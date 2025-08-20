The Underground Library of Unorthodox Thinkers Changing Their World.

Over the past few years, I’ve watched so many people get caught up in narratives that just don’t hold water when you actually examine them closely.

Meanwhile, the real conversations—the ones about how we got here and what we can actually do about it—keep getting pushed aside for news porn.

So I wrote a book.

An Unorthodox Truth is my attempt to map out how certain stories became so dominant that we stopped questioning them entirely. It’s not about having all the answers, but about presenting the factual, opposing side of things.

A step-by-step look at how the last two hundred years were formed—the industries and systems that shape our modern world, from education to finance and beyond. The book focuses on the physical structure of these systems, and I touched on the spiritual elements as well, but there was more to explore.

A question that kept coming up was: “Okay, but now what? How do I actually live with this understanding?”

That question led me to create a guide.

With so much information about spirituality, psychology, and more—how can I take all of this and actually live a wonderful life?

11 Insights for Being the Best Human is basically everything I’ve learned about maintaining clarity and purpose when the world feels like it’s losing its mind. From the truths in religion, psychology and spirituality, to the dogmas within all of them, to how to structure your day—this course shows you how to be the best human you can be.

Less information for information’s sake, more practical application

And because this stuff keeps evolving...

New research emerges, patterns become clearer, the landscape shifts. So I reserve that information for what I call Unorthodoxy Premium—where I share the ongoing investigations and insights that don’t fit anywhere else.

Think of it as continuing education for people who refuse to stop thinking—the investigations that are too controversial or complex for mainstream discourse.

Examples include:

Share

Here’s what I’m not going to do:

Pretend these will solve all your problems or transform your life overnight.

What they will do:

Give you tools for thinking more clearly and frameworks for navigating complexity without losing yourself in it.

The complete picture:

The book lays groundwork for seeing through deception

The guide builds practical skills for living with clarity

The subscription keeps you current as the landscape shifts

Together, they’re designed for people who want to understand what’s actually happening instead of just reacting to whatever story is trending.

If that sounds useful, take a look.

If not, no worries—I’ll keep writing either way 😊.

[Get the book] | [Read the guide] | [Go Premium for exclusive insights]

Thanks for reading,

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Share

P.S. I’m not here to tell you what to think. I’m here to give you better tools for thinking. What you do with that clarity is up to you. Take what’s useful, leave the rest.

Another PS: Hope you’re a fan of the new logo and profile pic! As Unorthodoxy has grown, I’m making some changes to better improve the brand ❤️