cause harm.

Conclusion

Here’s where we are now, and we’re faced with a choice.

The masses are faced with confronting the fact that vaccines can kill. It would be interesting to see the type of individuals who would say, “Oh, but these deaths were statistically undetectable.”

This is the world we live in.

For individuals to say such things would speak to the lack of humanity in things—which is what I have termed “The Deadening.” A spiritual force that attacks humanity.

If this is new to you but makes sense, it’s based on everything that religions and history tell us. My argument is that humanity is under spiritual attack, and we can see this spiritual attack in greed and deception in our world—which I have called The Deadening.

If you want to learn more about that, check this out.

Takeaways

Statistics are narrative tools, not truth. They detect patterns—they don’t reveal reality. When someone tells you a death is “statistically undetectable,” they’re not saying it didn’t happen. They’re saying it doesn’t matter to their story.

The admission is buried in the contradiction. The Atlantic told you vaccines can kill in the same breath they told you vaccines save lives. This isn’t balance but rather a cognitive trap designed to paralyze your judgment while they control the frame.

VAERS exists because harm is real. The same system they’ve dismissed for years is now the basis for the very deaths being acknowledged. Your vigilance was never paranoia—it was pattern recognition.

“Undetectable” is not “zero.” When institutions use statistical language to minimize death, they reveal what they value. And it isn’t your child.

Next Steps

Know before you inject. If you or your family receives any vaccine, read my Vaccine Harm Guide and understand what adverse reactions look like—before they happen. Preparation is protection. File with VAERS if something goes wrong. The system only works when people use it. Document everything. Timestamps, symptoms, medical records. This is how the signal gets loud enough to become “detectable.” Share this with someone still on the fence. Not to convince—but to open. The Atlantic just handed us a gift: their own words admitting what we’ve said all along. Let the source do the work.

This article was fun to write. I did not go to the gym this morning because I really wanted to work on this, but I hope you all enjoy it.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Want to go deeper on what’s really affecting our physical health?

The Master Reference Guide — A comprehensive, fact-based resource on what’s actually in these vaccinations, what the data shows, and what’s been hidden from public view. Built for those who want the full picture.

The Parent’s Guide to Recognizing Severe Reactions — If you have children that have been vaccinated, this is essential. Learn to identify the warning signs that get dismissed, misdiagnosed, or reclassified. Because knowing what to look for can change everything.

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee

Notes and References