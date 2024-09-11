Trump v Harris

If you were like me, you probably don’t care for political debates and the never-ending circus of political theater.

Normally, I’m in bed by 9 PM, ready to wake up early, hit the gym, and get a jump start on my day before the rest of the world is up. But this debate?

It was hyped up so much that I decided to stay up, phone in hand, texting friends, and keeping an eye on Twitter to see how conservatives and commentators would react.

What I saw, though, was a complete waste of time. Trust me, you didn’t want to watch that. If you did, let me know if your thoughts resonate with mine, because what I witnessed was a tragic display of political theater at its worst.

The Joke of Modern Politics

Let me be clear from the start: this whole event was a joke. If you haven’t caught on to the lack of depth, planning, or strategy in this election process, then you’re missing the bigger picture.

It’s honestly hard to believe these two candidates—neither of whom seem remotely suited for the presidency—are our best options for the highest office.

Watching them wasn’t just frustrating; it was a stark reminder that this election has more to do with performance than leadership. At this point, it’s not about who’s the best to lead the country, but who can put on the best show for the masses.

Biden, the current president, can barely carry out the duties of his role, yet the system continues to function. So, who’s really running the country? This is the bigger question—who’s truly in control behind the scenes?

Trump’s Unimpressive Display

Now, let’s talk about Trump. Many of my readers lean conservative, and I have to ask—how can anyone defend his performance?

I was seeing comments on Twitter like, “It’s three against one, the moderators are all ganging up on him!” but come on. His responses were weak, unprepared, and frankly, unworthy of someone seeking to lead a nation.

And yet, some still defend him.

The reality is, Trump’s lack of poise and direction during that debate left a lot to be desired. Even if the moderators were biased, that doesn’t excuse his poor performance.

Kamala’s Non-Strategy

On the other side, Kamala Harris was no better. What I heard from her was a list of talking points—$25,000 for first-time home buyers, $6,000 for first-time parents. It all sounds appealing, sure, but where’s the substance?

Who’s footing the bill? Where is this money coming from? It’s just another short-term solution that risks placing a massive burden on future generations.

And it doesn’t stop there. Harris was asked about her stance on late-term abortion, specifically in the 7th and 8th months, and she completely dodged the question.

Not only did she avoid giving a direct answer, but she also made vague remarks about gun ownership, mentioning that she and Tim Walz both own guns—clearly an attempt to appeal to the right, but once again, no real stance or strategy.

I commented on

Substack that this avoidance is strategic. Harris is trying to appeal to a disillusioned voter base—a large group that’s not sure they even want to vote.

She’s avoiding taking firm positions to appeal to the largest demographic possible — strictly PR at this point.

The Lack of Real Plans

The second major takeaway? Both sides lacked a solid plan. Trump’s answers were muddled and unfocused, and Harris’s strategy was nonexistent. This isn’t leadership. This is posturing. And it’s not just disappointing—it’s damaging.

As I’ve said before, many people are checked out of this election cycle. On Twitter, I saw people calling for Ron DeSantis instead of Trump. People are exhausted, and they’re losing faith in this process.

Trump’s Shocking Reveal: He’s Not Your Savior

What really struck me, though, was Trump upholding the narratives. Donald Trump, the man who was supposed to “drain the swamp,” stood there defending measures that most of us know were flawed from the start.

For those who believe in QAnon or think Trump is going to drain the swamp, last night should’ve been a wake-up call. He’s keeping the swamp alive.

He claimed that masks and ventilators—two tools that caused more harm than good during the pandemic—actually worked. It was a surreal moment, and for those of you who still see Trump as a savior, I hope this was a wake-up call.

His stance on COVID made it clear: Donald Trump is not your savior. He will uphold the very same narrative many of you have rejected.

This is what cognitive dissonance feels like. You know better, yet you continue to support a system that perpetuates the same broken narratives.

Then there’s Trump’s take on Ukraine. Most conservatives have sided with Russia, but Trump? He played the middle ground. He didn’t pick a side.

It’s a move that reminded me of Kamala’s non-strategy—refusing to take a clear stance to appeal to the widest possible audience.

This is why the current political process feels so empty. It’s no longer about who has the best plan or who can lead the country in the right direction.

It’s about who can play the middle, avoid offending anyone, and still manage to secure votes. But leadership requires conviction. It requires taking a stance, even if it’s unpopular. And right now, neither candidate is willing to do that.

The Bigger Picture: Voting Won’t Fix This

So here’s the real problem: voting won’t fix this. We’ve been conditioned to believe that casting a ballot is the ultimate solution—that we can change things by participating in the system.

But what happens when the system itself is broken? What happens when the people we’re supposed to choose between don’t offer any real solutions?

This is the cognitive dissonance I mentioned earlier. You know something’s wrong. You know the system isn’t working, yet you feel compelled to participate because it’s the only thing you’ve been told to do.

But voting won’t solve this problem. It’s a distraction. It’s part of the circus that keeps us all entertained while the real power players operate behind the scenes.

Conclusion: Stop Playing Their Game

The takeaway from all this? Stop wasting your time on political theater. Stop buying into the illusion that these debates or elections will lead to meaningful change.

Focus on your own life, your own growth, and the things that actually matter. These debates are designed to confuse you, not inform you. They are distractions.

Today is September 11th, a day when one of the most significant narratives in modern history was crafted and sold to the world. 23 years later, we’re still seeing the same tools of manipulation being used to keep us in line.

Don’t fall for it. Let’s continue to be great and navigate this journey called life together.

Thank you for the time and attention in reading this rant — Ashe!

Franklin O’Kanu

