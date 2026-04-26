The Elevation of Nirvana and the Gravity of Neurosis

This article is based on a podcast I recorded as part of my Spiritual Sundays series — a raw, unfiltered exploration of spiritual truth as I discover it in real time.

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But the article below will give you the core revelation: how the psychological state of neurosis is downstream of a theological architecture that was never meant to serve you — and how Nirvana, the prime state, is what you were built for all along.

Greetings and welcome to Spiritual Sundays. I am your host, as always, Franklin O’Kanu.

In today’s session, I have it titled Neurosis and Nirvana. What I want to talk about is the negativity of religion — or better yet, the idea that while religion, specifically Christianity, does have positive attributes, are there also negative aspects that influence us in our day-to-day experience?

One of the concepts that carries over from religion into daily life is the idea of heaven. We all know the traditional view — heaven is where we go after we pass, the place where souls go. But there’s also another idea of heaven. In the Gospel of Thomas, it talks about heaven being within the individual. So now you have multiple interpretations. There’s heaven as a place, but there’s also heaven as a state. You see this again in Eastern philosophy with the idea of nirvana.

So the question becomes — if there is a heaven within us, if there is a nirvana that we can experience here on earth, what does that actually look like in our daily lives? Because I’ve talked about this before in peak psychological performance — you can experience a kind of heaven here on earth. Your body, your psyche, your state of mind can be aligned in a way where things make sense, where you feel at peace, where you understand what’s going on. But then there’s the other side. If there is a nirvana, there is also a hell.

And yes, we know the religious concept of hell. But there’s also a lived version of hell that shows up in our daily experience. And what I’ve come to realize is that this state can be described as neurosis. Neurosis is that state where you are off — where you are away from God, away from understanding, away from alignment. It’s when the psyche is pulled down.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why the concept of “hell” may not be a place—but a psychological state shaping your daily thoughts

How ancient traditions lacked hell, yet still understood deception, struggle, and transformation

The connection between anxiety, worst-case thinking, and religious conditioning

Why neurosis pulls the psyche downward—and how nirvana elevates it

How to recognize when your mind is operating from fear vs. divine alignment

Neurosis Is Hell

I started noticing this more when I began paying attention to my thoughts.

As I go throughout the day, making decisions, evaluating situations, I’ve realized that some thoughts feel positive — they move you forward, they bring clarity. And then there are other thoughts that are negative — they weigh on you, they pull you down. And recently, dealing with anxiety, I started asking myself: why do certain thoughts go straight to the worst-case scenario? Why is it always the worst possible outcome? What is leading to that?

And in analyzing this, I’ve come to consider something. From a Christian perspective, hell is described as this place of torment — where there is weeping and gnashing of teeth, where everything goes wrong, where suffering is constant. It is the worst-case scenario, fully realized. So now think about that. If that idea exists culturally and psychologically, how much of that has shaped the way we think?

The Drudge (Druj): What the Older Ways Knew

Because when I look at older traditions — Ifá, African mythologies, even something like Zoroastrianism — there isn’t really a concept of hell in the same way.

That idea of hell is more of a Christian development. But what you do see in those older systems is the idea of the deceiver. The trickster. The force of distortion. What I’ve referred to before as the druj. That force has always been there. It’s part of reality. It brings challenge, it brings deception, it brings resistance — but it’s also part of growth. It’s part of innovation. It’s part of creation itself.