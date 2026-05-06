Everyone knows our current healthcare system is failing. This is no question. There’s this mirage going on that “science works,” but we can attest differently. As a matter of fact, there was a poll showing that close to 90% of participants, 133 votes, stated that they’ve known someone personally who has died suddenly within the last five years.

Our healthcare system is failing, our vaccine system is failing, the only good part of this healthcare system is the trauma care, but even journalists like Alex Berenson are showing that certain surgeries themselves are unnecessary and hospital costs are out of control.

Yet, the healthcare industry is raking in trillions as healthcare is a 4 trillion-dollar industry. Cancer has only skyrocketed; cancer research has gotten billions, yet still no cure.

It’s time we take a step back and ask a question that many don’t seem to think about: What if our model of health is wrong — so wrong — hence why we’re not seeing many positive outcomes?

To understand this fully, you’ll have to go back to the model of health that we have today. Our current model is a fairly recent one — only 100 years old — so it’s very young and deserves to be evaluated. And this is where we hit our first revelation that we must come to terms with.

In This Article, You Will Learn

The origins of the 100-year-old model of health we’ve inherited why it was built What the placebo effect is, how it works, and why clinical trials are designed around it The documented evidence of placebos matching or outperforming real drugs across depression, Parkinson’s, pain, blood pressure, and surgery What a trillion-dollar industry that consistently underdelivers tells us about where the incentives are How the placebo effect — and the nocebo effect — point to a deeper truth about healing and our reality as a whole

Origins Of Our Modern Healthcare System

The current model of health is built on the ideas and fallacies of a snake oil salesman known as William Avery Rockefeller, aka “Devil Bill,” father to John D. Rockefeller.

Regarding selling snake oil — poison — as the cure, as his father did, Rockefeller obtained his wealth in oil, he looked for other uses for petroleum. This led to the development of petrochemicals, known as pharmaceuticals, and I discuss more in my work, known as Modern Medicine as Poison.

Long story short, Rockefeller, through The Flexner Report, established medical schools around the country to preach his message of petrochemicals having therapeutic effects.

What’s interesting to note is that in order for a new drug, chemical entity, to be approved as effective, it must beat what’s known as a placebo.

“A drug must “beat” a placebo whenever it is being evaluated for regulatory approval to prove that its effects are caused by the actual chemical ingredients rather than the patient’s expectations or the natural course of the disease.”

When I was in pharmacy school, one of the topics I remember questioning was the placebo effect. It always struck me as odd that a drug — a chemical entity — had to show a more therapeutic effect than the placebo.” If the placebo resulted in 40% improvement and the drug resulted in 60% improvement, wouldn’t it make sense to examine the 40% as well — especially when it’s free?

However, that question was never on any test of mine, so it was never further investigated until recently learning about the history of pharmaceuticals and petrochemicals.

The Placebo Effect: “…a phenomenon where a patient’s condition improves after receiving an inert, non-active treatment… due to their belief in the treatment’s efficacy.”

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Proof That Our World Is Under A Grand Deception

I recently wrote about how our current understanding of the world is one grand deception. I’ve written about how, by understanding the deception, we can see where the need for innovation is because innovation only comes when one is willing to push the boundaries — be unorthodox.

What greater deception is there than showing someone an effective cure, only to sell them poison, and have them pay you for it?

By far one of the great deceptions.

To understand the history of the placebo effect, read the following excerpt from my book: Magic and The Post-Enlightment Era. In it, we read:

Moving into the Post-Enlightenment era, we encounter Franz Anton Mesmer, a German physician. Mesmer introduced the concept of “animal magnetism,” a healing practice that involved a universal life force connecting all living beings. Similar ideas can be found in various esoteric traditions throughout history. Franz Mesmer’s fluid and healing practices had practical applications, making him immensely popular. This led to an investigation by the French Academy of Sciences, chaired by Benjamin Franklin, in 1784. Although no evidence for Mesmer’s fluid was found, the medical effects were real. The reason for those medical effects? The result of the patients’ expectations. Essentially the patients expected to be healed, and indeed they were. These effects are now what we call the “placebo effect.”

“They expected to be healed — and indeed they were.”

Our modern view of health is wrong — from viruses, to cancer, and again to vaccines — but there’s something here that’s working: the placebo effect, and in the rest of the article, I’ll detail some of the greatest wins of the placebo effect and what tells us about our reality.

From my book, we read:

“Placebos are used as a benchmark in clinical trials, allowing the

effectiveness of new treatments to be measured against the power of imagination. In order to gain approval and coverage, new drugs must outperform this placebo threshold. Essentially new drugs must outperform the power of trust, hope, and faith healing to prove effective.”

The grand deception runs deep. They’re hoping that you never see it.

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Documented Evidence For Placebo In Various Diseases

Here are some of the biggest wins attributed to the placebo effect:

First, let’s start with drugs and conditions, since that’s what drugs have to beat. Let’s start with the following conditions: