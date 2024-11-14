Do the Democrats want to heal?

Introduction

After the election of Donald Trump, there’s been a surge of division and frustration from the Democrats. It’s as if they just can’t come to terms with the fact that Donald Trump won the election.

They’re choosing to ignore every piece of data that showed Trump was likely to win by a landslide and instead are clinging to anger and frustration over the outcome.

It’s reached the point where some are speculating about a January 6th-style insurrection from the left, mirroring what happened four years ago.

While some of this is hilarious, I’ve noticed two key trends emerging, particularly among younger millennials and Gen-Z. First, there’s a growing habit of blocking people over politics, with some fully justifying this approach. Second, there’s talk of a so-called “Plan 4B.”

So, without further ado, let’s dive into both of these.

Blocking and the Rise of Immaturity

Starting with the issue of blocking people simply because they disagree. I’m sure you, like I have, have seen seen countless instances of people on social media saying, “Listen, I’m blocking you because I don’t agree with you.”

First off, let’s call this what it is: petty and childish behavior. It proves my point about the immaturity we’re witnessing in adults today. In a more mature world, people could disagree on politics or any topic and remain close friends for life. But now, we’re in a time when simply holding a different view can get you blocked.

I’ve even seen people bragging about blocking others for the pettiest reasons. On the social media app called Threads, people say things like, “I blocked someone because they didn’t like a movie I liked.”

This behavior is not just childish; it’s the ultimate display of extended adolescence. People don’t just disagree anymore—they take it personally as if they can’t handle the disappointment of differing opinions.

Ironically, this kind of divisiveness isn’t new. We saw it during the COVID pandemic when people were cut off for their views on vaccination.

The unvaccinated were told they needed to be isolated, rejected, and left for dead. Fast forward to now, and it turns out that the unvaccinated were right all along. But here we are, falling for the same manipulative tactics again.

It’s like we’re operating with a fifth-grade mentality.

Joy Reid at MSNBC is the biggest culprit I’ve seen pushing this divisive rhetoric. As I’ve mentioned a plethora of times, this is the same ole liberal technique that the Democrats use to target black individuals to further weaken them by purposely providing them with disinformation and misinformation.

African Americans have been under attack from the Democratic Party since the Blackploitation media of the 60s, and it only continues to amplify. I’ve called this “Culture Warfare,” where we see the world through the “black” perspective instead of the “human” perspective.

Here are some of the pieces of information about Joy spewing divisive and hateful rhetoric:

Link to the video in the references

Link to article in the references

Link to article in the references

If you find yourself going along with these divisive tactics, maybe it’s time to recognize that you’re being targeted by menticide. And that’s okay. Awareness is the first step to undoing it. The most important thing is to see this for what it is and begin reversing the programming.

I recently wrote an article on blocking people and how it’s the ultimate sign of immaturity. This behavior has somehow become the norm in today’s world and reveals a profound weakness in our society. Instead of working through challenges and building resilience, people are quick to block, avoid, and retreat.

Share

And if that’s not enough, we have people recording themselves in dramatic outbursts over disagreements, crying and screaming on video for all to see. This phenomenon isn’t just childish; it’s a troubling normalization of emotional outbursts as a public spectacle.

In my article on The Reality of Programming, I discuss how the media has made it possible for the human species to be re-engineered to the point where people are primed to think this is acceptable, as if public breakdowns over trivial matters are part of daily life.

This kind of behavior that, just a generation ago, would have been considered a mental health concern. But now? It’s praised, encouraged, and validated as “expressing oneself.”

These two instances alone, divisiveness and normalizing breakdowns, speak more to how the democrats are destroying society.

Plan 4B and the Decline of Human Connection

Let’s move on to number two: the “Plan 4B” trend. From ChatGPT, we read the following:

The “4B movement” is a feminist initiative that originated in South Korea around 2019. The term “4B” represents four Korean words beginning with “bi,” meaning “no” in English: Bihon : No marriage with men

Bichulsan : No childbirth

Biyeonae : No dating men

Bisekseu: No heterosexual sexual relationships Proponents of the movement refuse to date, marry, have sex, or have children with men.

