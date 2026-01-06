The Split Mind

What Is the DMN?

I first came across the topic of DMN last year when I started researching why I could not get off my cell phone. Like many of you, I had a break from daily life, a ten-minute break between meetings, and thought, “Let me just go on my phone for a few minutes.”

I stayed on my phone for ten minutes.

If you haven’t read that article yet, I encourage you to do so, as it’s a fascinating phenomenon that I’m sure everyone can relate to.

In that article, I learned about the Default Mode Network (DMN), a network in our brain that’s linked to imagination, stories, and daydreaming. The DMN is a huge daily function, one we probably never heard of, but we use it all the time. We use it in our imagination, mind wandering, and recalling memories. We daydream in our DMN.

I also realized that our phones and social media platforms tap into this network.

I didn’t realize how powerful the DMN was until I read an article by Dr. Jade Teta discussing the DMN and other brain networks. This piece was what put everything together.

Only 1% of Americans actually know what the DMN is. That means 99% of people are operating with a vital part of their thought process completely invisible to them. 50% of our brain activity is in DMN mode.

One of the biggest things we learn about the DMN is that it’s responsible for self-referential thinking.

Self-referential thinking, at a high level, is when we think about reality, e.g., the events that occur to us. Whether it’s something we did, something we came across, anything that makes up our reality.

But here’s the distinction: Self-referential thinking isn’t thinking about reality; it’s thinking about reality from your reality. Your perspective, your version. This piece is what connects you directly to the story.

The DMN encompasses cognitive function, neural inertia, and attentional control. A lot of fancy-sounding names, but it’s phenomenal when you understand how that plays a role in our thinking.

It’s a fascinating piece of our reality, and this is precisely where technologies and social media attack and exploit.

Why Is It Under Attack?

The DMN is where we construct the story of our lives, making sense of our present, our past, and our dreams.

One of the things I’ve learned as I’ve started writing and expressing ideas is that the brain operates in a narrative format. This ties into the DMN.

This explains why numbers and stats are used together as they engage both aspects of the brain. One aspect is the narrative point in story mode, and the other is the logical data in analytical mode. Stats combine both modes, from the narrative to the analytical, which is why we must always be careful of statistical manipulation.

While the data is important in our lives, the stories we tell can take us to new heights. They craft the reference point for ourselves, and this is key to how we move and change our world.

For this very reason, the ability to tell ourselves stories has been hijacked. Most of us no longer narrate our own story or see ourselves in the story. Instead, society and technology shape our stories for us, kidnapping our narratives and weakening our sense of self. This loss of narrative control is at the heart of why reclaiming the DMN matters.

We do not tell ourselves stories anymore. We no longer have visions of what we want to do with our lives. We now witness others who have visions for us. We watch their visions come into play, from celebrities to athletes to influencers. Instead of us creating stories for our lives to live, we watch them live their lives and their stories.

We outsource our responsibility of creating stories for ourselves to others, to create stories for us, and we then cheer others as they live their stories.

And between technology and social media, we have a plethora of stories to choose from.

I’ve written a plethora of articles about this. This is simply the world we live in, derived from technology. As stated in Who Taught You How To Think, when America was built during the industrial era, you did not need people who think; you needed people to work. Companies had to shut down your thinking.

In our society, when technology reigns supreme, we cannot be upset when it is financially incentivized for technology companies to prevent humans from thinking, so they can use the product more. For more insight, read my articles on “Instagram: The Perfect Tool to Control You” and “The Modern Slave Plantation.”

This is how most of us live our lives. Watching stories fed to us. We do this day after day, month after month, year after year. If you’re not careful, your life will be lived by the story of someone else.

What happens when we begin to tell the story?

Why We Should Continue to Engage With the DMN

Our DMN is key to how we move into this world, and this is why it’s been under attack for millennia, either from religion or school. This DMN shapes how we view the world. Fortunately, in this Aquarian age of information, we have the ability to provide ourselves with new information to change our story.

Our brains, our bodies, our souls need a narrative. That’s how we journey on this earth. Many civilizations, stories, and studies tell the story of the human experience: a soul coming to earth, living and learning, and writing its own story.

Unfortunately, with industrialization, corporations have exploited this and imposed their dream on us. This is the nature of reality, and it’s been this way for millennia. Evil has always existed to stop the soul from living, but you still live a life worth living.

We can write our own narrative, and it starts with our thinking.

We’re going to spend the rest of the week working on our thinking. Previous articles that build upon this are: “Lessons from The Thinker’s Way” and “Reasoning as Prayer.” In this week’s articles, we’ll discuss, from the Christian perspective, how religion can affect our thinking. Ultimately, closing with the many voices in our heads, each trying to tell a story.

2026 is the year of the narrative. We see how powerful narratives are, and we need to understand all the tools that are preventing us from writing this narrative so we can begin. Your narrative will be the focus for 2026.

Takeaways

The DMN is invisible but dominant: 50% of your waking brain activity happens in the Default Mode Network, yet 99% of people don’t know it exists.

Self-referential thinking is your reality filter: You don’t see reality—you see YOUR reality, filtered through your personal narrative.

Your story has been hijacked: Technology companies are financially incentivized to prevent you from thinking, so you consume their products more.

We outsource our narratives: Instead of creating stories for our own lives, we watch celebrities, athletes, and influencers live their stories.

Reclaiming the DMN starts with thinking: The ability to write your own narrative begins with understanding and engaging with how your brain actually works.

Next Action Items

Audit your phone usage: Notice when “3 minutes” becomes 10. This is your DMN being hijacked in real-time.

Schedule time for daydreaming: Give your DMN space to operate without digital interference. Even 10 minutes of unstructured, phone-free time daily.

Ask yourself: Whose story am I living? If you can’t articulate your own vision for your life, you’re likely living someone else’s narrative.

Read the companion pieces: “I Want Help, I Can’t Get Off My Phone,” “Body of the Temple,” and “Reasoning as Prayer” to deepen your understanding.

Start writing your narrative: Begin with one sentence: What is the story you want to tell with your life in 2026?

As always, thank you for the time and attention in reading this piece. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

