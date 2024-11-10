“This dichotomy offers a realistic way of viewing the world and brings our intention into play.”

The Spectrum - Where we are in life and the choices we make are quite complex and not so simple

Introduction

Recently, I reconnected with some of my closest friends for a few days. These are friends I’ve known for over 15 years, and we were fortunate enough to gather in the same city for the first time in about six or seven years. It was a homecoming that felt long overdue.

So, what did three married men, temporarily away from their families, do during this rare reunion? We spent most of our time talking and drinking.

Our usual mode of communication had been limited to text messages, so being able to converse face-to-face was invigorating. We talked endlessly—about the world, sports, politics, the election, philosophy, social constructs, and religion.

The conversations were continuous, only paused when we were asleep or out enjoying the nightlife. Admittedly, there was a lot of drinking. By the time I returned home, I felt utterly drained from the amount of alcohol consumed over those days.

Some might judge this behavior, questioning why we would indulge so much, emphasizing that drinking is harmful or destructive. Those criticisms are valid, and, sure, we could have spent the time differently.

However, our goal was to celebrate and enjoy ourselves, creating an atmosphere of energy and camaraderie. We weren’t hosting crazy house parties—just three friends savoring a rare opportunity to reconnect.

This perspective in judging an act of drinking is the focus of this conversation. Some might extend their arguments to other activities as well: smoking, for instance. Smoking is often labeled as a sin or a crime.

I used to share that perspective until I took my first puff. That experience opened my mind, breaking away from my indoctrinated beliefs and allowing me to see an unorthodox side of life. While smoking carries undeniable risks, for me, it also represented a new lens through which I viewed the world.

Interestingly, despite being a smoker, I argued against Amendment 3 here in Florida.

This scenario highlights the complexity of personal choices—where one can see both sides.

The point is that life is full of contradictions. There may not be a definitive right or wrong; there’s only context and perspective.

While there are extremes, like “good: selfless acts” or “evil: intention to harm others,” the vast majority of things and choices often exist within what I call “The Spectrum.”

Understanding The Spectrum

To begin, the concept of the spectrum can be understood through two poles, representing extremes that we can label as “good” and “evil.” For demonstration purposes, let’s move beyond common associations and instead use a framework I call the spectrum of “harm” and “selflessness.”

This approach shifts the focus away from traditional moral labels to a more practical view: evaluating actions based on whether they cause harm or promote selflessness.

Take, for example, drinking and smoking. If drinking leads to a state where one becomes intoxicated and causes harm to others, this can be placed at the “harm” end of the spectrum.

However, if drinking involves enjoying the company of close friends, sharing laughter, and fostering connection, it leans towards the selfless side. [PS: Jesus turned water into wine.]

The same perspective can be applied to smoking. If smoking leads to laziness and wasted time, it falls on the more harmful side.

On the other hand, if smoking is used in moderation and supports productivity or motivation, enabling one to work harder and benefit others, it could be seen as a more selfless act. [PS: Ayayuscha is found on Mount Sinai, where Moses spoke with God.]

This framework challenges the idea of inherent good or evil embedded in actions. Instead, it prompts us to ask: Is this action causing harm to myself or others, or is it fostering selflessness towards the world? This dichotomy offers a realistic way of viewing the world and brings our intention into play.

When observing human behavior, we see that the world is predominantly selfless—perhaps 90% or more. For instance, if an elderly person is waiting in line, many individuals will instinctively offer their spot.

Such selfless acts are common, while intentionally harmful behavior is relatively rare. Most people are naturally inclined to avoid harming others, reflecting the divine nature within us.

However, this also explains why only a tiny percentage of society, around 10%, display psychopathic tendencies. Unfortunately, those psychopaths know how to bend the spectrum to where credence is lent to utilitarian principles, where some acts cause harm but are justified for the greater good. [Check out my article on Democide and Menticide for more information on how this is done, such as “Trust The Science.”]

This perplexity is the complexity of our world but also shows the beauty of the spectrum and why seeing the world in intended harm versus selflessness is crucial for understanding the underlying motivations and nature of human actions. This is why we need to know Who Is Our Enemy.

Closing Thoughts

To conclude, when we understand the concept of the spectrum, we can begin to see the true nature of policies, agendas, and actions.

We can discern whether these lean more towards intended harm or humanity’s selflessness. Recognizing this allows us to view the world with greater clarity and perspective, helping us interpret reality for what it truly is.

In this reality, when we acknowledge that life exists on a spectrum, we can experience moments of divine selflessness but also be aware of those who act against our well-being—our adversaries. While “good” and “evil” do exist, it is multifaceted and complex.

As stated, the act of smoking may bring someone closer to God, but it should not be widespread throughout the nation. Similarly, we can critically assess the policies given to us, discerning whether they are beneficial or harmful.

Understanding life in this way shifts our perspective on liberty and autonomy. By seeing the world through this lens, we gain a deeper appreciation for experiencing all that life has to offer.

If you find this perspective valuable, I invite you to become a paid subscriber to support this work and access more insights like this one — especially my archived ones.

While much of my earlier work reflects a raw, youthful voice, you might still find it engaging.

If you’re interested in exploring more topics like this, consider checking out my book, which lays the groundwork for how we arrived at our current state.

Order From Me!

If you enjoyed this article and would like to show your appreciation, feel free to tip—even a small gesture means a lot.

Buy Me Coffee

Thank you for your time and attention. Have a wonderful day, and as always, Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu — The Alchemik Pharmacist