Essentially, it’s about women announcing they’re entirely done with men.

If this isn’t the covert breakdown of society that I discussed in my article “Who Are The Bad Guys,” where I talk about how society must be broken from the inside by first attacking the family unit and the morality of a nation, I don’t know what is.

While the mainstream narrative is that the 4b movement is an attack on “the patriarchy” or whatever mumbo jumbo they tell themselves, from my unorthodox perspective, this aligns with what I see as an ongoing attack on humanity.

Those embracing this movement have, consciously or not, been conditioned to reject fundamental aspects of human connection and community. It’s a mentality that steers people toward isolation and resentment rather than unity and growth — just like the COVID-19 lockdown policies did!

I’ve written about this issue in several articles. First, movements like modern feminism and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) are, in my analysis, eroding the foundation of our society. They push women away from their divine femininity and create an imbalance that affects both genders.

When women are encouraged to prioritize independence to an extreme degree , it sidelines the nurturing, collaborative aspects of the feminine essence.

Men, meanwhile, are increasingly pressured into passive, “beta” roles that strip away the balanced dynamics essential for healthy relationships.

The outcome? A society where both men and women are disconnected from their core identities. All this leads to the issue of declining birth rates, which many now see as positive due to the widespread belief in overpopulation.

But in reality, overpopulation is one of the biggest lies out there. It’s a narrative as misleading, if not more so, than the climate change discourse, creating a mindset that human life should be restricted rather than created.

Some have even said they won’t have children because of the political landscape or out of fear about abortion laws, linking reproductive choices to fleeting political trends.

The logic here falls apart on a fundamental level. If you want to have children, that decision should stem from personal values, not as a reaction to current politics. Yet, people are convinced to think otherwise, falling into a cycle of fear and reaction.

While all states allow abortion within a specific timeframe, this rhetoric about reproductive rights being “taken away” is exaggerated and misrepresented. I break that down in this video here.

And if individuals want to have late-term abortions at 24 weeks, which all of these pro-abortion laws propose, that’s a serious issue that goes beyond mere politics and demands a deeper ethical conversation.

We’re seeing a cultural shift where the natural processes of human connection and growth are replaced with divisive ideologies. People are avoiding relationships, blocking those they disagree with, and even dismissing the value of family—all signs of a weakening society.

I’m anti-government, but watching how these democratic ideologies infiltrate and destabilize society is both fascinating and deeply troubling.

Share

Closing Thoughts

To close, who knows what the next four years will bring? But one thing’s certain: there’s change in the air.

As someone who views both parties, Democrat or Republican, as part of the same power structure, my focus is on 2030, which is just around the corner, and how I can prepare myself, my family, and my world for the future we’re heading toward.

It’s fascinating to see how Democrats and liberals are reacting to the current situation. I hope many wake up, but watching the drama unfold — especially as a millennial — is quite an experience. Whether people choose to wake up or not, Trump is president for the next four years; get a grip, deal with it, and move on.

Make yourself better no matter who’s in the White House.

As always, thank you for your time and attention in reading this article. Life may be unpredictable, but watching it all unfold has a unique entertainment value.

Here’s to you and your family conquering the changes ahead. Have a great day.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu — The Alchemik Pharmacist

Share

If this article resonates with you, consider supporting Unorthodoxy by becoming a paid member. As a paid member you also receive access to archived and premium articles such as:

If you want to show support but are not ready for a paid subscription, you can leave a tip.

Buy Me Coffee

And if you’re curious about how our world got to this point and how manipulation operates on a grand scale, I invite you to read my book, An Unorthodox Truth. It’s all about unraveling the truths that most people overlook.

Order From Me!

Thanks for reading Unorthodoxy! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Notes and References